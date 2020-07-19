Successfully reported this slideshow.
CHEMISTRY OF OXYGEN FAMILY
IN THIS LESSON STUDENTS SHOULD BE ABLE TO KNOW THE GROUP 16 ELEMENTS, THEIR COMPOUNDS AND PROPERTIES AS WELL AS THE ANOMALOUS BEHAVIOUR OF OXYGEN

Published in: Education
CHEMISTRY OF OXYGEN FAMILY

  1. 1. TOPIC: OXYGEN AND ITS COMPOUNDSGENERAL PROPERTIES OF OXYGEN FAMMILY THE ELECTRONIC STRUCTURE AND BONDING CAPACITY OF OXYGEN NICHOLAS AZUKA OKECHUKWU (CHARTERD CHEMISTR, NIGERIA)
  2. 2. This group or family of element is collectively called “chalcogens” meaning ore-forming elements. The elements in this group are; Oxygen (O), Sulphur(S), selenium (Se), Telluriun(Te), and Polonium(Po). O and S are non-metallic, Se and Te are metalloid while Po is metallic though radioactive. They are all reactive elements. O reacts with almost all other elements while S, Se and Te are moderately reactive, though not attacked by acids except oxidizing acids ( conc.HNO3 or H2SO4)
  3. 3.  They have ns2 np4 general electronic configuration  The elements of this group have lower ionization energy enthalpy or energy values compared to those of group 15 in the corresponding periods. This is because group 15 elements have extra stable half-filled p orbital electronic configuration  Because of the compact nature of oxygen atom, it has less negative electron gain enthalpy than sulphur.
  4. 4.  Next to fluorine, oxygen has the highest electronegativity value amongst the elements  Oxygen and sulphur are no-metals, selenium and tellurium are metalloids, whereas polonium is a metal. Polonium is radioactive and short lived(Half- life = 13.8 days)  There is a large difference between the melting and boiling points of oxygen and sulphur. This is because oxygen exists as a diatomic (O2)element while sulphur exists as a polyatomic S8 molecules therefore with higher intermolecular forces of attraction. This explanation is on the bases of atomicity of the elements.
  5. 5. Since the electronegetivity of oxygen is very high, it show only negative oxidation state of -2 except in the case of OF2 where the oxidation state is +2. The stability of +6 oxidation state decrease down the group while the stability of +4 oxidation state increase (inert pair effect)
  6. 6. The anomalous behaviour of oxygen like other members of p-block present in second period is due to its small size and high electronegativity. One typical example of effects of small size and high electronegativity is the presence of strong hydrogen bonding in water (H2O) which is not found in hydrogen sulphide (H2S)
  7. 7. The absence of d orbital in oxygen limits its covalency to four and in practice, rarely exceeds two. On the other hand, in case of other elements of the group, the valence shells can be expanded and covalence exceeds four.
  8. 8. All chalcogens form hydrides of the type H2E where E is chalcogen atom(O, S, Se, Te or Po) H2O, H2S, H2Se, H2Te, etc. Bond dissociation energy decreases down the group Stability decreases down the group Acidity increases down the group Reducing nature increases down the group
  9. 9.  All chalcogens form oxides of the form EO2 and EO3 when they react with oxygen or burn in air. (E=O, S, Se, Te, or Po)  Ozone (O3) and sulphur (IV) oxide (SO2) are gases while selenium (IV) oxide (SeO2) is solid  Reducing property of oxides decrease down the group; therefore, SO2 is a reducing agent  Oxidizing power of oxides increase down the group; therefore, TeO2 is an oxidizing agent  Both types of oxides are acidic in nature
  10. 10. The stability of the halides decrease from F- to I-. Examples OF2, SF6 etc Amongst the hexahalides, hexafluorides are the only stable halides They have octahedral structure Sulphurhexafluoride is stable is exceptionally stable for steric reasons
  11. 11. The tetrafluorides have sp3d hybridization and thus, have trigonal bipyramidal structures in which on of the equatorial positions is occupied by a lone pair of electrons. This geometry is also regarded as see-saw geometry
  12. 12. Dihalides have sp3 hybridization and thus, have tetrahedral structure The well known monohalides are dimeric in nature. Examples are S2F2, S2Cl2, S2Br2, Se2Cl2 and Se2Br2. These dimeric halides undergo disproportionation reaction as shown below; 2Se2Cl2 SeCl4 + 3Se

