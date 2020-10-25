Secondary amenorrhoea by dr alka mukherjee dr apurva mukherjee

Successfully reported this slideshow.
DR ALKA MUKHERJEE DR APURVA MUKHERJEE NAGPUR M.S. INDIA SECONDARY AMENORRHOEA
DR ALKA MUKHERJEE MBBS DGO FICOG FICMCH PGDCR PGDMLS MA(PSY) Director & Consultant At Mukherjee Multispecialty Hospital MM...
AMENORRHOEA • Amenorrhea is classiﬁed as either primary or secondary. • Primary amenorrhea is the lack of menstruation by ...
Etiology • There are three general causes of secondary amenorrhea: • Hormonal disturbance leading to a lack of a normal me...
Pathophysiology • Many potential causes of secondary amenorrhea. • Hormonal causes include pregnancy, lactation, thyroid d...
• Epidemiology • Pregnancy, lactation, and menopause are common, physiologic causes of secondary amenorrhea. • Prevalence ...
Spontaneous, cyclic menstruation requires an intact and functional hypothalamic-pituitary ovarian axis (HPOA),endometrium ...
CAUSES :
EVALUATION
1.Hypothalamus • Changes in GnRH signaling from the hypothalamus to the pituitary can disrupt this communication and cause...
• A common condition that results from disruption in this process is functional hypothalamic amenorrhea (FHA), which accou...
PITUITARY GLAND • The pituitary gland responds to GnRH signaling to produce LH and FSH (also in a pulsatile fashion) • Any...
PITUITARY GLAND • An intact stalk is necessary for transmitting inhibitory signals to the prolactin-secreting cells to pre...
PITUITARY GLAND • Amenorrhea occurs when the process disrupts pituitary function and results in decreased gonadotropin sec...
3 OVARIES • PCOS is the most common endocrine disorder in women of reproductive age, occurring in 7% to 10% of all young w...
OVARIES • When menopause or spontaneous loss of ovarian function occurs prior to age 40, it is called spontaneous primary ...
4. Uterus • A less common cause of amenorrhea is Asherman syndrome, which is fibrosis of the endometrium and resulting lac...
Uterus Women with endometrial tuberculosis can develop secendory amenorrhoea
5. OTHER CAUSES • Adrenal factors:Adrenal tumor or hyperplasia • Cushing’s syndrome • Thyroid factors : Hypothyroid state ...
WORK UP FOR A CASE OF SECONDARY AMENORRHEA
HISTORY Menstrual Cycle – Age of Menarche & Previous Menstrual History Previous Pregnancies – Severe PPH( Sheehan’s Synd...
HISTORY. . . • Review the menstrual intervals since menarche, and note when any changes may have occurred along with any o...
HISTORY • Social and weight history • any behaviors consistent with eating disorders or excessive focus on weight and exer...
EXAMINATION  GENERAL EXAMINATION •Nutritional Status •Extreme Emaciation Or Marked Obesity •Presence Of Acne Or Hirsutism...
PELVIC ULTRASOUND • endometrial lining, • including thickening of the lining (indicating lack of adequate endometrial shed...
DIAGNOSTIC APPROACH • It is important to correlate hyperandrogenism with the physical exam. If the patient has significant...
Treatment / Management Treatment depends on the underlying cause of the amenorrhea • Polycystic ovarian syndrome is treate...
NEGATIVE PREGNANCY TEST FSH, LH and THYROID Function Test Progesterone Challenge Test WITHDRAWAL BLEEDING NO WITHDRAWAL BL...
