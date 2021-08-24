Successfully reported this slideshow.
Pain Transduction & Transmission Aditya Johan Romadhon, SST.Ft, M.Fis
Sensory receptors Photoreceptors are those in the rods and cones in the retina that respond to light The term chemorecepto...
Cutaneous Mechanoreceptors Touch and pressure are sensed by four types of mechanoreceptors Meissner’s corpuscles are dendr...
Pain receptor (nociceptor) Nociceptors can be separated into several types Mechanical nociceptors respond to strong pressu...
Pain receptor (nociceptor) There are a variety of receptors located on the endings of nociceptive sensory nerves that resp...
Nociceptors
Nociceptive nerve fiber Impulses from nociceptors are transmitted via two fiber types, thinly myelinated Aδ fibers (2–5 μm...
Itch and tickle are also related to pain sensation itch-specific fibers have been demonstrated in the ventrolateral spinot...
The pain Pain is defined as an unpleasant sensory and emotional experience associated with actual or potential tissue dama...
transduction, transmission and modulation when there is a presence of noxious stimuli. Fundamentally, the basic pain mecha...
Transduction Transduction refers to the process by which a painful physical or chemical stimulus is transformed into a sig...
Transduction Transduction occurs along the nociceptive pathway following such order: Stimulus events are converted to chem...
Transmission & Modulation After the completion of transduction, the following mechanism would be transmission. It takes pl...
Route of pain transmission Within the ascending system, primary afferent nociceptors are responsible for conveying the nox...
THANK YOU
Health & Medicine
Aug. 24, 2021
Health & Medicine
Aug. 24, 2021
Pain transduction & transmission

