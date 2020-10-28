Successfully reported this slideshow.
18MBH161T – Business Communication & Value Science - I UNIT 4 Dr.A.Kathirvel, Professor Dept. of Computer Science and Engineering
UNIT 4 • Understanding Life Skills: Movie based learning – Pursuit of Happiness. What are the skills and values you can identify, what Can you relate to? (Part 1) - Post discussion
ROFL Realities of Facing Life
Objective By the end of the session you will be able to:  Understand what is meant by the term ‘life skills’
Day 1: Understanding Life Skills
Life Skills  Life skills will help you to lead a happy and well adjusted life, with the support of life skills you will b...
Why are life skills important?
Why are Life Skills important?  They help us adapt in a changing world  They help us manage stress  They improve our qu...
Skills of the Future In 2020 In 2015 Complex Problem Solving Complex Problem Solving CriticalThinking Coordination with ot...
Day 2 - 3: Feeling Awesome!
Objective By the end of the session you will be able to:
Life Skills in Action Watch a Movie!
13 Copyright © 2013 Tata Consultancy Services Limited. All Rights Reserved Activity: Life Skills in Action  Are you able ...
Day 4 - 5: More Life Skills
Objective By the end of the session you will be able to:
16 Copyright © 2013 Tata Consultancy Services Limited. All Rights Reserved Life Skills forYou  The most critical life ski...
17 Copyright © 2013 Tata Consultancy Services Limited. All Rights Reserved Howard Gardner: Multiple Intelligences  Howard...
18 Copyright © 2013 Tata Consultancy Services Limited. All Rights Reserved Learning Styles  Closely related to the theory...
19 Copyright © 2013 Tata Consultancy Services Limited. All Rights Reserved Why Multiple Intelligences?  Understanding the...
20 Copyright © 2013 Tata Consultancy Services Limited. All Rights Reserved Embracing Diversity  People are different, wit...
• Diversity makes us stronger • We benefit from different ideas • We learn from each other • Embrace diversity
Field Work
Objective By the end of the session you will be able to:
24 Copyright © 2013 Tata Consultancy Services Limited. All Rights Reserved FieldWork  Form groups  Groups will take part...
FieldTrip
Objective By the end of the session you will be able to:
27 Copyright © 2013 Tata Consultancy Services Limited. All Rights Reserved Field Trip – Trek! Participate in aTrek (Equiva...
28 Copyright © 2013 Tata Consultancy Services Limited. All Rights Reserved FieldTrip: Reflection Reflection • Share your e...
Assessments
KnowledgeTest (20 marks)
ThankYou
Business Communication & Value Science

  18MBH161T – Business Communication & Value Science - I UNIT 4 Dr.A.Kathirvel, Professor Dept. of Computer Science and Engineering Faculty of Engineering & Technology, SRM Institute of Science and Technology, Vadapalani campus, Chennai
  2. 2. UNIT 4 • Understanding Life Skills: Movie based learning – Pursuit of Happiness. What are the skills and values you can identify, what Can you relate to? (Part 1) - Post discussion • Understanding Life Skills: Movie based learning – Pursuit of Happiness. What are the skills and values you can identify, what can you relate to? (Part 2) - Post discussion • Understanding Life Skills: Movie based learning – Pursuit of Happiness. What are the skills and values you can identify, what can you relate to? (Part 3) - Post discussion • Introduction to life skills What are the critical life skills Current trend • Multiple Intelligences Embracing diversity –Activity on appreciation of diversity - Post activity discussion • Life skill: Community service– work with an NGO and make a Presentation (Part 1) - Team outing • Life skill: Community service– work with an NGO and make a Presentation (Part 2) - Team outing • Life skill: Community service– work with an NGO and make a Presentation (Part 3) - Team outing • Life skill: Community service– work with an NGO and make a Presentation (Part 4) Team outing. • Life skill: Community service– work with an NGO and make a Presentation (Part 5) • Life skill: Community service– work with an NGO and make a Presentation (Part 6) • Life skill: Community service– work with an NGO and make a Presentation (Part 7) Team outing • Community Service :work with an NGO and make a Presentation (Part 7) Team outing
  3. 3. ROFL Realities of Facing Life
  4. 4. Objective By the end of the session you will be able to:  Understand what is meant by the term ‘life skills’
  5. 5. Day 1: Understanding Life Skills
  6. 6. Life Skills  Life skills will help you to lead a happy and well adjusted life, with the support of life skills you will be able to make the most of what you have.  There are different types of life skills. They will help you to solve problems, think critically, manage your time and stress.  These skills can change based on the time and circumstances of your life. Example:  In college you may need study skills followed by employability skills. In a job you need leadership, emotional intelligence, negotiation skills. As a parent, you will need parenting skills, time management and problem solving skills
  7. 7. Why are life skills important?
