Makalah clauses n refer to

  1. 1. PREFACE Praise be to god Almighty for the blessings of his grace, and that we were given the opportunity to be able to compile a working paper entitled “Clauses and Refer to In Sentences” is properly and on time. This paper is structured so that readers can know how important application of english language in daily life. This paper was compiled with help from various parties. Both parties come from outside as well as from parties concerned itself. And because the aid and help of God Almighty, these papers can be finally resolved. This paper is presented with all its short comings, but in the real hope. Perhaps can be used as additional reading material from other books. Suggestions for improvement is expected from the reader to the perfection of this paper. At last To Allah SWT author begs for mercy. If it comes to errors in the writing of this paper. This paper maybe useful. Amin YaaRabbalAlamiin. Fakfak, 07 November 2019 Author
  2. 2. TABLE OF CONTENTS Preface ................................................................................................................... Table of contents.................................................................................................... Chapter I INTRODUCTION ................................................................................ A. Background ................................................................................................ B. Formulation of the Problem....................................................................... C. The Purpose............................................................................................... Chapter II DISCUSSION .................................................................................... A. Definition of Clause................................................................................... B. Refer To..................................................................................................... Chapter III CONCLUSSION............................................................................... A. Conclussion................................................................................................ B. Suggest....................................................................................................... BIBLIOGRAPHY
  3. 3. CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION A. BACKGROUND Discuss learning English is a must for every human being. Who wants to undergo development. Because without it he will lose direction in achieving the goal, therefore. Speakers present a brief description that will be discussed in this paper. In mastering conversational English. Our previous must understand the grammar. Therefore the authors discuss in this paper entitled about Clauses and Refer to in a Sentences. In this paper the author describes a wide variety clause and refer to with examples, gun helps to better understand the deeper. B. FORMULATION OF THE PROBLEM From the description above background, author can formulate the problem as follows. 1. What sense of the clause and refer to? 2. There is what type of clause and refer to? 3. What examples in each division clause and refer to ? C. THE PURPOSE 1. From the formulation of the problem above, then I can finish: understanding of the clause and refer to. 2. How many types of clause and types of Refer to. 3. Examples of the division clause and refer to
  4. 4. CHAPTER II DISCUSSION A. CLAUSES Klausa adalah sekelompok kata yang mengandung subyek atau predikat. Predikat disini dapat berupa kata kerja, baik berupa kata sifat, kata benda atau yang lainnya. Example : 1. I want some cheese 2. She is at home Didalam tata Bahasa Inggris, klausa dapata dibedakan menjadi dua kelompok, yaitu : a. Main Clause Main Clause di dalam bahasa Indonesia seringkali disebut Induk Kalimat. Main Clause adalah klausa yang dapat berdiri sendiri sebagai suatu kalimat sederhana serta memiliki pengertian yang lengkap. Example: : – They Painted the door. b. Subordinat Clause Subordinat Clause dalam bahasa Indonesia seringkali disebut Anak kalimat. Subordinat Clause adalah klausa yang tidak dapat berdiri sendiri sebagai suatu kalimat. Klausa ini akan memiliki pengertian yang lengkap bila digabungkan dengan main clause (induk kalimat). Example: – She is the writer whose book you are reading.
  5. 5. Kata whose book you are reading (yang bukunya sedang kamu baca) merupakan subordinat clause (anak kalimat). Karena kata tersebut belum memiliki pengertian yang lengkap apabila tidak digabungkan dengan induk kalimatnya yaitu she is the writer (dia adalah seorang penulis). B. REFER TO / REFERENCE Refer to adalah salah satu bentuk phrasal verb (frase kata kerja) yang dalam bahasa Indonesia bisa diartikan 'merujuk kepada'. Refer to bisa digunakan untuk merujuk pada orang (somebody), benda hidup (living things), benda mati (things), suatu hal (something). Refer to dapat digunakan untuk melihat sebuah refrensi. Untuk lebih jelasnya kita simak contoh dibawah ini beserta penjelasannya lebih lanjut tentang Refer to. Contog Refer to untuk orang atau benda ( Refer To Somebody) : a. She found that being friendly to others made them friendly to her. b. My teaching method refers to my teacher, I keep him in my mind and memory always because he is my favorite teacher The example of refers to Something : a. He let me in without referring to his guest book. b. It's stressing me out, I'm referring to the deadline. Reference atau refer to terbagi menjadi dua, yaitu : 1. Anaphora Rujukan terhadap sesuatu yang sudah disebutkan sebelumnya. A duck swam in the pool. When I caught, it flapped its wings (it/its refers to a duck)
  6. 6. Budi’s mother sings with her friends. She looks happy. (She/her refers to Mother) 2. Cataphora Rujukan terhadap sesuatu yang akan disebutkan kemudian/setelahnya. example: It takes ten minutes to do the task. It refers to “to do the task” There is a ball under the table. There refers to a ball
  7. 7. IMPRESSION Pada mata kuliah ini menurut kami menyenangkan karena terjalin keakraban antara dosen dan mahasiswa sehingga kenyamanan dalam akademis sangat terasa. Dalam sesi perkuliahan, penyampaian materi dari dosen simple tetapi tetap terarah. Melalui tugas-tugas yang diberikan oleh dosen dengan membuat makalah dan melalukan diskusi sehingga melatih mahasiswa untuk dapat belajar secara mandiri dan lebih mendalam mengenai suatu topik . Selain itu kami dapat belajar banyak sehingga mahasiswa menjadi bisa, dan adanya canda tawa dalam proses belajar mengajar di kelas membuat kami merasa senang dalam mengikuti pelajaran yang diberikan. Manfaat dari mata kuliah ini khususnya Bahasa inggris sudah tentu sangat terasa bagi semua mahasiswa. Tidak ada kata yang pantas kami ucapkan selain ucapan terima kasih banyak kepada dosen yang kami cintai dan saya banggakan miss Jane.
  8. 8. CHAPTER III CONCLUSION A. CONCLUSION Klausa adalah sekelompok kata yang mengandung subyek atau predikat. Predikat disini dapat berupa kata kerja, baik berupa kata sifat, kata benda atau yang lainnya. Klausa terbagi menjadi 2 kelompok yaitu main clauses dan Subordinat Clause. Refer to adalah salah satu bentuk phrasal verb (frase kata kerja) yang dalam bahasa Indonesia bisa diartikan 'merujuk kepada'. Refer to bisa digunakan untuk merujuk pada orang (somebody), benda hidup (living things), benda mati (things), suatu hal (something). Refer to juga terbagi dalam 2 kelompok yaitu Anaphora dan Cataphora. B. SUGGEST We are as the writer want to apology for the shortage of this paper. We know that this paper is still far from perfect. So that we need the suggest from the reader for the perfection of this paper. Thank you very much for the reader.
  9. 9. BIBLIOGRAPHY https://rabiatuladawiyahhsb.wordpress.com/2015/06/19/makalah-types-of-clause- lengkap-dengan-terjemahannya/ http://nonobahasainggris-smp.blogspot.com/2014/10/reference-kata-rujukan.html https://brainly.co.id/tugas/22711715 https://brainly.co.id/tugas/18612063

