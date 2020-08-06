Communication system lec5

Successfully reported this slideshow.
EE344 Communication Systems
PCM Noise and Companding 2  Review of uniform quantization  Quantization Noise  Signal to Noise Ratio  PCM Telephone S...
Quantization ● Quantization is done to make the signal amplitude discrete Analog Signal Sampling Discrete Time Cont. Ampl....
Review of uniform quantization A/D D/Ax y Digital representations of analog signals are in the form of bits. These bits ar...
What is the number of bits needed per sample to accurately represent the analog signal?
With B bits, we can represent 2B different values. For example, if B=3, we can have eight different values corresponding t...
Example: Suppose we had B=3 bits corresponding to a number which is equal to the voltage of a signal (at some point in tim...
Suppose the input signal to an analog-to-digital converter were 1.5V. Would this voltage be converted to 001 or 010? The a...
Let ^xbe the quantized version of x. While x can take on any value, x^can only take on discrete values corresponding to th...
The relationships between x and x^are shown on the following graphs.
Truncation x^ 7 100 101 110 111 x 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 6 5 4 3 2 1 001 000 010 011
Rounding x^ x 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 7 6 5 4 3 2 1
Negative values can also be represented digitally. There are two common formats: sign magnitude and two’s complement. In s...
Shown on the following graphs are signed quantization levels and values for truncation and rounding quantization, and sign...
x x^ 000 011 010 001 Truncation, Sign Magnitude 101 110 111
x x^ 000 011 010 001 Truncation, Two’s Complement 111 110 101 100
x x^ 000 011 010 001 Rounding, Sign Magnitude 101 110 111
x x^ 000 011 010 001 Rounding, Two’s Complement 111 110 101 100
In all of the previous quantization examples, the step size was one (1). The step size could be 0.5, 0.25, etc. Let  be t...
The ratio of the maximum signal magnitude to the quantization interval is a measure of the fidelity of the digitized sampl...
If the signal is uniformly distributed between –A and A, the distribution looks like this: px(x) x A-A
In many cases, we can assume that the distribution of the quantization error, e, is uniform: pe(e) Truncation e 
In many cases, we can assume that the distribution of the quantization error, e, is uniform: pe(e) Rounding e /2-/2
The power may be obtained from a distribution by integrating the product of the distribution with x2 or e2. x2 p (x)dxxxP ...
12   e2 p (e)deP  ee For truncation quantization we have . 0  2 3() 3  ()3    dee
12  /2 e2 p (e)deP  ee For rounding quantization we have . 2 3() 12  2( /2)3    /2 dee
We can now calculate the signal-to-noise ratio for a uniformly distributed signal with truncation and rounding quantizatio...
Rounding      3  42 12  A  2 SNR A2
Exercise: If we use B-bit quantization (with 2B quantization levels), express the signal-to-noise ratio in dB [=10 log (po...
Uniform Quantization It disadvantage of using uniform quantization is was discussed in the previous lecture that the that ...
Uniform Quantization 31 Max Amplitude = 1 Input Signal 1.
Uniform Quantization 32 Quantized Signal 1. ∆v=0.0625
Uniform Quantization 33 Input Signal 2. Max Amplitude = 0.125
Uniform Quantization 34 Quantized Signal 2. ∆v=0.0625
Uniform Quantization 35 Figure-1 Input output characteristic of a uniform quantizer.
Uniform Quantization Recall that the Signal to Quantization Noise Ratio of a uniform quantizer is given by: pmˆ2 2 m2 (t) ...
Uniform Quantization 37 Click on the following links to listen to a sample voice signal. First play “voice file-1”; then p...
Uniform Quantization 38 More insight into signal degradation can be gained by looking at the voice signal’s Histogram. A h...
Non-Uniform Quantization 39 The effect of quantization noise can be reduced by increasing the number of quantization inter...
Non-Uniform Quantization ● In speech signals, very low speech volumes predominates  Only 15% of the time, the voltage exc...
Non-uniform Quantization 41 1. Non-uniform quantization is achieved by, first passing the input signal through a “compress...
