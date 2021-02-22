Successfully reported this slideshow.
Οι εικονογραφικοί κύκλοι • Ο δογματικός κύκλος • Ο λειτουργικός κύκλος • Ο ιστορικός ή εορταστικός κύκλος.
Ερευνώ: • Ερευνώ έναν από τους τρεις εικονογραφικούς κύκλους και γράφω στο τετράδιό μου: • Ποιο είναι το θέμα των εικόνων;...
Ο δογματικός κύκλος • νάρθηκας • τρούλος • τέσσερα σφαιρικά τρίγωνα • κόγχη του Ιερού
Νάρθηκας, Άγιος Νικόλαος Κρήτης
Τρούλος, καθολικό μονής οσίου Λουκά Βοιωτίας
Τέσσερα σφαιρικά τρίγωνα: Ναός του Αγίου Χαραλάμπους στον Πολύγυρο
Κόγχη του Ιερού
Λειτουργικός κύκλος Ιερό Βήμα • Κάτω από την Πλατυτέρα • Πρόθεση • Διακονικό
Κάτω από την Πλατυτέρα: ναός «Γενέσιον Θεοτόκου» Αγίου Θωμά Τανάγρας
Πρόθεση
Διακονικό: Μυστράς
Ιστορικός ή εορταστικός κύκλος: στις καμάρες ή στους πλάγιους τοίχους του κυρίως ναού • Δωδεκάορτο: εικόνες από τη γέννηση...
Δωδεκάορτο, Μονή Δαφνίου
Εικόνες της Θεοτόκου, μονή Δαφνίου
Στους τοίχους του ναού: Άγιος Αχίλλειος Λάρισα
Πηγές • https://gnosi2dim.blogspot.com/2010/03/blog-post_27.html • http://old.imd.gr/catalog/poi/11/4 • http://agiosthomas...
Eikonografikoi kykloi

  1. 1. Οι εικονογραφικοί κύκλοι • Ο δογματικός κύκλος • Ο λειτουργικός κύκλος • Ο ιστορικός ή εορταστικός κύκλος.
  2. 2. Ερευνώ: • Ερευνώ έναν από τους τρεις εικονογραφικούς κύκλους και γράφω στο τετράδιό μου: • Ποιο είναι το θέμα των εικόνων; • Πως ονομάζονται; • Συμβουλεύομαι και την σελίδα 115 του σχολικού βιβλίου της Β΄ Γυμνασίου
  3. 3. Ο δογματικός κύκλος • νάρθηκας • τρούλος • τέσσερα σφαιρικά τρίγωνα • κόγχη του Ιερού
  4. 4. Νάρθηκας, Άγιος Νικόλαος Κρήτης
  5. 5. Τρούλος, καθολικό μονής οσίου Λουκά Βοιωτίας
  6. 6. Τέσσερα σφαιρικά τρίγωνα: Ναός του Αγίου Χαραλάμπους στον Πολύγυρο
  7. 7. Κόγχη του Ιερού
  8. 8. Λειτουργικός κύκλος Ιερό Βήμα • Κάτω από την Πλατυτέρα • Πρόθεση • Διακονικό
  9. 9. Κάτω από την Πλατυτέρα: ναός «Γενέσιον Θεοτόκου» Αγίου Θωμά Τανάγρας
  10. 10. Πρόθεση
  11. 11. Διακονικό: Μυστράς
  12. 12. Ιστορικός ή εορταστικός κύκλος: στις καμάρες ή στους πλάγιους τοίχους του κυρίως ναού • Δωδεκάορτο: εικόνες από τη γέννηση μέχρι την Ανάληψη του Χριστού • Εικόνες της Θεοτόκου • Εικόνες των Αγίων της Εκκλησίας
  13. 13. Δωδεκάορτο, Μονή Δαφνίου
  14. 14. Εικόνες της Θεοτόκου, μονή Δαφνίου
  15. 15. Στους τοίχους του ναού: Άγιος Αχίλλειος Λάρισα
  Πηγές • https://gnosi2dim.blogspot.com/2010/03/blog-post_27.html • http://old.imd.gr/catalog/poi/11/4 • http://agiosthomas.50webs.com/gen_theot.htm • https://gr.pinterest.com/ktsilipani/ • http://www.ime.gr/choros/mystras/gr/images/13E5d.picA.html • http://peritexnisologos.blogspot.com/2015/01/m.html • https://www.evaggelistria.gr/homepage/wp- content/uploads/2013/10/normal_xristos.jpg • http://agiosthomas.50webs.com/gen_theot.htm • https://el.wikipedia.org/wiki/%

