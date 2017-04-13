Кирилл Савицкий ДОПОБР, ОБРТЕХ И КОРПОРАЦИИ кейс Inlearno/Знаника Государство Детей
Группа компаний «Государство детей» ▸3+ проекта ▸10+ продуктов ▸85 регионов ▸1100000+ детей
Крупная корпорация для образовательного проекта ▸ источник контента ▸ потребитель услуг ▸ потребитель контента ▸ партнер ▸...
ПРОБЛЕМА: много направлений – разные интересанты; в условиях корпорации это плохо ▸ HR/профсоюз ▸ внутренние коммуникации ...
Источник контента: спикеры intalent.pro КОРПОРАЦИЯ
Источник контента: профориентационные мероприятия inlearno.ru КОРПОРАЦИЯ
Потребитель услуг: программы для родителей с детьми, лагеря, детские праздничные программы, программы на год inlearno.ru К...
Потребитель услуг: корпоративные заочные конкурсы, тесты и проверочные работы КОРПОРАЦИЯ znanika.ru
Потребитель контента: обзоры и статьи для корпоративной прессы inlearno.ru КОРПОРАЦИЯ Inlearno – лауреат премии Ассоциации...
Партнер: при проведении массовых конкурсов и олимпиад, решающих задачу ранней профориентации по направлениям образования К...
Возможностей много. Главное – найти правильного человека.
Меценат Спонсор Инвестор КОРПОРАЦИЯ Не наша история
cls@inlearno.ru +7 (903) 790-10-70 fb.me/cyril.savitsky Спасибо за внимание! Кирилл Савицкий
Корпоративные кейсы ммсо 2017