-1 Non-uniform Quantization (Companding) y=g(x) 1 42 -1 x=m(t)/mp 1 Input output relationship of a compressor.
mp ln(1 m(t) ) 1 ln(1) y  A-Law (USA) Non-uniform Quantization (Companding) 43 0  m (t )  1 m p Where, The value o...
Non-uniform Quantization (Companding) 44 The µ-law compressor characteristic curve for different values of ‘µ’.
Non-uniform Quantization (Companding) Expander mˆ(t) Compressor m(t) Uniform Quantizer Click on symbols to listen to voice...
Non-uniform Quantization (Companding) Expander mˆ(t) Compressor m(t) Uniform Quantizer Click on symbols to listen to voice...
Non-uniform Quantization (Companding) m(t) mˆ(t) Uniform Quantizer 47 Click on symbols to listen to voice signal at each s...
Non-Uniform Quantization 48 Lets have a look at the histogram of the compressed voice signal. In contrast to the histogram...
Non-Uniform Quantization Where is the Compression..??? 49 The compression process in Non-uniform quantization demands some...
Non-Uniform Quantization Where is the Compression..??? 50 The compression here occurs in the amplitude values. An intuitiv...
Quantization Noise  The process of quantization can be interpreted as an additive noise process. Signal X Quantized Signa...
Effects of Noise on PCM Eeng 360 Two main effects produce the noise or 52 stortion in the PCM output: Q u a n t i z i n ...
Effects of Quantizing Noise 360 53 ● If Pe is negligible, there are no bit errors resulting from channel noise and no ISI,...
360 54 DESIGN OF A PCM SIGNAL FOR TELEPHONE SYSTEMS ● Assume that an analog audio voice-frequency(VF) telephone signal occ...
DESIGN OF A PCM SIGNAL FOR TELEPHONE SYSTEMS Eeng 360 55 ● We require a bandwidth of 64kHz to transmit this digital voice ...
Nonuniform Quantization Eeng 360 56 Many signals such as speech have a nonuniform distribution.  T h e amplitude is more...
Uniform and Nonuniform Quantization Eeng 360 57
Companding 360 58 ● Nonuniform quantizers are difficult to make and expensive. Eeng ● An alternative is to first pass the ...
-Law Companding Eeng 360 59 ● Telephones in the U.S., Canada and Japan use -law companding: | y ( t ) | 1  Where  = 2...
Non Uniform quantizing Eeng 360 60 ● Voice signals are more likely to have amplitudes near zero than at extreme peaks. ● F...
Example: -law Companding Eeng 360 61 0 1 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 3 0 0 0 4 0 0 0 5 0 0 0 6 0 0 0 7 0 0 0 8 0 0 0 9 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 ...
law Encoder Transfer Characteristics Eeng 360 62
A-law and law Companding Eeng 360 63 ●These two are standard companding methods. ●u-Law is used in North America and Jap...
360 64 SNR of Compander • The output SNR is a function of input signal level for uniform quantizing. Eeng • But it is rela...
SNR Performance of Compander Eeng 360 65 • The output SNR is a function of input signal level for uniform quantizing. • Bu...
V.90 56-Kbps PCM Computer modem Eeng 360 66 ● The V.90 PC Modem transmits data at 56kb/s from a PC via an analog signal on...
Review
Equalization ● The residual ISI can be removed by equalization ● Estimate the amount of ISI at each sampling instance and ...
Eye Diagram ● Ideal (perfect) signal ● Real (average) signal ● Bad signal
Eye Diagram ● Run the oscilloscope in the storage mode for overlapping pulses ● X-scale = pulse width ● Y-Scale = Amplitud...
Time Division Multiplexing (TDM) ● TDM is widely used in digital communication systems to maximum use the channel capacity...
TDM – Word Interleaving
TDM ● When each channel has Rb bits/sec bit rate and N such channels are multiplexed, total bit rate = NRb (assuming no ad...
North American PCM Telephony ● Twenty four T1 carriers (64kb/s) are multiplexed to generate one DS1 carrier (1.544 Mb/s)
Each channel has 8 bits – 24 Channels ● Each frame has 24 X 8 = 192 information bits ● Frame time = 1/8000 = 125 µs.
