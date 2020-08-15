Stackscale, infrastructure, bare-metal and private cloud

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
www.stackscale.com Infrastructure and Private Cloud experts
1. About us 2. Advantages 3. Solutions 4. Our network 5. Our data centers 6. References 7. Contact Table of contents
01. About us Stackscale Stackscale was born in 2012 in Amsterdam with the aim of offering a new hosting solution, adapted ...
01. About us The benefits of virtualization with the guarantees of a dedicated hardware We opted for a worldwide approach,...
01. About us History Between 1998 and 2000, we founded two hosting companies in Spain, Ferca and Veloxia, which merged in ...
At Stackscale, we provide an hybrid solution between the traditional environment — dedicated, robust and secure —, and Pub...
Predictable performance Dedicated computing nodes of exclusive use. 100% Flash SSD network storage. Bottleneck-free 20G/80...
Specialized support Direct access to a specialized technical support team, collaborative and proactive, which is focused o...
Solutions for companies, integrators and ISPs. Specially designed to offer exceptionally high performance, security and re...
Private Cloud We are specialized in Private Cloud solutions that combine Public Cloud advantages — functional, flexible an...
Infrastructure for ISPs We offer our technical infrastructure unvirtualized in “white label”, allowing infrastructure as a...
Communications Through our agreements with network operators we can offer dedicated point- to-point line solutions in laye...
By design, our data network is strongly oversized. It is redundant at all levels and bottleneck-free. 04. Our network Our ...
04. Our network Always available Our network is based on Ethernet with a minimum speed of 10G, with 40G aggregated ports. ...
We are present in state-of-the-art data centers that we have selected according to strict quality, security, efficiency, r...
Interxion MAD2 (Madrid) MAD 2 is an innovating data center, one of the most advanced built in Spain so far, which benefits...
We offer solutions for all kinds of industries. Among our customers, we have case studies in eCommerce, banking, travel in...
06. References References and case studies
Madrid Calle de Jacometrezo, 15, 2º 28013 Madrid (Spain) Amsterdam P.J. Oudweg, 4 1384 CH Almere (The Netherlands) 07. Con...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Stackscale, infrastructure, bare-metal and private cloud

50 views

Published on

Stackscale, infrastructure, bare-metal and private cloud. more https://www.stackscale.com

Published in: Internet
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Stackscale, infrastructure, bare-metal and private cloud

