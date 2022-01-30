Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Upcoming SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
Loading in …3
×
1 of 21

Acivir DT Tablets (Generic Acyclovir Tablets)

Jan. 30, 2022
0 likes 1 view

0

Share

Download to read offline

Health & Medicine

Acivir DT (Generic Acyclovir Tablets) is used to treat Herpes simplex virus infections of the skin and mucous membrane, including initial and recurrent genital herpes, suppression of recurrent Herpes simplex infections in immune-competent patients, prophylaxis of Herpes simplex infection in immunocompromised patients, chickenpox (varicella) and Herpes zoster (shingles) infections as well as management of severely immunocompromised patients.

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Happiness Becomes You: A Guide to Changing Your Life for Good Tina Turner
(4/5)
Free
How to Sleep: The New Science-Based Solutions for Sleeping Through the Night Rafael Pelayo
(2/5)
Free
Let's Talk About Hard Things Anna Sale
(4/5)
Free
Hunt, Gather, Parent: What Ancient Cultures Can Teach Us About the Lost Art of Raising Happy, Helpful Little Humans Michaeleen Doucleff
(4.5/5)
Free
The Well-Gardened Mind: The Restorative Power of Nature Sue Stuart-Smith
(3.5/5)
Free
An Anatomy of Pain: How the Body and the Mind Experience and Endure Physical Suffering Abdul-Ghaaliq Lalkhen
(3/5)
Free
The Secret to Superhuman Strength Alison Bechdel
(4/5)
Free
We Need to Hang Out: A Memoir of Making Friends Billy Baker
(3/5)
Free
To Raise a Boy: Classrooms, Locker Rooms, Bedrooms, and the Hidden Struggles of American Boyhood Emma Brown
(3/5)
Free
The Little Book of Game Changers: 50 Healthy Habits for Managing Stress & Anxiety Jessica Cording
(4/5)
Free
The Vagina Bible: The Vulva and the Vagina: Separating the Myth from the Medicine Dr. Jen Gunter
(4.5/5)
Free
Super Human: The Bulletproof Plan to Age Backward and Maybe Even Live Forever Dave Asprey
(4.5/5)
Free
The 4 Season Solution: A Groundbreaking Plan to Fight Burnout and Tap into Optimal Health Dallas Hartwig
(4/5)
Free
Beyond Coffee: A Sustainable Guide to Nootropics, Adaptogens, and Mushrooms James Beshara
(4/5)
Free
Why We Sleep: Unlocking the Power of Sleep and Dreams Matthew Walker
(4.5/5)
Free
Why Did I Come into This Room?: A Candid Conversation about Aging Joan Lunden
(2.5/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
The Full Spirit Workout: A 10-Step System to Shed Your Self-Doubt, Strengthen Your Spiritual Core, and Create a Fun & Fulfilling Life Kate Eckman
(4/5)
Free
Sacred Codes in Times of Crisis: A Channeled Text for Living the Gift of Conscious Co-Creation Naomi Fay
(4/5)
Free
Sex From Scratch: Making Your Own Relationship Rules Sarah Mirk
(4/5)
Free
Nobody Knows the Trouble I’ve Seen: The Emotional Lives of Black Women Inger Burnett-Zeigler
(4.5/5)
Free
Yoke: My Yoga of Self-Acceptance Jessamyn Stanley
(4.5/5)
Free
Self-Help for the Helpless: A Beginner's Guide to Personal Development, Understanding Self-care, and Becoming Your Authentic Self Shelley Wilson
(5/5)
Free
10 Rules for Resilience: Mental Toughness for Families Joe De Sena
(5/5)
Free
The Pain Gap: How Sexism and Racism in Healthcare Kill Women Anushay Hossain
(4.5/5)
Free
A Body to Love: Cultivate Community, Body Positivity, and Self-Love in the Age of Social Media Angelina Caruso
(4/5)
Free
The Working Parent's Survival Guide: How to Parent Smarter Not Harder Anita Cleare
(0/5)
Free
Life Is a 4-Letter Word: Laughing and Learning Through 40 Life Lessons David A. Levy
(4/5)
Free
The Awe Factor: How a Little Bit of Wonder Can Make a Big Difference in Your Life Allen Klein
(4/5)
Free
The Energy Paradox: What to Do When Your Get-Up-and-Go Has Got Up and Gone Steven R. Gundry, MD
(4.5/5)
Free
Permission to Dream Chris Gardner
(4.5/5)
Free
Heartwood: The Art of Living with the End in Mind Barbara Becker
(4.5/5)
Free
Single On Purpose: Redefine Everything. Find Yourself First. John Kim
(4.5/5)
Free