T1 System Signalling Format 193 framing bits plus more signalling b i t s  final bit rate = 1.544 Mb/s
North American Digital Hierarchy
● Read about T1 carrier system and D1.
Review of uniform quantization
Quantization Noise
Signal to Noise Ratio
PCM Telephone System
Nonuniform Quantization
Companding

  1. 1. EE344 Communication Systems
  2. 2. PCM Noise and Companding 2  Review of uniform quantization  Quantization Noise  Signal to Noise Ratio  PCM Telephone System  Nonuniform Quantization  Companding
  3. 3. Quantization ● Quantization is done to make the signal amplitude discrete Analog Signal Sampling Discrete Time Cont. Ampl. Signal Quantization Discrete Time & Discrete Ampl Signal Mapping Binary Sequence
  4. 4. Review of uniform quantization A/D D/Ax y Digital representations of analog signals are in the form of bits. These bits are taken from an analog-to- digital converter, processed and then put to a digital- to-analog converter. bits Filtering bits
  5. 5. What is the number of bits needed per sample to accurately represent the analog signal?
  6. 6. With B bits, we can represent 2B different values. For example, if B=3, we can have eight different values corresponding to 000, 001, 010, 011, 100, 101, 110, 111. The 2B values can correspond to volts, millivolts, multiplies of 0.25 volts, etc.
  7. 7. Example: Suppose we had B=3 bits corresponding to a number which is equal to the voltage of a signal (at some point in time). The 23=8 different voltage levels are 0V, 1V, 2V, 3V, 4V, 5V, 6V and 7V. A digital-to-analog converter would convert 000 to 0V, 001 to 1V, etc. An analog-to-digital converter would convert an input signal at 0V to 000. An input of 1V would be converted to 001; an input of 2V would be converted to 010, etc.
  8. 8. Suppose the input signal to an analog-to-digital converter were 1.5V. Would this voltage be converted to 001 or 010? The answer depends upon the type of quantization used by the analog- to-digital converter. If the type of quantization is truncation, then all values from 1.0V up to but not including 2.0V are converted to 001. If the type of quantization is rounding, then all values from 0.5V up to but not including 1.5V are converted to 001. Values of from 1.5V up to but not including 2.5V are converted to 010.
  9. 9. Let ^xbe the quantized version of x. While x can take on any value, x^can only take on discrete values corresponding to the output of a digital-to- analog converter such as 1.0, 2.0, 3.0 (volts). If we cascade an analog-to-digital converter with a digital-to-analog converter we will get a quantizer that converts x to x^. A/D D/Ax x^000, 001, …
  10. 10. The relationships between x and x^are shown on the following graphs.
  11. 11. Truncation x^ 7 100 101 110 111 x 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 6 5 4 3 2 1 001 000 010 011
  12. 12. Rounding x^ x 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 7 6 5 4 3 2 1
  13. 13. Negative values can also be represented digitally. There are two common formats: sign magnitude and two’s complement. In sign magnitude format, the most significant bit is a sign bit:1 is negative, 0 is positive. In two’s complement format, positive numbers are like normal positive numbers. Negative numbers are wrapped backwards: -1 is 111, -2 is 110, etc.
  14. 14. Shown on the following graphs are signed quantization levels and values for truncation and rounding quantization, and sign magnitude and two’s complement formats.
  15. 15. x x^ 000 011 010 001 Truncation, Sign Magnitude 101 110 111
  16. 16. x x^ 000 011 010 001 Truncation, Two’s Complement 111 110 101 100
  17. 17. x x^ 000 011 010 001 Rounding, Sign Magnitude 101 110 111
  18. 18. x x^ 000 011 010 001 Rounding, Two’s Complement 111 110 101 100
  19. 19. In all of the previous quantization examples, the step size was one (1). The step size could be 0.5, 0.25, etc. Let  be the step size, also known as the quantization interval. For truncation quantization, the quantization error is between 0 and  For rounding quantization, the quantization error is between - and +
  20. 20. The ratio of the maximum signal magnitude to the quantization interval is a measure of the fidelity of the digitized sample. Let us see if we can relate this ratio to a more common ratio called the signal-to- noise ratio (SNR). Let A be the maximum magnitude of a signal. The ratio of the maximum magnitude to the quantization interval is A/. The signal-to-noise ratio is a ratio of powers. The power in a signal is related to its distribution.
