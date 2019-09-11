Matematiques 1r batx ccss sin efectos

Successfully reported this slideshow.
MATEMÀTIQUES CIÈNCIES SOCIALS 1r Batxillerat Presentació del curs 2019/2020
1. CONTINGUTS MATEMÀTIQUES
1.CONTINGUTS:
BLOC 1 : Repàs
BLOC 2 : Funcions
BLOC 3 : Matemàtiques socials
2. TEMPORITZACIÓ MATEMÀTIQUES
2. TEMPORITZACIÓ:
2. TEMPORITZACIÓ
2.0 AVALUACIÓ INICIAL
2.1 1ª AVALUACIÓ
2.2 2ª AVALUACIÓ
2.3 3ª AVALUACIÓ
3. CRITERIS D’ AVALUACIÓ
3. CRITERIS D’ AVALUACIÓ:
3. CRITERIS D’ AVALUACIÓ: Proves objectives (85%):  Mímim dos / màxim tres exàmens per trimestre.  Els examens de format...
3. CRITERIS D’ AVALUACIÓ: Proves objectives (85%):  Si es treu menys d’ un 2,5 en un examen l’ avaluació queda suspesa. ...
3. CRITERIS D’ AVALUACIÓ: Treballs realitzats (5%):  Es farà un treball de cada unitat  S’ entregarà el dia de cada prov...
3. CRITERIS D’ AVALUACIÓ: Treballs realitzats (10%):  Si no es presenten els treballs amb uns mínims de presentació i con...
3. CRITERIS D’ AVALUACIÓ: Treball diari (10%):  Actitud  Puntualitat  Participació constructiva a classe
3. CRITERIS D’ AVALUACIÓ: MatesMoodle  Plataforma escolar per potenciar l´ús de les TIC  Usuari:  Contrasenya :
3. CRITERIS D’ AVALUACIÓ: Recursos del MatesMoodle  Descàrregues de plantilles i formularis  Enllaços a videos del youtu...
4. CRITERIS DE RECUPERACIONS
4. RECUPERACIONS  Recuperacions trimestrals: durant el curs  Recuperacions ordinàries: mes de juny  Recuperacions extra...
4.1 RECUPERACIONS TRIMESTRALS  Es farà un examen de recuperació cada trimestre  1ª avaluació: primera setmana després va...
4.1 RECUPERACIONS TRIMESTRALS  En aquestes recuperacions trimestral s´haurà d’entregar un treball i fer una prova objecti...
4.2 RECUPERACIONS ORDINÀRIES (JUNY)  Si no es recupera una o més avaluació durant el curs s’ haurà de fer una prova extra...
4.3 RECUPERACIÓ EXTRAORDINÀRIA (SETEMBRE)  Si no es recupera extraordinàriament el mes de juny s’ haurà de fer una prova ...
4.3 RECUPERACIÓ EXTRAORDINÀRIA (SETEMBRE)  Aquesta prova tindrà dos parts:  Prova objectiva ( 70 %).  Treball d’ estiu ...
5. MILLORAR NOTA
5. MILLORAR NOTA  Els alumnes que vulguin pujar nota el mes de juny podran fer-ho a criteri del professor. En cap cas es ...
5. MILLORAR NOTA  La realització d’ un video tutorial ben treballat i ben explicat pot augmentar 0,5 punts la nota de cad...
MOLT BON CURS A TOTHOM!
×