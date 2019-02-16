Makalah pengusaha muda atta halilintar

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Konsep ekonomi kreatif yang dibuat oleh pengusaha muda Atta Halilintar oleh : dimaz Aryan aldiansyah Kelas : IX A Mts YAPIS POLEWALI TAHUN AJARAN 2018-2019
ii KATA PENGANTAR Puji dan Syukur Kami panjatkan ke hadirat Allah SWT yang telah memberikan rahmat dan hidayah-Nya sehingg...
iii DAFTAR ISI HALAMAN JUDUL...................................................................................... i KATA ...
1 BAB 1 PENDAHULUAN 1.1 Latar Belakang Perdagangan bebas dan krisis ekonomi global mengharuskan setiap negara, termasuk In...
2 BAB II PEMBAHASAN 2.1 Biografi Atta Halilintar Laki-laki kelahiran Dumai, 20 November 1994 ini adalah putra dari pasanga...
3 Ketika Keluarga Gen Halilintar pergi ke Dubai untuk berdagang, Atta Halilintar pun lahir. Namun sayang, kondisi keuangan...
4 2.3 Bisnis Bisnis Atta ini mulai dari fashion hingga kuliner. Brilio.net merangkum dari berbagai sumber tentang bisnis-b...
5 BAB III PENUTUP KESIMPULAN Dari kisahnya kita belajar banyak Dalam menjalani kehidupan, ada masanya manusia mengalami ri...
6 Daftar Pustaka http://nakita.grid.id/read/02956191/kisah-perjuangan-hidup-atta-halilintar-berawal-dari- penjual-makanan-...
  1. 1. i Konsep ekonomi kreatif yang dibuat oleh pengusaha muda Atta Halilintar oleh : dimaz Aryan aldiansyah Kelas : IX A Mts YAPIS POLEWALI TAHUN AJARAN 2018-2019
  2. 2. ii KATA PENGANTAR Puji dan Syukur Kami panjatkan ke hadirat Allah SWT yang telah memberikan rahmat dan hidayah-Nya sehingga Makalah ini dapat diselesaikan dengan baik. Kami menyadari bahwa di dalam penyusunan Makalah ini masih banyak kekurangan di dalamnya baik dari segi isi maupun dalam metode penyajiaannya. Untuk itu kami sangat mengharapkan saran agar penyusunan Makalah berikutnya dapat lebih baik lagi. Polewali, 13 Februari 2019
  3. 3. iii DAFTAR ISI HALAMAN JUDUL...................................................................................... i KATA PENGANTAR.................................................................................... ii DAFTAR ISI ................................................................................................. iii BAB I PENDAHULUAN .............................................................................. 1 1.1 Latar Belakang Masalah.......................................................................... 1 1.2 Perumusan Masalah.................................................................................. 1 BAB II PEMBAHASAN ............................................................................... 2 2.1 Biografi Atta Halilintar........................................................................... 2.2 Berawal dari Penjual Makanan Kini Jadi Jutawan Muda...................... 2.3 Bisnis ...................................................................................................... BAB III PENUTUP ....................................................................................... 5 Kesimpulan..................................................................................................... 5 DAFTAR PUSTAKA
  4. 4. 1 BAB 1 PENDAHULUAN 1.1 Latar Belakang Perdagangan bebas dan krisis ekonomi global mengharuskan setiap negara, termasuk Indonesia berupaya keras untuk dapat bersaing baik di pasar dalam negeri maupun luar negeri. Kondisi tersebut dapat dipecahkan dengan mendorong suatu bentuk perekonomian yang lebih berdaya saing, sumber daya yang terbarukan dan berkesinambungan berbasis kreatifitas, dimana ide atau gagasan dapat memberikan kesejahteraan secara ekonomi dan sosial bagi masyarakat. Pengembangan ekonomi dan ekonomi kreatif di Indonesia diperlukan agar siap memanfaatkan dan merebut peluang pasar yang semakin kompetitif. Pengembangan ekonomi kreatif merupakan pilihan tepat untuk menjaga ketahanan ekonomi dalam