Business Communication & Value Science

-
Be the first to like this
Published on
Understanding Life Skills: Movie based learning – Pursuit of Happiness. What are the skills and values you can identify, what Can you relate to? (Part 1) - Post discussion
Understanding Life Skills: Movie based learning – Pursuit of Happiness. What are the skills and values you can identify, what can you relate to? (Part 2) - Post discussion
Understanding Life Skills: Movie based learning – Pursuit of Happiness. What are the skills and values you can identify, what can you relate to? (Part 3) - Post discussion
Introduction to life skills What are the critical life skills Current trend
Multiple Intelligences Embracing diversity –Activity on appreciation of diversity - Post activity discussion
Life skill: Community service– work with an NGO and make a Presentation (Part 1) - Team outing
Life skill: Community service– work with an NGO and make a Presentation (Part 2) - Team outing
Life skill: Community service– work with an NGO and make a Presentation (Part 3) - Team outing
Life skill: Community service– work with an NGO and make a Presentation (Part 4) Team outing.
Life skill: Community service– work with an NGO and make a Presentation (Part 5)
Life skill: Community service– work with an NGO and make a Presentation (Part 6)
Life skill: Community service– work with an NGO and make a Presentation (Part 7) Team outing
Community Service :work with an NGO and make a Presentation (Part 7) Team outing
Be the first to like this
Be the first to comment