  1. 1. DR ALKA MUKHERJEE DR APURVA MUKHERJEE NAGPUR M.S. INDIA SECONDARY AMENORRHOEA
  2. 2. DR ALKA MUKHERJEE MBBS DGO FICOG FICMCH PGDCR PGDMLS MA(PSY) Director & Consultant At Mukherjee Multispecialty Hospital MMC ACCREDITATED SPEAKER MMC OBSERVER MMC MAO – 01017 / 2016 Present Position  Director of Mukherjee Multispecialty Hospital  Hon.Secretary INTERNATIONAL COUNCIL FOR HUMAN RIGHTS  Hon.Secretary NARCHI NAGPUR CHAPTER (2018-2020)  Hon.Secretary AMWN (2018-2021)  Hon.Secretary ISOPARB (2019-2021)  Life member, IMA, NOGS, NARCHI, AMWN & Menopause Society, India, Indian medico-legal & ethics association(IMLEA), ISOPRB, HUMAN RIGHTS  Founder Member of South Rapid Action Group, Nagpur.  On Board of Super Specialty, GMC, IGGMC, AIIMS Nagpur, NKPSIMS, ESIS and Treasury, Nagpur for “ WOMEN SEXUAL HARASSMENT COMMITTEE.” mukherjeehospital@yahoo.com www.mukherjeehospital.com https://www.facebook.com/ Mukherjee Multispeciality https://www.instagram.com/ Achievement  Winner of NOGS GOLD MEDAL – 2017-18  Winner of BEST COUPLE AWARD in Social Work - 2014  APPRECIATION Award IMA - MS  Past Position  Organizing joint secretary ENDO-GYN 2019  Vice President IMA Nagpur (2017-2018) Vice President of NOGS(2016-2017) Organizing joint secretary ENDO-GYN Organizing secretary AMWICON – 2019
  3. 3. AMENORRHOEA • Amenorrhea is classiﬁed as either primary or secondary. • Primary amenorrhea is the lack of menstruation by the age of 16yrs in the presence of normal development of secondary sexual characters. • Secondary amenorrhea is the absence of menstruation for 6 consecutive months after menarche or in a woman who has had a normal menstrual cycle. • In a woman of childbearing age, the most common causes of absent menstrual periods are pregnancy and lactation
  4. 4. Etiology • There are three general causes of secondary amenorrhea: • Hormonal disturbance leading to a lack of a normal menstrual cycle, • Physical damage to the endometrium which prevents its growth, or • Obstruction of the outflow path of the menstrual blood.
  5. 5. Pathophysiology • Many potential causes of secondary amenorrhea. • Hormonal causes include pregnancy, lactation, thyroid dysfunction, hyperprolactinemia, hyperandrogenism (including polycystic ovarian syndrome), hypogonadotropic hypogonadism (hypothalamic-pituitary dysfunction), and suppression of the endometrium by hormonal birth control. • Structural causes include damage to the endometrium (Asherman’s syndrome) and obstruction of the outflow tract (cervical stenosis).
  6. 6. • Epidemiology • Pregnancy, lactation, and menopause are common, physiologic causes of secondary amenorrhea. • Prevalence of secondary amenorrhea due to all other causes is approximately 2% - 5%
  7. 7. Spontaneous, cyclic menstruation requires an intact and functional hypothalamic-pituitary ovarian axis (HPOA),endometrium and genital outflow tract. Abnormalities in any of these structures may result in amenorrhea
  8. 8. CAUSES :
  9. 9. EVALUATION
  10. 10. 1.Hypothalamus • Changes in GnRH signaling from the hypothalamus to the pituitary can disrupt this communication and cause low gonadotropin (LH and FSH) secretion and secondary amenorrhea • Isolated deficit of gonadotropins represent a rare cause of hypothalamic amenorrhea, including the Kallman syndrome and the idiopathic hypogonadotropic hypogonadism
  11. 11. • A common condition that results from disruption in this process is functional hypothalamic amenorrhea (FHA), which accounts for approximately 35% of all pathologic secondary amenorrhea • FHA is caused by stress from events such as severe restrictive dieting, poor nutritional status, extreme psychological stress, or excessive exercise. • Recently genetic mutations have been associated with FHA • Less commonly, infiltrative diseases of hypothalamus such as lymphoma, sarcoidosis or Langerhans cell histiocytosis can interfere with hypothalamic function
