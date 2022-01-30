Acivir DT Tablets (Generic Acyclovir Tablets)

Wait! Exclusive 60 day trial to the world's largest digital library.
Acivir DT (Generic Acyclovir Tablets) is used to treat Herpes simplex virus infections of the skin and mucous membrane, including initial and recurrent genital herpes, suppression of recurrent Herpes simplex infections in immune-competent patients, prophylaxis of Herpes simplex infection in immunocompromised patients, chickenpox (varicella) and Herpes zoster (shingles) infections as well as management of severely immunocompromised patients.