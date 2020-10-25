Secondary amenorrhoea by dr alka mukherjee dr apurva mukherjee

The first step in the evaluation of any patient with secondary amenorrhea is a urine pregnancy test. Every contraceptive method has a failure rate, and anyone who is menstruating is potentially fertile, regardless of age. [5][6]

If the pregnancy test is negative, consider the clinical picture: hirsutism, acne, and a long history of infrequent and irregular menses suggest polycystic ovarian syndrome. By the Rotterdam criteria, a patient may be diagnosed with PCOS if she has two of the following: clinical or chemical hyperandrogenism, oligo- or amenorrhea, or polycystic ovaries on ultrasound. So if a patient has evidence of hirsutism and oligo- or amenorrhea, she can be diagnosed with PCOS without further laboratory testing or imaging.

If history and physical exam are not consistent with PCOS, a TSH should be ordered. Both hyper- and hypothyroidism can lead to menstrual dysfunction.

If TSH is normal, check a serum prolactin. Elevated serum prolactin suggests prolactinoma.

If prolactin is normal, the next step is to perform a progestin challenge. The patient is given oral progesterone (typically medroxyprogesterone, Provera, 10mg PO qDay x10 days). After stopping the progesterone, the patient would be expected to have a withdrawal bleed. If there is no withdrawal bleed, this means that a) there is insufficient endogenous estrogen to stimulate the growth of the endometrium, b) the endometrium has been damaged and is unable to grow, or c) the outflow of menstrual blood has been obstructed.

If a patient who has a withdrawal bleed also has hirsutism, suspect PCOS, ovarian or adrenal tumors, or Cushing syndrome.