  12. 12. PITUITARY GLAND • The pituitary gland responds to GnRH signaling to produce LH and FSH (also in a pulsatile fashion) • Any change in the secretion of pituitary hormones can lead to sec amen eg hyperprolactinaemia • even a small change in prolactin may be sufficient to change the menstrual pattern. • Elevated prolactin levels should also prompt a check of thyroid function because hypothyroidism can cause hyperprolactinemia
  13. 13. PITUITARY GLAND • An intact stalk is necessary for transmitting inhibitory signals to the prolactin-secreting cells to prevent secretion. When normal “tonic” inhibition is lifted by stalk compression, the pituitary gland produces more prolactin. A common cause of stalk compression is a pituitary adenoma. • Any structural lesion in or near the pituitary gland can cause a modest elevation in prolactin. When prolactin levels are elevated (2 to 10 times normal), this usually indicates a prolactin-lactotroph-secreting pituitary adenoma
  14. 14. PITUITARY GLAND • Amenorrhea occurs when the process disrupts pituitary function and results in decreased gonadotropin secretion • Pituitary infarction can cause amenorrhea and sheehan syndrome is a result of pituitary infarction following postpartum hemorrhage or severe hypotension • Results in partial or total loss of hormone secretion • Can cause various endocrine deficiencies, such as hypogonadotropic hypogonadism (loss of lh and fsh secretion);secondary hypothyroidism (loss of thyroid- stimulating hormone [tsh] secretion); and secondary adrenal insufficiency (loss of adrenocorticotropic hormone secretion).
  15. 15. 3 OVARIES • PCOS is the most common endocrine disorder in women of reproductive age, occurring in 7% to 10% of all young women. • It is characterised by altered FSH:LH ratio • Hyperandrogenism • Increased insulin resistance • increased risk for prediabetes, type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM), metabolic syndrome, fatty liver disease, and obstructive sleep apnea
  16. 16. OVARIES • When menopause or spontaneous loss of ovarian function occurs prior to age 40, it is called spontaneous primary ovarian insufficiency (POI), formerly referred to as premature ovarian failure. • Spontaneous POI is characterized by permanent cessation of ovulation and menstruation. It can be idiopathic, a result of prior surgery or chemotherapy, or a result of an autoimmune process. • FSHwill be elevated (greater than 30 to 40 IU/L) with low estradiol levels (usually below 30 pg/mL) • rare causes-Turner syndrome (lack of a second X chromosome), fragile X syndrome, radiation to the pelvis, and a history of mumps or cytomegalovirus.
  17. 17. 4. Uterus • A less common cause of amenorrhea is Asherman syndrome, which is fibrosis of the endometrium and resulting lack of regeneration that leads to amenorrhea. This can occur after instrumentation of the uterine cavity, such as uterine curettage, myomectomy, cervical biopsy, or polypectomy or insertion of an intrauterine device (IUD). • More recently, therapeutic endometrial ablation has been known to cause sec amen
  18. 18. Uterus Women with endometrial tuberculosis can develop secendory amenorrhoea
  19. 19. 5. OTHER CAUSES • Adrenal factors:Adrenal tumor or hyperplasia • Cushing’s syndrome • Thyroid factors : Hypothyroid state • General disease :Malnutrition,tuberculosis,chronic nephritis,diabetes etc. • Iatrogenic : Contraceptive pills (Postpill amenorrhoea)..Suppression of Gnrh release • Psychotrophic drugs : phenothiazine derivatives…Dopamine receptor blocking agents raise the prolactin level • Antihypertensive drugs : reserpine or dopamine antagonists : Dopamine depleting agents raise the prolactin level
  20. 20. WORK UP FOR A CASE OF SECONDARY AMENORRHEA