Pain transduction & transmission

  1. 1. Pain Transduction & Transmission Aditya Johan Romadhon, SST.Ft, M.Fis
  2. 2. Sensory receptors Photoreceptors are those in the rods and cones in the retina that respond to light The term chemoreceptor refers to receptors stimulated by a change in the chemical composition of the environment in which they are located (taste and smell as well as visceral receptors such as those sensitive to changes in the plasma level of O2, pH) Potentially harmful stimuli such as pain, extreme heat, and extreme cold are mediated by nociceptors Thermoreceptors detect the sensations of warmth and cold Proprioceptors are located in muscles, tendons, and joints and relay information about muscle length and tension The cutaneous receptors for touch and pressure are mechanoreceptors Sensory receptors can be thought of as transducers that convert various forms of energy in the environment into action potentials in sensory neurons
  3. 3. Cutaneous Mechanoreceptors Touch and pressure are sensed by four types of mechanoreceptors Meissner’s corpuscles are dendrites encapsulated in connective tissue and respond to changes in texture and slow vibrations Merkel cells are expanded dendritic endings, and they respond to sustained pressure and touch Ruffini corpuscles are enlarged dendritic endings with elongated capsules, and they respond to sustained pressure Pacinian corpuscles consist of unmyelinated dendritic endings of a sensory nerve fiber, 2 μm in diameter, encapsulated by concentric lamellae of connective tissue that give the organ the appearance of a cocktail onion, respond to deep pressure and fast vibration The sensory nerves from these mechanoreceptors are large myelinated Aα and Aβ fibers whose conduction velocities range from −70– 120 to −40–75 m/s,
  4. 4. Pain receptor (nociceptor) Nociceptors can be separated into several types Mechanical nociceptors respond to strong pressure (eg, from a sharp object) Thermal nociceptors are activated by skin temperatures above 42°C or by severe cold Chemically sensitive nociceptors respond to various chemicals like bradykinin, histamine, high acidity, and environmental irritants Polymodal nociceptors respond to combinations of these stimuli.
  5. 5. Pain receptor (nociceptor) There are a variety of receptors located on the endings of nociceptive sensory nerves that respond to noxious thermal, mechanical, or chemical stimuli Many of these are part of a family of nonselective cation channels called transient receptor potential (TRP) channels. This includes TRPV1 receptors (the V refers to a group of chemicals called vanilloids) that are activated by intense heat, acids, and chemicals such as capsaicin (the active principle of hot peppers and an example of a vanilloid) TRPV1 receptors can also be activated indirectly by initial activation of TRPV3 receptors in keratinocytes in the skin Noxious mechanical, cold, and chemical stimuli may activate TRPA1 receptors (A, for ankyrin) on sensory nerve terminals Sensory nerve endings also have acid sensing ion channel (ASIC) receptors that are activated by pH changes within a physiological range and may be the dominant receptors mediating acid-induced pain In addition to direct activation of receptors on nerve endings, some nociceptive stimuli release intermediate molecules that then activate receptors on the nerve ending For example, nociceptive mechanical stimuli cause the release of ATP that acts on purinergic receptors (eg, P2X, an ionotropic receptor and P2Y, a G protein-coupled receptor) Tyrosine receptor kinase A (TrkA) is activated by nerve growth factor (NGF) that is released as a result of tissue damage.
  6. 6. Nociceptors
  7. 7. Nociceptive nerve fiber Impulses from nociceptors are transmitted via two fiber types, thinly myelinated Aδ fibers (2–5 μm in diameter) that conduct at rates of −12–35 m/s and unmyelinated C fibers (0.4–1.2 μm in diameter) that conduct at low rates of −0.5–2 m/s Activation of Aδ fibers, which release glutamate, is responsible for fast pain which is a rapid response and mediates the discriminative aspect of pain or the ability to localize the site and intensity of the noxious stimulus Activation of C fibers, which release a combination of glutamate and substance P, is responsible for the delayed second pain also called slow pain which is the dull, intense, diffuse, and unpleasant feeling associated with a noxious stimulus
  8. 8. Itch and tickle are also related to pain sensation itch-specific fibers have been demonstrated in the ventrolateral spinothalamic tract Itching can be produced not only by repeated local mechanical stimulation of the skin but also by a variety of chemical agents including histamine and kinins such as bradykinin which are released in the skin in response to tissue damage
  9. 9. The pain Pain is defined as an unpleasant sensory and emotional experience associated with actual or potential tissue damage As shown by the definition, pain serves the purpose to prevent tissue damage and protect the body while it is healing Under certain conditions, pain can become maladaptive and persist as chronic pain This pain serves no protective function and is described as pathological pain as opposed to physiological pain
  10. 10. transduction, transmission and modulation when there is a presence of noxious stimuli. Fundamentally, the basic pain mechanism undergoes three events Both nociceptors remain silent during homeostasis in the absence of pain and are activated when there is a potential of noxious stimulus The sensation of pain is associated with the activation of the receptors in the primary afferent fibers, which is inclusive of the unmyelinated C-fiber and myelinated A delta fiber
  11. 11. Transduction Transduction refers to the process by which a painful physical or chemical stimulus is transformed into a signal that can be carried (via transmission) to the central nervous system and perceived as pain
  12. 12. Transduction Transduction occurs along the nociceptive pathway following such order: Stimulus events are converted to chemical tissue events Chemical tissue and synaptic cleft events are then changed into electrical events in the neurons Electrical events in the neurons are transduced as chemical events at the synapses
  13. 13. Transmission & Modulation After the completion of transduction, the following mechanism would be transmission. It takes place by transmitting the electrical events along the neuronal pathways Meanwhile, the modulation event takes place at all level of nociceptive pathways through the primary afferent neuron, DH and higher brain center by up- or down-regulation.
  14. 14. Route of pain transmission Within the ascending system, primary afferent nociceptors are responsible for conveying the noxious information received to the projection neurons in the DH of the spinal cord Following that, a subset of these projection neurons in turn transmit these sensory information up to the thalamus reaching the somatosensory cortex through the spinothalamic tract, thus providing information on the intensity and the location of the noxious stimulus. The spinothalamic tract is located in the whitematter of spinal cord and consists of two parts The lateral spinothalamic and anterior spinothalamic tracts, which have different courses of function The lateral spinothalamic tract focuses on transmission of the pain and temperature sensation, while the anterior spinothalamic tract carries information related to the crude touch and firm pressure sensation towards the thalamus in the brain.
  15. 15. THANK YOU

Pain transduction & transmission