Acivir DT Tablets (Generic Acyclovir Tablets)

  1. 1. © Clearsky Pharmacy ( www.clearskypharmacy.biz ) Acivir DT Tablets (Generic Acyclovir Tablets)
  2. 2. © Clearsky Pharmacy ( www.clearskypharmacy.biz ) Acivir DT Tablets (Generic Acyclovir Tablets) Acivir DT (Generic Acyclovir Tablets) is used to treat Herpes simplex virus infections of the skin and mucous membrane, including initial and recurrent genital herpes, suppression of recurrent Herpes simplex infections in immune-competent patients, prophylaxis of Herpes simplex infection in immunocompromised patients, chickenpox (varicella) and Herpes zoster (shingles) infections as well as management of severely immunocompromised patients.
  3. 3. © Clearsky Pharmacy ( www.clearskypharmacy.biz ) Acivir DT Tablets (Generic Acyclovir Tablets) Active Ingredient The active ingredient contained in in Acivir DT tablets is Acyclovir . Each dispersible tablet contains 200 mg, 400 mg or 800 mg of Acyclovir, BP.
  4. 4. © Clearsky Pharmacy ( www.clearskypharmacy.biz ) Acivir DT Tablets (Generic Acyclovir Tablets) Chemical Structure The structure of Acyclovir is given below:
  5. 5. © Clearsky Pharmacy ( www.clearskypharmacy.biz ) Acivir DT Tablets (Generic Acyclovir Tablets) Acivir DT Tablets are manufactured by Cipla Limited, India in the strengths of 200 mg, 400 mg and 800 mg. ( Website: https://www.cipla.com/ ) URL: https://www.clearskypharmacy.biz/generic-zovirax-acivir-dt-by-cipla.html
  6. 6. © Clearsky Pharmacy ( www.clearskypharmacy.biz ) Acivir DT Tablets (Generic Acyclovir Tablets) Acyclovir Tablets – Brand Names Acyclovir tablets are available under various drug trade names that include Zovirax, Acivir DT, Herpex, Lovir, Ocuvir DT, Axovir, Zoylex-DT and Herpesafe DT.
  7. 7. © Clearsky Pharmacy ( www.clearskypharmacy.biz ) Acivir DT Tablets (Generic Acyclovir Tablets) Uses of Acivir DT Tablets Acivir DT (Generic Acyclovir Tablets) belongs to the family of medicines called antivirals and is used to treat the symptoms of chickenpox, shingles, herpes virus infections of the genitals (sex organs), the skin, the brain, and mucous membranes (lips and mouth), and widespread herpes virus infections in newborns. Acyclovir is also used to prevent recurrent genital herpes infections. Although acyclovir will not cure herpes, it does help relieve the pain and discomfort and helps the sores (if any) heal faster. Acyclovir may also be used for other virus infections as determined by your doctor. However, it does not work in treating certain virus infections, such as the common cold. URL: https://www.clearskypharmacy.biz/generic-zovirax-acivir-dt-by-cipla.html
  8. 8. © Clearsky Pharmacy ( www.clearskypharmacy.biz ) Acivir DT Tablets (Generic Acyclovir Tablets) Acivir DT Tablets Dosage Disperse Acivir DT tablet in a teaspoonful (5 ml) of boiled and cooled water before administration. The dosage of Acivir DT tablets (Generic Acyclovir Tablets) is given below: Acute Treatment of Herpes Zoster: 800 mg every 4 hours orally, 5 times daily for 7 to 10 days. Genital Herpes: Treatment of Initial Genital Herpes: 200 mg every 4 hours, 5 times daily for 10 days. URL: https://www.clearskypharmacy.biz/generic-zovirax-acivir-dt-by-cipla.html
  9. 9. © Clearsky Pharmacy ( www.clearskypharmacy.biz ) Acivir DT Tablets (Generic Acyclovir Tablets) Acivir DT Tablets Dosage The dosage of Acivir DT tablets (Generic Acyclovir Tablets) is given below: Genital Herpes: Chronic Suppressive Therapy for Recurrent Disease: 400 mg 2 times daily for up to 12 months, followed by re-evaluation. Alternative regimens have included doses ranging from 200 mg 3 times daily to 200 mg 5 times daily. The frequency and severity of episodes of untreated genital herpes may change over time. After 1 year of therapy, the frequency and severity of the patient’s genital herpes infection should be re-evaluated to assess the need for continuation of therapy with Acivir DT Tablets. Genital Herpes: Intermittent Therapy: 200 mg every 4 hours, 5 times daily for 5 days. Therapy should be initiated at the earliest sign or symptom of recurrence. URL: https://www.clearskypharmacy.biz/generic-zovirax-acivir-dt-by-cipla.html
