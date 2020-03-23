Successfully reported this slideshow.
2º ESO Geografía e Historia Bilingüe. Cuaderno de actividades. The 16th century: The Age of discovery. Ángel Muñoz Lola Ballesta
The Age of Discovery
•Up to the 15th century Europeans didn´t have direct knowledge about the world´s geograhpy. They only had direct knowledge...
The cartography in the Middle Age and the limits of the world, before the Age of discoveries… This is the known world in t...
Tabula Rogeriana (source: wikipedia) By Al Idrisis – king Roger of Sicily Our current vision of the world. Exercise 1 This...
AGE OF DISCOVERIES Exercise 2 Can you think about 5 causes of the discoveries? Fill the boxes with your ideas.
Exercise 3 Sometimes a picture is worth more than a thousand words (1). You are going to see some images and then you will...
Fall of Constantinople Image 1
Carabelas and Naos Image 2 2
Astrolabe Image 3
Compass Image 4
The Catholic Monarchs Image 5
Write your ideas… Image 1 Image 2 Image 3 Image 4 Image 5
The Portuguese expeditions A series of Portuguese expeditions explored the coast of Africa in the search for new routes to...
The Portuguese expeditions Territories • Coast of Africa • Madeira, las Azores, Gulf of Guinea (1460) Henry the Navigator ...
The Portuguese expeditions • Bartolomé Díaz: Cape of Good Hope (1488). • Vasco de Gama: India (1498).
Exercise 4 Let´s see the video on this link https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DODeCJ-ZVUM (just 00.00-4.21´) about Portugues...
1. What was the main objective of the expeditions? 2. Make a list of the African places mentioned.
3. What is a portolan chart? What can you see in a medieval map? 4. What happened when the sailors cross the Equator?
Columbus´ voyages The Genoan navigator Christopher Columbus was conviced that he could reach Asia by sailing west
Exercise 5 Look at the two maps in the slides 19 and 20. Explain the differences between them. What can you see? When were...
Which are the current countries that are called as “Cippangu” and “Cathay” in this map? (you might search on the Internet ...
• Palos de Moguer 3rd August. • A stay in the Canary Islands. • The Bahamas 12th October. Columbus´expedition
Columbus´voyages
Columbus´voyages
Exercise 6 Research Why was the new continent called America? ------------------------------------------------------------...
The first voyage around the world Magallanes´ expedition navigated the southern tip of South America, which called the Str...
Exercise 7 Research Check with an atlas. Which present-day countries did Magallanes´and Elcano´s expedition go past?
Exercise 8: The political consequences of discoveries. At the end of the 15th century, Castilla and Portugal became the tw...
Planisferio de Cardinio (1502) The oldest preserved representation of the geographical limits of this treaty. And maybe so...
Draw the two lines that separate the Portuguese area of influence from the Castillian area.
The age of discoveries
The age of discoveries
The age of discoveries
  1. 1. 2º ESO Geografía e Historia Bilingüe. Cuaderno de actividades. The 16th century: The Age of discovery. Ángel Muñoz Lola Ballesta Colegio “La Asunción”
  2. 2. The Age of Discovery
  3. 3. •Up to the 15th century Europeans didn´t have direct knowledge about the world´s geograhpy. They only had direct knowledge of Europe, the Mediterranean region and parts of the Middle East. •This situation changed dramatically in that century…
  4. 4. The cartography in the Middle Age and the limits of the world, before the Age of discoveries… This is the known world in the Late Middle Age. This map was created by Al Idrisi (12th century). Could you recognize where is the Iberian Peninsula? If you have troubles to find it, flip the map over. (dadle la vuelta al mapa) Could you describe what continents, countries and seas were known in ths period, According to this map? (write it in the next slide)
  5. 5. Tabula Rogeriana (source: wikipedia) By Al Idrisis – king Roger of Sicily Our current vision of the world. Exercise 1 This comparison might help you to understand what was known in the Middle Age and what wasn’t.