  21. 21. If the signal is uniformly distributed between –A and A, the distribution looks like this: px(x) x A-A
  22. 22. In many cases, we can assume that the distribution of the quantization error, e, is uniform: pe(e) Truncation e 
  23. 23. In many cases, we can assume that the distribution of the quantization error, e, is uniform: pe(e) Rounding e /2-/2
  24. 24. The power may be obtained from a distribution by integrating the product of the distribution with x2 or e2. x2 p (x)dxxxP   . 3(2A) 3 2A x2 1 dx A 2A3  A2   A
  25. 25. 12   e2 p (e)deP  ee For truncation quantization we have . 0  2 3() 3  ()3    dee
  26. 26. 12  /2 e2 p (e)deP  ee For rounding quantization we have . 2 3() 12  2( /2)3    /2 dee
  27. 27. We can now calculate the signal-to-noise ratio for a uniformly distributed signal with truncation and rounding quantization: SNR  Px Pe Truncation      3  2 3  A 2 SNR A2
  28. 28. Rounding      3  42 12  A  2 SNR A2
  29. 29. Exercise: If we use B-bit quantization (with 2B quantization levels), express the signal-to-noise ratio in dB [=10 log (power ratio)] in terms of B for both truncation and rounding quantization. (In both cases, 2A/ = 2B.)
  30. 30. Uniform Quantization It disadvantage of using uniform quantization is was discussed in the previous lecture that the that low 30 amplitude signals are drastically effected. This fact can be observed by considering the simulation results in the next four slides. In both cases two signals with a similar shape, but different amplitudes, are applied to the same quantizer with a spacing of 0.0625 between two quantization levels. The effects of quantization on the low amplitude signal are obviously more significant than on the high amplitude signal.
  31. 31. Uniform Quantization 31 Max Amplitude = 1 Input Signal 1.
  32. 32. Uniform Quantization 32 Quantized Signal 1. ∆v=0.0625
  33. 33. Uniform Quantization 33 Input Signal 2. Max Amplitude = 0.125
  34. 34. Uniform Quantization 34 Quantized Signal 2. ∆v=0.0625
  35. 35. Uniform Quantization 35 Figure-1 Input output characteristic of a uniform quantizer.
  36. 36. Uniform Quantization Recall that the Signal to Quantization Noise Ratio of a uniform quantizer is given by: pmˆ2 2 m2 (t) SNq R 3L 36 This equation verifies the discussion that SNqR for a low amplitude signal is quite low. Therefore, the effect of quantization noise on such audio signals should be noticeable. Lets consider the case of voice signals.
  37. 37. Uniform Quantization 37 Click on the following links to listen to a sample voice signal. First play “voice file-1”; then play “voice file-1 Quantized”. Do you notice the degradation in voice quality? This degradation can be attributed to uniformly spaced quantization levels. Voice file-1 Voice file-1. Quantized (uniform) Note: You may not notice the difference between the two clips if you are using small laptop speakers. You should use either headphones or larger speakers.
  38. 38. Uniform Quantization 38 More insight into signal degradation can be gained by looking at the voice signal’s Histogram. A histogram shows the distribution of values of data. Figure-2 below shows the histogram of the voice signal-1. Most of the values have low amplitude and occur around zero. Therefore, for voice signals uniform quantization will result in signal degradation. Figure-2 Histogram of voice signal-1
  39. 39. Non-Uniform Quantization 39 The effect of quantization noise can be reduced by increasing the number of quantization intervals in the low amplitude regions. This means that spacing between the quantization levels should not be uniform. This type of quantization is called “Non-Uniform Quantization”. Input-Output Characteristics shown below.