  10. 10. © Clearsky Pharmacy ( www.clearskypharmacy.biz ) Acivir DT Tablets (Generic Acyclovir Tablets) Acivir DT Tablets Dosage The dosage of Acivir DT tablets (Generic Acyclovir Tablets) is given below: Treatment of Chickenpox: Children (2 years of age and older): 20 mg/kg per dose orally 4 times daily (80 mg/kg/day) for 5 days. Children over 40 kg should receive the adult dose for chickenpox. Adults and Children over 40 kg: 800 mg 4 times daily for 5 days. URL: https://www.clearskypharmacy.biz/generic-zovirax-acivir-dt-by-cipla.html
  11. 11. © Clearsky Pharmacy ( www.clearskypharmacy.biz ) Acivir DT Tablets (Generic Acyclovir Tablets) Contraindications Acivir DT is contraindicated in patients with a hypersensitivity to Acyclovir, Valacyclovir or any other component of this medication. URL: https://www.clearskypharmacy.biz/generic-zovirax-acivir-dt-by-cipla.html
  12. 12. © Clearsky Pharmacy ( www.clearskypharmacy.biz ) Acivir DT Tablets (Generic Acyclovir Tablets) Storage Instructions Acivir DT Tablets (Generic Acyclovir Tablets) have to be stored at controlled room temperature i.e. from 20°C to 25°C (68°F to 77°F) with excursions permitted between 15° to 30°C (59° to 86°F). Keep this as well as all other medicines away from children and pets. URL: https://www.clearskypharmacy.biz/generic-zovirax-acivir-dt-by-cipla.html
  13. 13. © Clearsky Pharmacy ( www.clearskypharmacy.biz ) Acivir DT Tablets (Generic Acyclovir Tablets) Warnings This medicine may rarely make you dizzy or drowsy. Do not drive, use machinery, or do any activity that requires alertness until you are sure you can perform such activities safely. Limit alcoholic beverages. Before using this medicine, inform your doctor or pharmacist your medical history, especially of: kidney problems, conditions related to a weakened immune system (such as HIV disease, bone marrow transplant, kidney transplant). Older adults can be more sensitive to the side effects of this medicine, especially kidney problems (change in the amount of urine, back/side pain), dizziness, drowsiness, and mental/mood changes (such as confusion, hallucinations, loss of consciousness). Renal failure, in some cases resulting in death, has occurred with Acyclovir therapy.
  14. 14. © Clearsky Pharmacy ( www.clearskypharmacy.biz ) Acivir DT Tablets (Generic Acyclovir Tablets) Warnings Thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura/hemolytic uremic syndrome (TTP/HUS), which has resulted in death, has occurred in immunocompromised patients receiving treatment with Acyclovir. Hydration status: Care should be taken to maintain adequate hydration in patients receiving high oral doses of aciclovir. The risk of renal impairment is increased by use with other nephrotoxic drugs.
  15. 15. © Clearsky Pharmacy ( www.clearskypharmacy.biz ) Acivir DT Tablets (Generic Acyclovir Tablets) Acivir DT Side Effects Short-Term Administration: The most frequent side effects reported during clinical trials of treatment of genital herpes with Acyclovir 200 mg (Acivir DT tablets) administered orally five times daily every 4 hours for 10 days were nausea and/or vomiting in 8 of 298 patient treatments (2.7%). Nausea and/or vomiting occurred in 2 of 287 (0.7%) patients who received placebo. Long-Term Administration: The most frequent side effects reported in a clinical trial for the prevention of recurrences with continuous administration of 400 mg (two 200 mg capsules) Acyclovir (Acivir DT tablets) two times daily for 1 year in 586 patients treated with aciclovir were nausea (4.8%) and diarrhoea (2.4%). The 589 control patients receiving intermittent treatment of recurrences with aciclovir for 1 year reported diarrhoea (2.7%), nausea (2.4%) and headache (2.2%). URL: https://www.clearskypharmacy.biz/generic-zovirax-acivir-dt-by-cipla.html
