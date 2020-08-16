coordination chemistry

Successfully reported this slideshow.
 Complex compounds are a special class of compounds in which the metal atoms or ions are bound to a number of anions or n...
Double Salts  They exist only in solid state and dissociate into constituent species in their solution.  They loose thei...
Double Salts  There properties are essentially the same as those of constituent species.  In double salts the metal atom...
 An aqueous solution of potash alum will give the tests for K+,Al3+and SO4 2-. K2SO4.Al2(SO4)3.24H2O→2K++ 2Al3+ + 4SO4 2-...
 The molecule or ions which are coordinated to the metal atom or ion.  Eg:K4[Fe(CN)6],the 6 cyanide group coordinated by...
 One donor atom or one point of attachment and can coordinate with the metal ion at only one site in a complex.  Eg:Cl -...
 Two or more donor atom or points of attachments.  Polydentate ligands are further classified as bi, tri, tetra etc.
 A complex ion has a metal ion at its centre with a number of other molecules or ions surrounding it.
  1. 1.  Complex compounds are a special class of compounds in which the metal atoms or ions are bound to a number of anions or neutral molecules.  In modern terminology these compounds are called Coordination compounds.  Coordination compounds are a type of addition compounds.
  2. 2. Double Salts  They exist only in solid state and dissociate into constituent species in their solution.  They loose their identity in dissolved state. Coordination Compounds  They retain their identity in solid as well as in solution state.  They do not loose their identity in dissolved state.
  3. 3. Double Salts  There properties are essentially the same as those of constituent species.  In double salts the metal atom/ion exhibits normal valency.  Eg:FeSO4(NH4)2SO4.6H2O Coordination Compounds  There properties are different from those of constituent species.  The number of negative ions or molecules surrounding the central metal atom is beyond its normal valency.  Eg:K4[Fe(CN)6]
  4. 4.  An aqueous solution of potash alum will give the tests for K+,Al3+and SO4 2-. K2SO4.Al2(SO4)3.24H2O→2K++ 2Al3+ + 4SO4 2- +24H2O  When potassium ferroyanide is dissolved in water, it does not give the usual tests for Fe2+and CN1-
  5. 5.  The molecule or ions which are coordinated to the metal atom or ion.  Eg:K4[Fe(CN)6],the 6 cyanide group coordinated by Fe2+ and are the ligands.  Ligands can be negative ions, positive ions or neutral molecules.  Ligands are lewis base.  Central metal atoms are lewis acid
  6. 6.  One donor atom or one point of attachment and can coordinate with the metal ion at only one site in a complex.  Eg:Cl -,NH3, H2O etc.
  7. 7.  Two or more donor atom or points of attachments.  Polydentate ligands are further classified as bi, tri, tetra etc.
  8. 8.  A complex ion has a metal ion at its centre with a number of other molecules or ions surrounding it.