kondisi krisis global. Ekonomi Kreatif perlu dikembangkan karena ekonomi kreatif berpotensi besar dalam memberikan kontribusi ekonomi yang signifikan, menciptakan iklim bisnis yang positif membangun citra dan identitas bangsa, berbasis pada sumberdaya yang terbarukan menciptakan inovasi dan kreativitas yang merupakan keunggulan kompetitif suatu bangsa; dan memberikan dampak sosial yang positif. Pada tanggal 22 Desember 2008 pemerintah juga telah mencanangkan tahun 2009 sebagai Tahun Indonesia Kreatif (TIK). Tujuan dari program ini adalah terbukanya wawasan seluruh pemangku kepentingan akan kontribusi ekonomi kreatif terhadap ekonomi Indonesia dan terciptanya citra bangsa yang positif. Presiden Republik Indonesia juga telah memerintahkan kepada 28 instansi pemerintah pusat dan daerah untuk mendukung kebijakan Pengembangan Ekonomi Kreatif tahun 2009- 2015 melalui Instruksi Presiden Nomor 6 tahun 2009 tentang Pengembangan Ekonomi Kreatif. Melihat persolan diatas, maka penulis tertarik untuk guna penyusunan makalah yang diberi judul “Konsep ekonomi kreatif yang dibuat oleh pengusaha muda”. 1.2 Rumusan Masalah  Biografi Atta Halilintar  Berawal dari Penjual Makanan Kini Jadi Jutawan Muda  Bisnis
  5. 5. 2 BAB II PEMBAHASAN 2.1 Biografi Atta Halilintar Laki-laki kelahiran Dumai, 20 November 1994 ini adalah putra dari pasangan Halilintar Anofial Asmid dan Lenggogeni Faruk. Dirinya telah mewarisi jiwa bisnis kedua orang tuanya. Atta tidak pernah meminta uang jajan kepada orang tuanya. Ditambah lagi, ketika mereka sekeluarga tinggal di Malaysia, bisnis orang tuanya sempat mengalami kesulitan. Dari situlah Atta belajar untuk berbisnis. Bahkan ketika masih SD, Atta sudah menjual makanan seperti roti, sandwich, dan mainan anak-anak. Saat usianya 11 tahun, Atta merintis bisnis kecil- kecilan dengan menjual nomor perdana. Usahanya ini pun berkembang hingga Atta punya konter sendiri. Sukses di bisnis kartu perdana, Atta menjajal usaha baru dengan menjual kendaraan bekas. Dia sempat tidak dipercaya karena usianya terlalu muda, namun lagi-lagi ia sukses menjalani bisnis tersebut. 2.2 Berawaldari Penjual MakananKini Jadi JutawanMuda Gen Halilintar menjadi salah satu keluarga dengan jumlah anak yang cukup banyak yaitu sebelas orang. Pasangan Lenggogeni Faruk yang sering dipanggil dengan Ibu Gen dan Halilintar Anofial Asmid yang sering dikenal dengan sebutan Ayah Halilintar telah menciptakan keluarga besar bernama Gen Halilintar ini. Pasangan ini berhasil tumbuh sebagai keluarga yang dikenal cukup kaya karena berbagai usaha yang dilakukan. Ternyata mereka tidak begitu saja menjadi salah satu keluarga terkaya, namun diawali dengan kondisi yang memprihatinkan. Anak sulung dari Gen Halilintar yang bernama Atta Halilintar, ia menjadi salah satu saksi perjuangan keluarga ini. Mulanya, orangtua Gen Halilintar memulai berdagang karpet dari rumah ke rumah untuk membiayai hidup. Tidak hanya karpet, parfum non alkohol juga menjadi salah satu barang dagangannya.
  6. 6. 3 Ketika Keluarga Gen Halilintar pergi ke Dubai untuk berdagang, Atta Halilintar pun lahir. Namun sayang, kondisi keuangan keluarga Gen Halilintar saat itu sangatlah miris sehingga mereka belum bisa membayar uang persalinan saat itu juga. Kini, Atta Halilintar malah menjadi salah satu anak dari Gen Halilintar yang sukses dalam bidang bisnisnya. Awal bisnis Atta sudah dimulai sejak kecil karena saat dirinya kecil kondisi keuangan masih buruk. Atta Halilintar saat itu beranggapan bahwa ia harus bisa untuk tidak minta uang jajan dari orangtuanya. Sejak kecil ia menjajakan makanan dan mainan di sekolah hanya untuk mendapatkan uang jajan. "Jadi SD udah nggak dikasih jajan (uang saku), gue harus dagang dari sekolah, gue dagang jajanan sekolah, dagang mainan pokoknya yang menghasilkan," jelas Atta dalam sebuah akun YouTube milik Boy William. Namun dengan ketelatenannya, ia bisa memenuhi kebutuhan-kebutuhan kecilnya dari usahanya sendiri. Tidak hanya itu, ia juga pernah berjualan