  8. 8. Why are Life Skills important?  They help us adapt in a changing world  They help us manage stress  They improve our quality of life  Reference video: Please watch ‘10 SKILLS That Are HARD to Learn, BUT Will Pay Off FOREVER! ‘ - Evan Carmichael
  9. 9. Skills of the Future In 2020 In 2015 Complex Problem Solving Complex Problem Solving CriticalThinking Coordination with others Creativity People Management People Management CriticalThinking Coordination with others Negotiation Emotional Intelligence Quality Control Judgement & Decision Making Service Orientation Service Orientation Judgement & Decision Making Negotiation Active Listening Cognitive Flexibility Creativity According to a Harvard Business Review Study, the skill that will be most value in the future will be very different from those that are currently valued.
  Day 2 - 3: Feeling Awesome!
  Objective By the end of the session you will be able to:  Identify important life skills  Understand how these skills can be useful to you
  Life Skills in Action Watch a Movie!
  Activity: Life Skills in Action  Are you able to identify the skills and values demonstrated by the main characters  Can you use any of these skills ?  Post on FB Page – which life skill will help you the most?
  Day 4 - 5: More Life Skills
  Objective By the end of the session you will be able to:  Recognize the most critical life skills
  Life Skills forYou  The most critical life skills are: – Thinking skills – Social skills – Emotional skills  Your ability to acquire life skills also depend on the types of intelligences you have.
  Howard Gardner: Multiple Intelligences  Howard Gardner defined 8 kinds of intelligences as opposed to traditional belief of 2 types of intelligence – verbal and linguistic and mathematical intelligences (it's always English and Maths!)  Watch the video : 8 Intelligences - Theory of Multiple Intelligences Explained - Dr. Howard Gardner  Linguistic (words)  Logical-Mathematical (numbers or logic)  Spatial (pictures)  Bodily-Kinesthetic (physical experience)  Musical (music)  Interpersonal (a social experience)  Intrapersonal (self-reflection)  Naturalist (experience in the natural world)
  Learning Styles  Closely related to the theory of Multiple Intelligences are the theories of different Learning Styles. Different human beings learn through different ways, accordingly there are 7 different learning styles.  Visual (spatial)  Aural (auditory-musical)  Verbal (linguistic)  Physical (Kinesthetic)  Logical (Mathematical)  Social (Interpersonal)  Solitary (Intrapersonal)  Neil Fleming'sVARK (Visual, Auditory, Physical, Kinesthetic) model is the most commonly used learning style.
  Why Multiple Intelligences?  Understanding the prevalent intelligence or learning style in a person can help in identifying the correct learning approaches for them which can be very different from the typical classroom set up.  For adults, awareness of the prevalent intelligence can help choose the right career or job; you can also work on developing the intelligences you lack.  Test yourself! Take the test and learn which intelligence you are high on!
  Embracing Diversity  People are different, with diverse views, likings and opinions  Within an individual there are diverse and apparently opposing preferences (intelligences)  Diversity: An opportunity or a curse?
  • Diversity makes us stronger • We benefit from different ideas • We learn from each other • Embrace diversity
  Field Work
  Objective By the end of the session you will be able to:  Apply the life skills in certain situations
  FieldWork  Form groups  Groups will take part in community service- they may work with an NGO which supports children who are underprivileged, senior citizens, specially able people or children who are rescued  Each member will devote minimum 6 hours with documentation  4 hours time will be given in class to prepare presentation  Present what you have learnt – 15 minutes time for each group
  FieldTrip
  Objective By the end of the session you will be able to:  Apply the life skills to different situations
  Field Trip – Trek! Participate in aTrek (Equivalent to 12 hours course time) You will be evaluated on:  Leadership  Teamwork  Dealing with ambiguity  Managing stress  Motivating people  Creativity  Result orientation
  FieldTrip: Reflection Reflection • Share your experiences • How do you relate these experiences to what you have learned in Semester 1? • Did you learn any new skills on the trek? • How will you used these skills further in life Evaluation • Here's how you did on theTrek!
  Assessments
  KnowledgeTest (20 marks)
  ThankYou