  21. 21. HISTORY Menstrual Cycle – Age of Menarche & Previous Menstrual History Previous Pregnancies – Severe PPH( Sheehan’s Syndrome ) Weight Change – Excessive Weight Loss Hot Flushes, Decreased Libido – Premature Menopause Certain Medications Contraception Associated Symptoms – Cushing’s Disease, Hypothyroidism Previous Gynaecological Surgery Chronic illness
  22. 22. HISTORY. . . • Review the menstrual intervals since menarche, and note when any changes may have occurred along with any other changes in medical history, social history, medications, or weight that may have coincided with a change in the menstrual pattern. • Some women may consider “spotting” to be a normal menstrual cycle, so ascertaining typical menstrual flow is also important. • Pregnancy and lactation
  23. 23. HISTORY • Social and weight history • any behaviors consistent with eating disorders or excessive focus on weight and exercise. This would include history of severe caloric restriction, laxative or diuretic use, extreme and prolonged exercise regimens, or evidence of obsession with weight/exercise • Psychological stressors may include domestic violence and/or a history of sexual or psychological trauma. Health stressors could include severe or life-threatening illness or injuries, noting the relationship of these events to any change in the menstrual cycle or amenorrhea.
  24. 24. EXAMINATION  GENERAL EXAMINATION •Nutritional Status •Extreme Emaciation Or Marked Obesity •Presence Of Acne Or Hirsutism •Discharge Of Milk From Breasts ABDOMINAL EXAMINATION • Presence Of Striae Associated With Obesity May be related to Cushing’s Disease • A Mass In The Lower Abdomen. PELVIC EXAMINATION • Enlargement of Clitoris • Adnexal Mass Suggestive Of Tubercular tubo-ovarian mass or ovarian tumor
  25. 25. PELVIC ULTRASOUND • endometrial lining, • including thickening of the lining (indicating lack of adequate endometrial shedding) • or absence of lining, as seen in FHA or Asherman syndrome. • diagnosis of PCOS,
  26. 26. DIAGNOSTIC APPROACH • It is important to correlate hyperandrogenism with the physical exam. If the patient has significant hirsutism, persistent adult acne, or male pattern scalp hair loss, there is strong positive evidence for clinical hyperandrogenism and supports suspicion for PCOS or other androgen excess disorders
  27. 27. Treatment / Management Treatment depends on the underlying cause of the amenorrhea • Polycystic ovarian syndrome is treated with weight loss • Metformin for insulin resistance, and • Cycle control with combined oral contraceptives or endometrial protection with progestin-containing birth control methods (medroxyprogesterone acetate depot injection, etonogestrel subcutaneous implant, or levonorgestrel intrauterine system). • Hypothyroidism is treated with thyroxine replacement. • Hyperthyroidism is treated with thioamides, ablation, or surgery. • Hyperprolactinemia is treated with bromocriptine, cabergoline, or excision of prolactinoma. • Ovarian failure may be treated with hormone replacement, depending on the patient’s age, symptoms, and other risk factors. • Hypothalamic-pituitary dysfunction may be treated with lifestyle changes or with hormone replacement. • Asherman’s syndrome is treated with hysteroscopic lysis of adhesions. • Cervical stenosis is treated with cervical dilation.
  28. 28. NEGATIVE PREGNANCY TEST FSH, LH and THYROID Function Test Progesterone Challenge Test WITHDRAWAL BLEEDING NO WITHDRAWAL BLEEDING ANOVULATION FSH normal + High LH PCOS High Prolactin Pituitary Tumor HYPOESTROGENIC COMPROMISED OUTFLOW TRACT Positive E-P Challenge Test Negative E-P Challenge Test Normal or Low FSH Very High FSH Normal FSH Asherman’s Syndrome HSG or Hysteroscopy Ovarian Failure Hypothalamic Pituitay Failure INVESTIGATING SECONDARY AMENORRHEA

