RCC beam Detail estimate

Estimating Costing and Valuation Diploma –Vth Semester Topic: Detail Estimate R.C.C beam Subject Code:3350604
Example-1 R.C.C Beam Consider a beam of clear length of 4m, 300mm wide by 450mm depth. It consists of 2-12 diameter bars a...
(a) Formwork for R.C.C beam Sr no Item Description No Length Width Height Quantity Total 1 Formwork in beam Bottom 1 4 0.3...
➢Following are the steps to calculate the quantity of steel for R.C.C slab/beam: ➢ 1- Prepare a bar bending schedule in or...
Cutting length of bar Cutting length of bar = (length of the member—deduction for cover on both sides) + development lengt...
NOTE : ➢1- Minimum % Of Steel Are: 1-For Beam (Tension reinforcement): As = 0.85bd/fy of gross cross-section area. 2- For ...
Typical bar bending schedule:
(b) Form work for R.C.C beam Now we will calculate the length of reinforcement based on shapes of reinforcement required f...
Length of bar B2 is calculated based on shape of this bar. This bar bends up near the support as shown below: Length of ba...
Length of Stirrups S1: Stirrups are spaced at 180mm centre to centre. Stirrups are provided between walls/support for a be...
Bar Bending Schedule for RCC Beam: No. Bar Mark Bar dia (mm) No. of bars Length (mm) Weight of bars (kg) Bar Shape 1 B1 16...
(c) Concreting (1:2:4) for R.C.C beam Sr no Item Description No Length Width Height Quantity Total 1 Concreting (1:2:4) fo...
Thank you Any Question???
Example-1 R.C.C Beam Consider a beam of clear length of 5m, 300mm wide by 450mm depth. It consists of 2-12 diameter bars a...
  1. 1. Estimating Costing and Valuation Diploma –Vth Semester Topic: Detail Estimate R.C.C beam Subject Code:3350604 Prepared by: Y A .Challawala Department of Civil Engineering Government Polytechnic Dahod
  2. 2. Example-1 R.C.C Beam Consider a beam of clear length of 4m, 300mm wide by 450mm depth. It consists of 2-12 diameter bars at top, and 2-16 diameter and 1 – 12 diameter bars at the bottom. Diameter of stirrup is 8mm spaced at 180mm center to center. Clear cover to reinforcement provided is 40mm. Calculate following quantities: (a) Reinforcement in Beam (b) Form work for R.C.C beam (c) Cement concrete (1:2:4) Solution:
  3. 3. (a) Formwork for R.C.C beam Sr no Item Description No Length Width Height Quantity Total 1 Formwork in beam Bottom 1 4 0.3 1 1.2 Sides 2 4.46 1 0.45 4.0 Ends 2 - 0.3 0.75 0.45 Total quantity 5.65 sq.m
  4. 4. ➢Following are the steps to calculate the quantity of steel for R.C.C slab/beam: ➢ 1- Prepare a bar bending schedule in order to classify different shapes of bars ➢ (bent up bar, straight anchor bar, bar, curtail bar, etc) and diameters. ➢ 2- List down all the shapes of bars from the drawing. ➢ 3- Count the number of bars of each of those shapes. ➢ 4- Then calculate the cutting length of each of those bars
  5. 5. Cutting length of bar Cutting length of bar = (length of the member—deduction for cover on both sides) + development length. ➢5- Then calculate the unit weight of each dia bars by the following formula: W = d2/162 x L Where d = diameter in mm and weight w in kg, L= total length in m ➢6- Then calculate the weight of reinforcement bar Weight of reinforcement bar = no of bars x cutting length x unit weight ➢7. Add all the weight to get the total steel quantity.
  6. 6. NOTE : ➢1- Minimum % Of Steel Are: 1-For Beam (Tension reinforcement): As = 0.85bd/fy of gross cross-section area. 2- For Slab = 0.12% of total area 3- For Column = 0.8% of cs area Trusted by millions of students. faculty, and professionals worldwide. ➢2- Maximum % Of Steel Are: 1- For Beam = 4 % of cross-section area. 2- For Slab = 4% of cross-section area. 3- For column = 6% of cross-section area. ➢3- Development Length is usually specified in the drawings, but if not then you can calculate it as, Dev L = Depth - 2 times cover ➢4- Binding wire = 10 grams per kg of reinforcement. ➢5- No. of stirrups = (length of member - 2 x cover ) / spacing + 1
  7. 7. Typical bar bending schedule:
  8. 8. (b) Form work for R.C.C beam Now we will calculate the length of reinforcement based on shapes of reinforcement required for reinforced concrete beam in above example. We will start with bottom reinforcement, B1. Bar shape of B1 is as shown below: 6D 6D Length of B1 = clear distance between walls + 2 x width of walls – 2 x bar cover + 2 x bend length Bend length = 6 x 16 = 96 consider as 100mm Bend length is calculated as 6 x diameter of bar for reinforcement conforming to IS: 1786-1961 Length of B1 = 4000 + 2 x 230 – 2 x 40 + 2 x100 = 4580mm
  9. 9. Length of bar B2 is calculated based on shape of this bar. This bar bends up near the support as shown below: Length of bar B2: L=A + B + C = 4000 + 2 x 230 – 2 x 40 + 2 (0.42H) H = 450 – 2 x 40 – 2 x 8 – 2 x 12/2 = 342mm B2 = 4000 + 2 x 230 – 2 x 40+ 2(0.42×342) = 4667.3 = 4670 mm Length of Bar T1 = 4000 + 2 x 230 -2 x 40 = 4380mm
  10. 10. Length of Stirrups S1: Stirrups are spaced at 180mm centre to centre. Stirrups are provided between walls/support for a beam. No. of stirrups required for given beam = 4000 + 1 = 24 180 Length a = 450 – 2 x40 – 8 = 362mm Length b = 300 – 2 x 40 – 8 = 212mm Therefore, length of 1 stirrup S1 = 2 x (a + b) + 24D = 2 x (212 +362) + 24*8= 1340 mm Where 24D is the hook length as per IS 2502
  11. 11. Bar Bending Schedule for RCC Beam: No. Bar Mark Bar dia (mm) No. of bars Length (mm) Weight of bars (kg) Bar Shape 1 B1 16 2 4580 14.5 2 B2 12 1 4670 4.15 3 T1 12 2 4380 7.80 4 S1 8 24 1340 12.70 Total quantity 39.15 kg
  12. 12. (c) Concreting (1:2:4) for R.C.C beam Sr no Item Description No Length Width Height Quantity Total 1 Concreting (1:2:4) for R.C.C beam 1 4.46 0.3 0.45 0.6021 Total quantity 0.6021 sq.m
  13. 13. Thank you Any Question???
  14. 14. Example-1 R.C.C Beam Consider a beam of clear length of 5m, 300mm wide by 450mm depth. It consists of 2-12 diameter bars at top, and 2-16 diameter and 2 – 12 diameter bars at the bottom. Diameter of stirrup is 8mm spaced at 180mm center to center. Clear cover to reinforcement provided is 50mm. Calculate following quantities: (a). Form work for R.C.C beam (b). Reinforcement in Beam (c). Cement concrete (1:2:4)