  1. 1. www.stackscale.com Infrastructure and Private Cloud experts
  2. 2. 1. About us 2. Advantages 3. Solutions 4. Our network 5. Our data centers 6. References 7. Contact Table of contents
  3. 3. 01. About us Stackscale Stackscale was born in 2012 in Amsterdam with the aim of offering a new hosting solution, adapted to the latest trends and technologies; together with a specialized technical support. Our goal is to provide secure, performant, reliable and cost-effective cloud solutions to our customers.
  4. 4. 01. About us The benefits of virtualization with the guarantees of a dedicated hardware We opted for a worldwide approach, automation, high-end niche specialization and the latest state-of- the-art technologies. As a result, our IaaS offering combines the best of the traditional computing world with the most innovative principles of the Cloud era, delivered at a fair price. We currently have 2 data centers in Madrid and 1 in Amsterdam, numerous private peering agreements and we are present in several Internet Exchange Points (IXP). Nevertheless, without a doubt, the most important component of our IaaS and Private Cloud solutions is the skilled team that works closely with our customers and partners to guarantee that everything works smoothly — 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Our specialized team works hard to offer the best quality service to our customers; so that we can grow together.
  5. 5. 01. About us History Between 1998 and 2000, we founded two hosting companies in Spain, Ferca and Veloxia, which merged in 2004 to become one of the leading national groups. It was among the top 5 hosting groups by number of hosted sites and revenue. In 2008, the Ferca-Veloxia group had over 15.000 clients and 1.200 servers distributed in 4 data centers. At that point the group merged with Acens Technologies, one of the two national leaders, now part of Grupo Telefónica. In 2012, we founded Stackscale in Amsterdam and in 2013 we started commercial activity at the same time we launched Stackscale in Spain. Stackscale is the result of years of experience in the Internet industry and an endless curiosity.
  6. 6. At Stackscale, we provide an hybrid solution between the traditional environment — dedicated, robust and secure —, and Public Cloud services — functional, flexible and scalable. We offer infrastructure, Private Cloud, private communications and housing solutions in our data centers in Spain and The Netherlands. 02. Advantages Advantages
  7. 7. Predictable performance Dedicated computing nodes of exclusive use. 100% Flash SSD network storage. Bottleneck-free 20G/80G data network. Environments without noisy neighbors. 02. Advantages Mission critical solutions Excellent network and storage redundancy. Completely isolated and secured environments. Faulty physical nodes are replaced automatically. Business continuity Backups based on snapshots and completely independent replica included. Disaster Recovery y Geo- replication solutions to face the most extreme contingencies. Our Private Cloud advantages
  8. 8. Specialized support Direct access to a specialized technical support team, collaborative and proactive, which is focused on solving problems no matter where they come from. 02. Advantages Competitive prices Save money and time by outsourcing your IT equipment with Stackscale. Request a quick quote and find out more about our specialization, expertise and efficiency. Green infrastructure We take care of the environment by deploying highly efficient infrastructure with the best computing power/watt ratio at all times. Our Private Cloud advantages
  9. 9. Solutions for companies, integrators and ISPs. Specially designed to offer exceptionally high performance, security and reliability levels, with the best technical support and a truly competitive price in the market. 03. Solutions Solutions
  10. 10. Private Cloud We are specialized in Private Cloud solutions that combine Public Cloud advantages — functional, flexible and scalable — with the guarantees of traditional, dedicated environments — robust and secure. 03. Solutions Bare Metal We offer nodes (servers) for deploying infrastructure with any virtualization system, such us XEN, Docker, Kubernetes, KVM, Hyper-V, Proxmox… or without virtualization, with the advantages of having our expertise at your disposal. Network storage We offer four network storage flavors: Premium, for maximum performance and minimum latency at all times; Hybrid Plus and Hybrid, for an excellent balance in performance, guarantees and price, and Archive for backups and archives. Solutions
  11. 11. Infrastructure for ISPs We offer our technical infrastructure unvirtualized in “white label”, allowing infrastructure as a service (IaaS) providers operate without huge investments nor high commitments. 03. Solutions Managed services We provide completely managed environments in those cases in which the client wish to partially outsource his technology department. Colocation We have colocation space for racks, half racks and equipment with special needs. We have space in 3 data centers: 2 in Madrid and 1 in Amsterdam. Solutions
  12. 12. Communications Through our agreements with network operators we can offer dedicated point- to-point line solutions in layer 2 and layer 3, as well as made-to-measure solutions depending on each project’s needs. 03. Solutions Anti DDoS We offer an Anti DDoS service to help you filter any traffic identified as an attack aiming to slow down your website’s or platform’s performance. Solutions
  13. 13. By design, our data network is strongly oversized. It is redundant at all levels and bottleneck-free. 04. Our network Our network
  14. 14. 04. Our network Always available Our network is based on Ethernet with a minimum speed of 10G, with 40G aggregated ports. It interconnects our data centers in Spain and The Netherlands, and it is connected to two of the biggest exchange points in Europe, Espanix and AMS-IX, to 5 Tier 1 upstream providers and a lot of other companies through private peering agreements. Want to know more? Visit www.stackscale.com
  15. 15. We are present in state-of-the-art data centers that we have selected according to strict quality, security, efficiency, redundancy and connectivity requirements. 05. Our data centers Our data centers
  16. 16. Interxion MAD2 (Madrid) MAD 2 is an innovating data center, one of the most advanced built in Spain so far, which benefits from a really high fiber optics availability thanks to its location close to Interxion MAD 1. 05. Our data centers Equinix MD2 (Madrid) MD 2 is a data center with more than 6.000m2, designed to host infrastructure and Private Cloud solutions as those we offer at Stackscale. It has a high fiber optics and operators availability. Equinix AM5 (Amsterdam) AM5 has a net 6.000m2 area for technical equipment and a net power of 9 megawatts. The building is specially designed to host a highly efficient data center. Its PUE is exceptionally low (1,25). Madrid and Amsterdam
  17. 17. We offer solutions for all kinds of industries. Among our customers, we have case studies in eCommerce, banking, travel industry, media, consulting companies, integrators, big Internet websites and ISPS, among others. 06. References References
  18. 18. 06. References References and case studies
  19. 19. Madrid Calle de Jacometrezo, 15, 2º 28013 Madrid (Spain) Amsterdam P.J. Oudweg, 4 1384 CH Almere (The Netherlands) 07. Contact Alicante Calle Dos de Mayo, 2 03600 Elda (Spain) Ciudad Real Calle Mesones, 9 13640 Herencia (Spain) Phone Spain: +34 911 091 090 The Netherlands: +31(0)20 309 3000 Email sales@stackscale.com Contact form Contact us

×