  40. 40. Non-Uniform Quantization ● In speech signals, very low speech volumes predominates  Only 15% of the time, the voltage exceeds the RMS value ● These low level signals are under represented with uniform quantization  Same noise power (q2/12) but low signal power ● The answer is non uniform quantization
  41. 41. Non-uniform Quantization 41 1. Non-uniform quantization is achieved by, first passing the input signal through a “compressor”. The output of the compressor is then passed through a uniform quantizer. 2. The combined effect of the compressor and the uniform quantizer is that of a non-uniform quantizer. (see figure 3.) 3. At the receiver the voice signal is restored to its original form by using an expander.
  42. 42. -1 Non-uniform Quantization (Companding) y=g(x) 1 42 -1 x=m(t)/mp 1 Input output relationship of a compressor.
  43. 43. mp ln(1 m(t) ) 1 ln(1) y  A-Law (USA) Non-uniform Quantization (Companding) 43 0  m (t )  1 m p Where, The value of ‘µ’ used with 8-bit quantizers for voice signals is 255
  44. 44. Non-uniform Quantization (Companding) 44 The µ-law compressor characteristic curve for different values of ‘µ’.
  45. 45. Non-uniform Quantization (Companding) Expander mˆ(t) Compressor m(t) Uniform Quantizer Click on symbols to listen to voice signal at each stage 45
  46. 46. Non-uniform Quantization (Companding) Expander mˆ(t) Compressor m(t) Uniform Quantizer Click on symbols to listen to voice signal at each stage 46 The 3 stages combine to give the characteristics of a Non-uniform quantizer.
  47. 47. Non-uniform Quantization (Companding) m(t) mˆ(t) Uniform Quantizer 47 Click on symbols to listen to voice signal at each stage A uniform quantizer with input and output voice files is presented here for comparison with non-uniform quantizer.
  48. 48. Non-Uniform Quantization 48 Lets have a look at the histogram of the compressed voice signal. In contrast to the histogram of the uncompressed signal (figure-2) you can see that the values are now more distributed. Therefore, it can be said that the compressor changes the histogram/ pdf of the voice signal from gaussian (bell shape) to a uniform distribution (shown below). Figure-3 Histogram of compressed voice signal
  49. 49. Non-Uniform Quantization Where is the Compression..??? 49 The compression process in Non-uniform quantization demands some elaboration for clarity of concepts. It should be noted that the compression mentioned in previous slides is not the time or frequency domain compression which students are familiar with. This can be verified by looking at the time domain waveforms at the input and output of the compressor. Note that both the signals last for 3.75 seconds. Therefore, there is no compression in time or frequency. Fig-4-a Signal at Compressor Input Fig-4-b Signal at Compressor Output
  50. 50. Non-Uniform Quantization Where is the Compression..??? 50 The compression here occurs in the amplitude values. An intuitive way of explaining this compression in amplitudes is to say that the amplitudes of the compressed signal are more closely spaced (compressed) in comparison to the original signal. This can also be observed by looking at the waveform of the compressed signal (fig-4-b). The compressor boosts the small amplitudes by a large amount. However, the large amplitude values receive very small gain and the maximum value remains the same. Therefore, the small values are multiplied by a large gain and are spaced relatively closer to the large amplitude values. A parameter which can be used to measure the degree of compression here is the Dynamic range. “The Dynamic Range is the ratio of maximum and minimum value of a variable quantity such as sound or light”. In the simulations the Dynamic Range (DR) of the compressor input = 41.45 dB Whereas Dynamic Range (DR) of compressor output = 13.95 dB
  51. 51. Quantization Noise  The process of quantization can be interpreted as an additive noise process. Signal X Quantized Signal XQ ●The signal to quantization noise ratio (SNR)Q=S/N is given as: Quantization Noise nQ Q Average Power{X} (SNR)Q  Average Power{n }
  52. 52. Effects of Noise on PCM Eeng 360 Two main effects produce the noise or 52 stortion in the PCM output: Q u a n t i z i n g noise that is caused by the di ep quantizer at the PCM transmitter. , caus B i t errors in the recovered PCM signal M-st ed by channel noise and improper filtering. ● If the input analog signal is band limited and sampled fast enough so that the aliasing noise on the recovered signal is negligible, the ratio of the recovered analog peak signal power to the total average noise power is: ● The ratio of the average signal power to the average noise power is  M is the number of quantized levels used in the PCM system. Pe is the probability of bit error in the recovered binary PCM signal at the receiver DAC before it is converted back into an analog signal.
