Composite materials are the go-to materials for a huge range of applications ranging from bio-medical to aerospace, owing to their superior properties than the monolithic metals. This paper presents the synthesis of Aluminum-Graphene composite material, with Aluminum being the matrix phase and the ‘Wonder Material’ Graphene being the reinforcing phase, through powder metallurgy technique.The composite material was prepared by varying the percentage composition (by weight) of Graphene – 0.1%, 0.2%, 0.3% with the hardness and wear properties being studied. Also included is the microstructure study and the discussion on the effect of closed-die forging on these samples with conclusions being drawn on forged and unforged composites.