Ταξίδι στο διάστημα με τους ΚΕΡΑΥΝΟΥΣ Δέσποινα, Γιάννης, Σωτηρία, Ναταλία, Μιχάλης
Το διαστημόπλοιό τους
Η συνέντευξη της διαστημικής αποστολής
Φωτογραφία από τη συνέντευξη της διαστημικής αποστολής
Φωτό από την εκτόξευση του πυραύλου τους
Εργασίες κατά το ταξίδι
Η συνταγή της σούπας που έτρωγαν στο διαστημόπλοιο
Ημερολόγιο πληρώματος
Φωτογραφίες από το ταξίδι
Φτάνοντας στον πλανήτη Αμπλαούμπλα Ένα μικρό βήμα για τον άνθρωπο, ένα μεγάλο βήμα για την ανθρωπότητα!
Ο πλανήτης Αμπλαούμπλα
Χάρτης
Ψώνια από τον πλανήτη Αμπλαούμπλα
Σκέψεις του πληρώματος
Προτάσεις της διαστημικής ομάδας
Παρουσίαση: ΔΗΜΗΤΡΑ ΜΥΛΩΝΑΚΗ
Ομαδική εργασία στη Γλώσσα
Ε΄ δημοτικού

  1. 1. Ταξίδι στο διάστημα με τους ΚΕΡΑΥΝΟΥΣ Δέσποινα, Γιάννης, Σωτηρία, Ναταλία, Μιχάλης
  2. 2. Το διαστημόπλοιό τους
  3. 3. Η συνέντευξη της διαστημικής αποστολής
  4. 4. Φωτογραφία από τη συνέντευξη της διαστημικής αποστολής
  5. 5. Φωτό από την εκτόξευση του πυραύλου τους
  6. 6. Εργασίες κατά το ταξίδι
  7. 7. Η συνταγή της σούπας που έτρωγαν στο διαστημόπλοιο
  8. 8. Ημερολόγιο πληρώματος
  9. 9. Φωτογραφίες από το ταξίδι
  10. 10. Φτάνοντας στον πλανήτη Αμπλαούμπλα Ένα μικρό βήμα για τον άνθρωπο, ένα μεγάλο βήμα για την ανθρωπότητα!
  11. 11. Ο πλανήτης Αμπλαούμπλα
  12. 12. Χάρτης
  13. 13. Ψώνια από τον πλανήτη Αμπλαούμπλα
  14. 14. Σκέψεις του πληρώματος
  15. 15. Προτάσεις της διαστημικής ομάδας
  16. 16. Παρουσίαση: ΔΗΜΗΤΡΑ ΜΥΛΩΝΑΚΗ