  16. 16. © Clearsky Pharmacy ( www.clearskypharmacy.biz ) Acivir DT Tablets (Generic Acyclovir Tablets) Side Effects The following events have been identified during post-approval use of Acyclovir (Acivir DT tablets). General: Anaphylaxis, angio-oedema, fever, headache, pain, peripheral oedema. Nervous: Aggressive behaviour, agitation, ataxia, coma, confusion, decreased consciousness, delirium, dizziness, dysarthria, encephalopathy, hallucinations, paraesthesia, psychosis, seizure, somnolence, tremors. These symptoms may be marked, particularly in older adults or in patients with renal impairment. Digestive:Diarrhoea , gastrointestinal distress, nausea. Haematologic and Lymphatic: Anaemia, leucocytoclastic vasculitis, leucopenia, lymphadenopathy, thrombocytopenia. Hepatobiliary Tract and Pancreas: Elevated liver function tests, hepatitis, hyperbilirubinaemia, jaundice. Musculoskeletal: Myalgia. URL: https://www.clearskypharmacy.biz/generic-zovirax-acivir-dt-by-cipla.html
  17. 17. © Clearsky Pharmacy ( www.clearskypharmacy.biz ) Acivir DT Tablets (Generic Acyclovir Tablets) Side Effects The following events have been identified during post-approval use of Acyclovir (Acivir DT tablets). Skin: Alopecia, erythema multiforme, photosensitive rash, pruritus, rash, Stevens-Johnson syndrome, toxic epidermal necrolysis, urticaria. Special Senses: Visual abnormalities. Urogenital: Renal failure, renal pain (may be associated with renal failure), elevated blood urea nitrogen, elevated creatinine, haematuria. Respiratory: Dyspnoea URL: https://www.clearskypharmacy.biz/generic-zovirax-acivir-dt-by-cipla.html
  18. 18. © Clearsky Pharmacy ( www.clearskypharmacy.biz ) Acivir DT Tablets (Generic Acyclovir Tablets) Acivir DT Tablets Overdose Patients have ingested overdoses of up to 20 g Acyclovir on a single occasion, usually without toxic effects. Accidental, repeated overdoses of oral Acyclovir over several days have been associated with gastrointestinal effects (such as nausea and vomiting) and neurological effects (headache and confusion). Overdosage of IV Acyclovir has resulted in elevations of serum creatinine, blood urea nitrogen and subsequent renal failure. Neurological effects including confusion, hallucinations, agitation, seizures and coma have been described in association with intravenous overdosage. URL: https://www.clearskypharmacy.biz/generic-zovirax-acivir-dt-by-cipla.html
  19. 19. © Clearsky Pharmacy ( www.clearskypharmacy.biz ) Acivir DT Tablets (Generic Acyclovir Tablets) Treatment of Acivir DT Tablets Overdose Patients should be observed closely for signs of toxicity. Haemodialysis significantly enhances the removal of Acyclovir (Acivir DT tablets) from the blood and may, therefore, be considered a management option in the event of symptomatic overdose. Treatment is symptomatic and supportive. URL: https://www.clearskypharmacy.biz/generic-zovirax-acivir-dt-by-cipla.html
  20. 20. © Clearsky Pharmacy ( www.clearskypharmacy.biz ) Acivir DT Tablets (Generic Acyclovir Tablets) Acivir DT Tablets During Pregnancy Acyclovir (Acivir DT tablets) has been classified by the US FDA as Pregnancy Category B. There are no adequate and well-controlled studies done in pregnant women. Aciclovir (Acivir DT) can be used during pregnancy only if the potential benefit justifies the potential risk to the foetus. URL: https://www.clearskypharmacy.biz/generic-zovirax-acivir-dt-by-cipla.html
  21. 21. © Clearsky Pharmacy ( www.clearskypharmacy.biz ) Acivir DT Tablets (Generic Acyclovir Tablets) For more details on Acivir DT Tablets click here Acivir DT Tablets (Generic Acyclovir Tablets) by Cipla Limited, India. URL: https://www.clearskypharmacy.biz/generic-zovirax-acivir-dt-by-cipla.html

×