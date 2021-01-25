Successfully reported this slideshow.
MAN-MACHINE COLLABORATION IN ORGANIZATIONAL DECISION- MAKING: AN EXPERIMENTAL STUDY USING LOAN APPLICATION EVALUATIONS Anh...
OUTLINE Research Background Theoretical Foundations Stud Design Results Conclusion 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. Anh Luong
Research Background
RESEARCH MOTIVATION Firms across industries are rapidl adopting Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning (AI/ML) technolog...
RESEARCH QUESTION Our stud examines the var ing impacts of AI/ML s stems (the technolog ), incentive structures (the organ...
1950S Meehl 1954 1970S Dawes 1979 2000-2016 Rader & Gra 2015 Rosenblat & Stark 2016 Lee et al. 2015 Dietvorst et al. 2015 ...
Treatment Manipulation - Incentive Alignment
Regression Model
Fi h ld c ide b h he ali f AI/ML a d alig e f hei ga i a i al ac ice a d i le e he c c e l C ib e Alg i h U age li e a e b...
Thank You anh.luong@baruch.cuny.edu
Man-Machine Collaboration in Organizational Decision- Making: An Experimental Study Using Loan Application Evaluations
  1. 1. MAN-MACHINE COLLABORATION IN ORGANIZATIONAL DECISION- MAKING: AN EXPERIMENTAL STUDY USING LOAN APPLICATION EVALUATIONS Anh Luong, Nanda Kumar, Karl R. Lang anh.luong@baruch.cuny.edu Zicklin School of Business, Baruch College, Graduate Center, City University of New York December 15, 2019 SIG-DSA
  2. 2. OUTLINE Research Background Theoretical Foundations Stud Design Results Conclusion 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. Anh Luong
  3. 3. Re ea ch Backg d
  4. 4. RESEARCH MOTIVATION Firms across industries are rapidl adopting Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning (AI/ML) technologies However, not et full reaped their benefits: Unclear understanding of AI-human relationship Lacking foundational resources to integrate AI/ML across units within firms The use of AI/ML in organi ational decision-making involves three components: the e e, the ech g , and the ga i a i a practices Extant AI/ML usage literature has focused on examining the perspectives and characteristics of the users, while not et full explored the impacts of the other two factors Anh Luong
  5. 5. RESEARCH QUESTION Our stud examines the var ing impacts of AI/ML s stems (the technolog ), incentive structures (the organi ational practices), and importantl , their d namics, on the performance of the human decision makers (the people), which comprise and ultimatel represent fi c e . Research Question: How do technolog and organi ational resources affect firm success when deplo ing AI/ML for complex decision-making? Anh Luong
  6. 6. 1950S Meehl 1954 1970S Dawes 1979 2000-2016 Rader & Gra 2015 Rosenblat & Stark 2016 Lee et al. 2015 Dietvorst et al. 2015 2016-NOW Dietvorst et al. 2016 Logg et al. 2019 Yeomans et al. 2019 Alexander et al. 2018 Packin et al. 2019 RELATED LITERATURE AI/ML SAGE: FROM A ERSION O ADOP ION Anh Luong
  7. 7. T ea men Manip la ion - Incen i e Alignmen
  8. 8. Reg e i M del
  Thank You anh.luong@baruch.cuny.edu
  10. 10. Tha k Y a h.l g@ba ch.c .ed

×