  53. 53. Effects of Quantizing Noise 360 53 ● If Pe is negligible, there are no bit errors resulting from channel noise and no ISI, the Peak SNR resulting from only quaEenngtizingerror is: ● The Average SNR due to quantizing errors is: ● Above equations can be expresses in decibels as, Where, M = 2n α = 4.77 for peak SNR α = 0 for average SNR
  54. 54. 360 54 DESIGN OF A PCM SIGNAL FOR TELEPHONE SYSTEMS ● Assume that an analog audio voice-frequency(VF) telephone signal occupies a band from 300 to 3,400Hz. The signal is to be converted to a PCM signal for transmission over a digital telephone system. The minEimengumsampling frequency is 2x3.4 = 6.8 ksample/sec. ● To be able to use of a low-cost low-pass antialiasing filter, the VF signal is oversampled with a sampling frequency of 8ksamples/sec. ● This is the standard adopted by the Unites States telephone industry. ● Assume that each sample values is represented by 8 bits; then the bit rate of the binary PCM signal is 8 • This 64-kbit/s signal is called a DS-0 signal (digital signal, type zero). • The minimum absolute bandwidth of the binary PCM signal is This B is for a sinx/x type pulse sampling PCMB  R  nfs 2 2
  55. 55. DESIGN OF A PCM SIGNAL FOR TELEPHONE SYSTEMS Eeng 360 55 ● We require a bandwidth of 64kHz to transmit this digital voice PCM signal, whereas the bandwidth of the original analog voice signal was, at most, 4kHz. ● We observe that the peak signal-to-quantizing noise power ratio is: • If we use a rectangular pulse for sampling the first null bandwidth is given by Note: 1. Coding with parity bits does NOT affect the quantizing noise, 2. However coding with parity bits will improve errors caused by channel or ISI, which will be included in Pe ( assumed to be 0).
  56. 56. Nonuniform Quantization Eeng 360 56 Many signals such as speech have a nonuniform distribution.  T h e amplitude is more likely to be close to zero than to be at higher levels. 6 Nonuniform quantizers have unequally spaced levels  T h e spacing can be chosen to optimize the SNR for a particular type of signal. Output sample XQ 2 4 2 4 -2 -4 -6 6 8 Input sample X -2-4-6-8 Example: Nonuniform 3 bit quantizer
  57. 57. Uniform and Nonuniform Quantization Eeng 360 57
  58. 58. Companding 360 58 ● Nonuniform quantizers are difficult to make and expensive. Eeng ● An alternative is to first pass the speech signal through a nonlinearity before quantizing with a uniform quantizer. ● The nonlinearity causes the signal amplitude to be Compressed.  The input to the quantizer will have a more uniform distribution. ● At the receiver, the signal is Expanded by an inverse to the nonlinearity. ● The process of compressing and expanding is called Companding.
