Osint presentation nov 2019

Open Source Intelligence - Tools and Techniques Session by Gowdhaman (CISO - LatentView Analytics)
6 Open Source Intelligence - Tools and Techniques ▪ Tools - Excel Spreadsheet ▪ OSINT Framework https://osintframework.com/
7 Github Search Kindly create a Github account and try using these commands. ▪ “example.com” API_key ▪ “example.com” secre...
8 Google Misconfiguration Use the below script and you can identify the mis configuration in Google groups and sites ● htt...
9 Website Technologies ● https://www.wappalyzer.com/ ● https://web.archive.org
10 Why this is important - Recent incidents Capital One AWS data was compromised by a ex-employer Attunity (Acquired by Ql...
11 Reference ▪ https://securitytrails.com/ ▪ https://www.recordedfuture.com/ ▪ https://inteltechniques.com/menu.html
Thank you!
This was presented at Chennal Local Chapter - CISO Platform
By Gowdhaman Jothilin

Published in: Technology
  1. 1. Open Source Intelligence - Tools and Techniques Session by Gowdhaman (CISO - LatentView Analytics)
  2. 2. 2 Topics covered ▪ What is Open Source Intelligence (OSINT) ▪ How Is Open Source Intelligence Used? ▪ The Dark Side of Open Source Intelligence ▪ Open Source Intelligence Techniques ▪ Identifying Sensitive/Confidential information – Github, Google and websites.
  3. 3. 3 What is Open Source Intelligence (OSINT) ▪ Open-source intelligence (OSINT) is data collected from publicly available sources to be used in an intelligence context. ▪ According to U.S. public law, open source intelligence: ▪ Is produced from publicly available information ▪ Is collected, analyzed, and disseminated in a timely manner to an appropriate audience ▪ Addresses a specific intelligence requirement ▪ “Publicly Available” No Intrusion. 6 Categories of OSINT Sources ▪ Media, print newspapers, magazines, radio, and television from across and between countries. ▪ Internet, online publications, blogs, discussion groups, citizen media ▪ Public Government Data, public government reports, budgets, hearings, telephone directories, press conferences, websites, and speeches. ▪ Professional and Academic Publications, information acquired from journals, conferences, symposia, academic papers, dissertations, and theses. ▪ Commercial Data, commercial imagery, financial and industrial assessments, and databases. ▪ Grey literature, technical reports, preprints, patents, working papers, business documents, unpublished works, and newsletters.
  4. 4. 4 How It can be used Security Professionals ▪ Most of the tools and techniques are used by security professionals to conduct open source intelligence initiatives. ▪ Accidental leaks of sensitive information, like through social media ▪ Open ports or unsecured internet-connected devices ▪ Unpatched software, such as websites running old versions of common CMS products ▪ Leaked or exposed assets, such as proprietary code on paste bins Identifying External Threats ▪ Open source intelligence enables security professionals to prioritize their activities ▪ Threat actors continue to exploit older vulnerabilities, Focus Area is only on : Zero Day Vulnerability ▪ Report Says - 19 % of exploited vulnerabilities Year Old ▪ With the growing use of smart devices like mobile phones and the various products - Vulnerabilities are exploited ▪ It can help us to understand what is the awareness level of the organization or the members. ▪ Having a clear strategy and framework in place for open source intelligence gathering is ▪ Simple and cost effective and unbiased report
  5. 5. 5 Dark Side of Open Source Intelligence ▪ Anything that can be found by security professionals can also be found (and used) by threat actors. ▪ Threat actors use open source intelligence tools and techniques to identify potential targets and exploit weaknesses in target networks. ▪ Once a vulnerability is identified, it is often an extremely quick and simple process to exploit it and achieve a variety of malicious objectives. ▪ This process is the main reason why so many small and medium-sized enterprises get hacked each year. ▪ Threat actors also seek out information about individuals and organizations that can be used to inform sophisticated social engineering campaigns using phishing (email), vishing (phone or voicemail), and SMiShing (SMS). ▪ Often, seemingly innocuous information shared through social networks and blogs can be used to develop highly convincing social engineering campaigns, which in turn are used to trick well- meaning users into compromising their organization’s network or assets. Ransomware. ▪ This is why using open source intelligence for security purposes is so important — It gives you an opportunity to find and fix weaknesses in your organization’s network and remove sensitive information before a threat actor uses the same tools and techniques to exploit them.
  6. 6. 6 Open Source Intelligence - Tools and Techniques ▪ Tools - Excel Spreadsheet ▪ OSINT Framework https://osintframework.com/
  7. 7. 7 Github Search Kindly create a Github account and try using these commands. ▪ “example.com” API_key ▪ “example.com” secret_key ▪ “example.com” aws_key ▪ “example.com” Password ▪ “example.com” FTP ▪ “example.com” login ▪ “example.com” github_token “Company.com" API_Key Demo
  8. 8. 8 Google Misconfiguration Use the below script and you can identify the mis configuration in Google groups and sites ● https://groups.google.com/forum/#!overview ● https://sites.google.com/a/company.com Automated script ▪ https://github.com/tutorgeeks/G-Audit
  9. 9. 9 Website Technologies ● https://www.wappalyzer.com/ ● https://web.archive.org
  10. 10. 10 Why this is important - Recent incidents Capital One AWS data was compromised by a ex-employer Attunity (Acquired by Qlik) - How a Vendor for Half the Fortune 100 Exposed a Terabyte of Backups British Airways faces a $230m fine over a data breach Zomato Data breach – Git Hub account compromised – 2FA was not enabled. Ubuntu maker’s GitHub account hacked
  11. 11. 11 Reference ▪ https://securitytrails.com/ ▪ https://www.recordedfuture.com/ ▪ https://inteltechniques.com/menu.html
  12. 12. Thank you!