tabloid di lampu merah. Hal yang mencengangkan yaitu ketika Atta Halilintar berumur 13 tahun, ia berhasil mendapatkan omset sebesar satu miliyar. Ketika itu Atta Halilintar memulai bisnisnya berjualan ponsel yang ia pasarkan melalui berbagai forum diskusi di internet hingga melalui blog-blog yang ia buat. Dirasa modal sudah cukup, Atta yang dibantu orangtuanya membuka sebuah toko untuk menjual berbagai merek ponsel. Hasil jualan ponsel melalui toko inilah Atta Halilintar berhasil mendapatkan omsetnya yang mencapai satu miliyar. "Dalam waktu satu bulan, umur 13 tahun waktu itu Atta sudah omset satu miliyar," begitu jelas Ibu Gen dalam akun YouTube bernama Halilintar Lenggogeni. Hingga kini Atta Halilintar telah memiliki berbagai usaha mulai dari usaha ponsel, baju, hingga menjadi seorang youtubers
  7. 7. 4 2.3 Bisnis Bisnis Atta ini mulai dari fashion hingga kuliner. Brilio.net merangkum dari berbagai sumber tentang bisnis-bisnis Atta Halilintar. 1. Cake Masa Depan. Tak ingin ketinggalan dengan seleb lainnya, Atta juga memilih bisnis cake sebagai salah satu bisnis untuk menambah pundi-pundi uangnya. Cake Masa Depan ini baru pertama kali dibuka Maret 2018 di Jogja. Cake Masa Depan ini adalah sebuah kue yang lembut dengan varian rasa menggunakan biskuit biskuit atau jajanan camilan kekinian dan laris. Ada 5 varian rasa yang disajikan oleh Cake Masa Depan by Atta Halilintar ini yaitu toblerone, snicker, orea vanilla, chizy velvet dan rainbow chaha. 2. Atta Halilintar Habit (AHHA). Atta Halilintar memiliki gaya yang casual. Ternyata Atta kerap menggunakan outfit yang merupakan clothing line-nya sendiri, namanya AHHA. Jenis item fashion yang dikeluarkan oleh AHHA seperti T-Shirt, topi, hoodie dan sweater. Bukan hanya menjadi pemilik dari AHHA, Atta kerap terlihat memasarkan clothing line miliknya dengan menjadi modelnya. 3. AHHA Hijab Bisnis busana muslimah sedang menjadi tren saat ini. Tak terkecuali para seleb-seleb yang juga ikut meramaikan bisnis ini. Atta Halilintar pun juga melakukan hal serupa. Bisnisnya ini dinamainya Atta Hijab. 4. Medan Mulaka. Kuliner lain yang menjadi ladang bisnis Atta adalah toko oleh-oleh Medan Mulaka di Medan. Toko oleh-oleh ini baru dibuka pada Desember tahun kemarin. Atta menggandeng pengusaha usaha kecil menengah atau UMKM untuk "memperkaya" jenis oleh - oleh yang dijual. Ada empat varian rasa yang ditawarkan yakni Mulaka tiramisu, red velvet, keju dan cokelat. Mengingat bolu cake di Medan cukup dikenal sebagai oleh - oleh, maka Atta mengaku gerai itu juga ada menjual bolu. 5. AHHA Publishing. Sejak kecil sudah terbiasa berbisnis, Atta pun pandai memanfaatkan celah bisnis. Ia pun mengembangkan Ahha publishing. Melalui lini bisnis ini, ia menjual buku coretan tangannya. Buku ini berisi kata-kata bijak yang dapat memotivasi orang untuk mencapai kesuksesan. 6. AHHA Production Ahha Production ini yang mendukung aktivitas Atta Halilintar saat jadi YouTuber. Lini bisnisnya ini pun berkembang pesat. Buktinya Atta Atta Halilintar menjadi YouTuber pertama di Asia Tenggara yang memiliki subscribers lebih dari 10 juta.
  8. 8. 5 BAB III PENUTUP KESIMPULAN Dari kisahnya kita belajar banyak Dalam menjalani kehidupan, ada masanya manusia mengalami ritme pasang surut. Terkadang merasa bahagia, penuh syukur, dan positif, namun ada kalanya juga merasa terpuruk, galau, dan merasa malas- malasan. Terutama jika sedang menghadapi masalah yang berat. Ketika keadaan sulit itu datang, dukungan moral, terutama yang bisa memberikan motivasi dalam segala keadaan. Entah itu kesedihan karena hubungan, hidup, atau sedih karena diri sendiri. Well, kamu sedang mengalami keadaan di mana kamu butuh motivasi. Dari kisahnya kita bisa mengambil pelajaran bahwa kita harus berjuang dalam meraih sesuatu karena kesuksesan butuh usaha yang keras ,
  9. 9. 6 Daftar Pustaka http://nakita.grid.id/read/02956191/kisah-perjuangan-hidup-atta-halilintar-berawal-dari- penjual-makanan-kini-jadi-jutawan-muda?page=all