  6. 6. AGE OF DISCOVERIES Exercise 2 Can you think about 5 causes of the discoveries? Fill the boxes with your ideas.
  7. 7. Exercise 3 Sometimes a picture is worth more than a thousand words (1). You are going to see some images and then you will guess the relation between these images and the discoveries. Please, write your ideas in the table you will find in the slide 10. You can find relevant information in the book and in your handouts (2). (1) Una imagen vale más que mil palabras. (2) Apuntes
  8. 8. Fall of Constantinople Image 1
  9. 9. Carabelas and Naos Image 2 2
  10. 10. Astrolabe Image 3
  11. 11. Compass Image 4
  12. 12. The Catholic Monarchs Image 5
  13. 13. Write your ideas… Image 1 Image 2 Image 3 Image 4 Image 5
  14. 14. The Portuguese expeditions A series of Portuguese expeditions explored the coast of Africa in the search for new routes to India. Henry the Navigator of Portugal (1394-1460), played an essential role in promoting them. Vasco de Gama ´s expedition reached India in 1498.
  15. 15. The Portuguese expeditions Territories • Coast of Africa • Madeira, las Azores, Gulf of Guinea (1460) Henry the Navigator (1394-1460)
  16. 16. The Portuguese expeditions • Bartolomé Díaz: Cape of Good Hope (1488). • Vasco de Gama: India (1498).
  17. 17. Exercise 4 Let´s see the video on this link https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DODeCJ-ZVUM (just 00.00-4.21´) about Portuguese expeditions. Then answer these questions: 1. What was the main objective of the expeditions? 2. Make a list of the African places mentioned. 3. What is a portolan chart? What can you see in a medieval map? 4. What happened when the sailors cross the Equator? Please, write your answers in the following slides.
  18. 18. 1. What was the main objective of the expeditions? 2. Make a list of the African places mentioned.
  19. 19. 3. What is a portolan chart? What can you see in a medieval map? 4. What happened when the sailors cross the Equator?
  20. 20. Columbus´ voyages The Genoan navigator Christopher Columbus was conviced that he could reach Asia by sailing west
  21. 21. Exercise 5 Look at the two maps in the slides 19 and 20. Explain the differences between them. What can you see? When were they made?: ----------------------------------------------------------------------- ----------------------------------------------------------------------- ----------------------------------------------------------------------- -----------------------------------------------------------------------
  22. 22. Which are the current countries that are called as “Cippangu” and “Cathay” in this map? (you might search on the Internet if you can’t guess)
  23. 23. • Palos de Moguer 3rd August. • A stay in the Canary Islands. • The Bahamas 12th October. Columbus´expedition
  24. 24. Columbus´voyages
  25. 25. Columbus´voyages
  26. 26. Exercise 6 Research Why was the new continent called America? ----------------------------------------------------------------------- ----------------------------------------------------------------------- ----------------------------------------------------------------------- -----------------------------------------------------------------------
  27. 27. The first voyage around the world Magallanes´ expedition navigated the southern tip of South America, which called the Strait of Magellan today. Magallanes died in the Philippines. After that, Juan Sebastián Elcano led the expedition which completed ther very first voyage around the world.
  28. 28. Exercise 7 Research Check with an atlas. Which present-day countries did Magallanes´and Elcano´s expedition go past?
  29. 29. Exercise 8: The political consequences of discoveries. At the end of the 15th century, Castilla and Portugal became the two main naval powers in Europe, and they were about to start a war to control the Atlantic sea trade routes... The Pope compelled them to sign a treaty… the treaty of Tordesillas
  30. 30. Planisferio de Cardinio (1502) The oldest preserved representation of the geographical limits of this treaty. And maybe some of you Remember this tiny Detail from the painting of The Ambassadors, by Holbein (1533)
  31. 31. Draw the two lines that separate the Portuguese area of influence from the Castillian area.