  59. 59. -Law Companding Eeng 360 59 ● Telephones in the U.S., Canada and Japan use -law companding: | y ( t ) | 1  Where  = 255 and |x(t)| < 1 ln (1   | x ( t )|) ln (1   ) 0 1 Input |x(t)| Output|x(t)|
  60. 60. Non Uniform quantizing Eeng 360 60 ● Voice signals are more likely to have amplitudes near zero than at extreme peaks. ● For such signals with non-uniform amplitude distribution quantizing noise will be higher for amplitude values near zero. ● A technique to increase amplitudes near zero is called Companding. Effect of non linear quantizing can be can be obtained by first passing the analog signal through a compressor and then through a uniform quantizer. x’ Q(.) y Uniform Quantizer C(.) Compressor x x’
  61. 61. Example: -law Companding Eeng 360 61 0 1 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 3 0 0 0 4 0 0 0 5 0 0 0 6 0 0 0 7 0 0 0 8 0 0 0 9 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 - 1 - 0 . 5 0 0 . 5 1 - 1 - 0 . 5 0 0 . 5 1 x[n]=speech /song/ y[n]=C(x[n]) Companded Signal 2 2 0 0 2 3 0 0 2 4 0 0 2 5 0 0 2 6 0 0 2 7 0 0 2 8 0 0 2 9 0 0 3 0 0 0 - 1 - 0 . 5 0 0 . 5 1 2 2 0 0 2 3 0 0 2 4 0 0 2 5 0 0 2 6 0 0 2 7 0 0 2 8 0 0 2 9 0 0 3 0 0 0 - 1 0 0 . 5 1 0 1 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 3 0 0 0 4 0 0 0 5 0 0 0 6 0 0 0 7 0 0 0 8 0 0 0 9 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 Segment of x[n] Segment of y[n] Companded Signa- l0 . 5 Close View of the Signal
  62. 62. law Encoder Transfer Characteristics Eeng 360 62
  63. 63. A-law and law Companding Eeng 360 63 ●These two are standard companding methods. ●u-Law is used in North America and Japan ●A-Law is used elsewhere to compress digital telephone signals
  64. 64. 360 64 SNR of Compander • The output SNR is a function of input signal level for uniform quantizing. Eeng • But it is relatively insensitive for input level for a compander
  65. 65. SNR Performance of Compander Eeng 360 65 • The output SNR is a function of input signal level for uniform quantizing. • But it is relatively insensitive for input level for a compander. • α = 4.77 - 20 Log ( V/xrms) for Uniform Quantizer V is the peak signal level and xrms is the rmsvalue • α = 4.77 - 20 log[Ln(1 + µ)] • α = 4.77 - 20 log[1 + LnA] for µ-law companding for A-law companding
  66. 66. V.90 56-Kbps PCM Computer modem Eeng 360 66 ● The V.90 PC Modem transmits data at 56kb/s from a PC via an analog signal on a dial-up telephone line. ● A µ law compander is used in quantization with a value for µ of 255. ● The modem clock is synchronized to the 8-ksample/ sec clock of the telephone company. ● 7 bits of the 8 bit PCM are used to get a data rate of 56kb/s ( Frequencies below 300Hz are omitted to get rid of the power line noise in harmonics of 60Hz). ● SNR of the line should be at least 52dB to operate on 56kbps. ● If SNR is below 52dB the modem will fallback to lower speeds ( 33.3 kbps, 28.8kbps or 24kbps).
  67. 67. Review
  68. 68. Equalization ● The residual ISI can be removed by equalization ● Estimate the amount of ISI at each sampling instance and subtract it
  69. 69. Eye Diagram ● Ideal (perfect) signal ● Real (average) signal ● Bad signal
  70. 70. Eye Diagram ● Run the oscilloscope in the storage mode for overlapping pulses ● X-scale = pulse width ● Y-Scale = Amplitude ● Close Eye  bad ISI ● Open Eye  good ISI
  71. 71. Time Division Multiplexing (TDM) ● TDM is widely used in digital communication systems to maximum use the channel capacity Digit Interleaving
  72. 72. TDM – Word Interleaving
  73. 73. TDM ● When each channel has Rb bits/sec bit rate and N such channels are multiplexed, total bit rate = NRb (assuming no added bits) ● Before Multiplexing the bit period = Tb ● After Multiplexing the bit period = Tb/N ● Timing and bit rate would change if you have any added bits
  74. 74. North American PCM Telephony ● Twenty four T1 carriers (64kb/s) are multiplexed to generate one DS1 carrier (1.544 Mb/s)
  75. 75. Each channel has 8 bits – 24 Channels ● Each frame has 24 X 8 = 192 information bits ● Frame time = 1/8000 = 125 µs.
  76. 76. T1 System Signalling Format 193 framing bits plus more signalling b i t s  final bit rate = 1.544 Mb/s
  77. 77. North American Digital Hierarchy
  78. 78. ● Read about T1 carrier system and D1.

