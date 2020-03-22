Successfully reported this slideshow.
dioxin formation and pathway to human exposure

Published in: Environment
  1. 1.  What are dioxins  Example  Types of dioxins  Source of dioxins  Health risks  Exposure  Reducing exposure  Prevention and control of dioxin exposure  conclusion
  2. 2.  Dioxins are a group of highly toxic chemical compounds Known as persistent environmental pollutants (POPs),  Burning processes, such as commercial or municipal waste incineration, backyard burning, and the use of fuels, such as wood, coal, or oil, produce dioxins  There are over 400 different dioxins, although only 30 of them are considered toxic
  3. 3.  The chemical formula of dioxin is: C4 H4 O2. It is a cyclic compound and non-aromatic The most common way this forms is in the para formation: The ortho formation (the oxygen atoms right next to each other) is also possible, but it is not as stable so it does not occur as frequently.
  4. 4. Most of the toxic chemicals have the form of polychlorinated dibenzo dioxins (PCDDs). This family of dioxin derivatives has the dioxin between two benzene rings:
  5. 5.  chlorinated dibenzo-p-dioxins (CDDs)  chlorinated dibenzo furans (CDFs)  some polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs)  to 2,3,7,8-tetrachlorodibenzo-p-dioxin (TCDD), one of the most toxic dioxins. Exposure  Higher exposure is possible through soils and sediments. Plants, water, and air all contain low levels of dioxins. When dioxins enter the food chain, they are stored in animal fats. Over 90 percent Trusted Source of human exposure to dioxins comes through food, mainly animal products, such as dairy, meat, fish, and shellfish.
  6. 6. Sources of dioxin  Volcanoes, forest fires, and other natural sources  burning household trash  chlorine bleaching of pulp and paper  production of pesticides and herbicides and other chemical processes  dismantling and recycling electronic products.  Cigarette smoke also contains small amounts of dioxins.  Drinking water can contain dioxins if it has been contaminated by chemical waste from factories, or by other industrial processes
  7. 7. Short term exposure effects  hormonal problems  Infertility  Cancer  Diabetes  skin rashes  Skin disscloration  Excessive body hairs  Mild liver damage  Reproductive problems  Chloracne. This is sever Skin disease With acne-like Lesions mainly On face and upper body Long term exposure effects  birth defects  inability to maintain pregnancy  decreased fertility  reduced sperm count  endometriosis  learning disabilities  immune system suppression  lung problems  skin disorders  lowered testosterone levels  ischemic heart disease  type 2 diabetes
  8. 8.  by choosing clean meats and fish  and cutting off any fat when preparing meat  Eating a balanced diet with plenty of fruit and vegetables  The EPA advises people to follow best practices when carrying backyard burning and other process  In the last 30 years, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and other bodies have reduced the production of dioxin levels in the U.S. by 90 percent.
  9. 9.  By proper incineration of toxic material  By strict control of industrial processes  Source directs measures

