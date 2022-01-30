Successfully reported this slideshow.
Weldability Study of AISI 1035 Steel Using Hydrated E6013 Electrode in Wet Tropical Climate

Jan. 30, 2022
DISCLAIMER. This document was presented in International Conference on Design & Application of Engineering Materials (ICDAEM) and Seminar Nasional Metalurgi dan Material (SeNaMM) in Institut Teknologi Bandung, 2018. This document is free for educational use with attribution to the authors.

ABSTRACT. In wet tropical climate regions, ambient water vapor tends to be rapidly picked up by welding electrode flux. Arc contaminated by hydrogen derived from the damp flux will increase risk of defects in welded joint, especially hydrogen cracking. In this work, weldability of AISI 1035 steel is studied based on modified Welding Institute of Canada (WIC) Test and variation of moisture picked-up by AWS A5.1 E6013 electrode in a conditioned atmosphere. On the third day after welding, surface crack was examined using dye penetrant technique. In consequence of no preheat implemented, solidification cracking occurred along 37% of the weld length although the flux was dried with 0% absorbed moisture relative to the flux weight, whereas more severe crack was found 48% on the sample welded using damp electrode with 7% absorbed moisture due to solidification and diffusible hydrogen. Preheat at 150°C reduced the risk of cracking which did not present on the sample welded by electrode containing 0% and 1.42% absorbed moisture, but 3% crack still appeared on the sample welded using electrode having 1.83% absorbed moisture because of hydrogen contribution. As the one of analysis result, preheating at 150°C and 1.42% maximum absorbed moisture in the flux is recommended for the E6013 electrode.

License: CC Attribution-NonCommercial License

Weldability Study of AISI 1035 Steel Using Hydrated E6013 Electrode in Wet Tropical Climate

  1. 1. WELDABILITY STUDY OF AISI 1035 STEEL IN WET TROPICAL CLIMATE USING HYDRATED E6013-RB26 ELECTRODE ❑ Dr. Ir. Slameto Wiryolukito, ❑ Yuga Lendistanu, M.T. Materials Science and Engineering Department, Faculty of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering, Institut Teknologi Bandung, Indonesia
  2. 2. • Water vapor absorbed into the flux can cause hydrogen cracking • Higher carbon equivalent means lower weldability • Cheap, easy, practical • Commonly used • Electrode flux tends to absorb water vapor • Practical, stress induced by self- restraint • Economical, samples in small size 50 75 100 Jan Feb Mar Apr Mei Jun Jul Agt Sep Okt Nov Des RH (%) Maksimum Minimum Rata-Rata Jakarta 2015 [BMKG] [www.twi-global.com] [BMKG] [AWS B4, 2016] 1st IC-DAEM & SENAMM XI 2018 Observation Station Yearly Average RH (%)
  3. 3. Source of Hydrogen in Welding Electrode Welding Electrode Allowable Moisture (%) E6010 - E6013 - E70XX 0.40 E80XX 0.20 E90XX 0.15 E100XX 0.15 E110XX 0.10 Moisture in flux Hydrates (·H2O) Absorbed water vapor Arc Atmosphere > 3500°C 100% hydrogen from hydrates exited in weld metal 12% hydrogen from water vapor existed in weld metal Flux likely to absorb, but easy to release with baking as per manufacturer’s recommendation Important binder and shield gas former, stable up to 1000°C Allowable Moisture in Welding Electrode based on AWS A5.5 [1996] Allowable moisture for E6013 is not specified! [Hirai et al., 1980] 1st IC-DAEM & SENAMM XI 2018
  4. 4. • to acquire allowable exposure duration of the E6013-RB26 electrodes in a wet tropical atmosphere so that no crack will occur in the AISI 1035 steel weldment • to study cracking modes in the AISI 1035 steel weldment due to influence of level of absorbed moisture in the E6013-RB26 electrode flux Boundary Condition • Base Metal : AISI 1035 Steel • Process : SMAW, WIC Test • Electrode : Kobe Steel RB26 Φ3.2 mm (class AWS A5.1 E6013) • Variable : Preheat/non-preheat treatment and absorbed moisture content in the electrode flux • Electrode hydration and welding process was implemented in room temperature environment • Surface crack was observed 3 days after welding Purpose 1st IC-DAEM & SENAMM XI 2018
  5. 5. Work Flow Chart 1 st IC-DAEM & SENAMM XI 2018 Start Preparation As-Received Characterization AISI 1035 Steel E6013-RB26 Electrode • OpticalEmissionSpectrometry(OES) • Hardness Test • Tensile Test • Metallography • OES • Weighing 100°C • Weighing 91%RH • Weighing 80%RH • Weighing 68%RH Electrode Treatment • Baking 100°C, 40’ • Hydration • No preheat • Preheat 150°C Welding (WIC Test) Surface NDT Metallography Micro-Vickers Hardness Test Analysis Conclusion Finish
  6. 6. Steel Samples ASTM 10 Grain-Sized Pearlitic Microstructures in AISI 1035 Steel As-Received 1st IC-DAEM & SENAMM XI 2018
  7. 7. Weld direction Steel Samples 1st IC-DAEM & SENAMM XI 2018
  8. 8. Electrode Hydration and Weighing Procedure 1] Electrode homogenization (100°C, 40 minute) in an oven 2] Electrode hydration using supersaturated salt solution agent in air-tight container 3] Weigh electrode in each intended period (0.0001 g precision), then immediately return the electrode to hydration apparatus. → Output: absorbed moisture mass in electrode flux 1st IC-DAEM & SENAMM XI 2018
  9. 9. Electrode Mass Gain Model 8 8.3 8.6 8.9 0 60 120 180 Electrode Covering Gross Weight (g) Baking Duration (minutes); at 100°C Function of Absorbed Moisture (α) Gain in E6013- RB26 Covering over Exposure Duration at 91%, 80%, and 68% Relative Humidity, at 24°C E6013-RB26 Covering Gross Weight over Time at 100°C Baking Temperature; Remained Constant after 40 Minutes 1. Baking 2. Hydration after Baking 1st IC-DAEM & SENAMM XI 2018
  10. 10. Sample Coding and Treatment Pre-Welding: Variation in Preheat Treatment and Absorbed Moisture Content (α) Welding: Similar Heat Input 1st IC-DAEM & SENAMM XI 2018
  11. 11. Surface NDT Result • Crater (≈10 mm) at the end of weldment is neglected in crack measurement • Crack length is measured as straight as relative to weld length so that crack percentage does not beyond 100% Dye Penetrant Result MPI Result: NP-7 (left) vs WP-0 (right) measure 1st IC-DAEM & SENAMM XI 2018
  12. 12. Hardness Hardness Test Spots [NACE MR0175] No Preheat 634 HV = AISI 1035 [Callister, 2014] Preheat 150°C • HAZ hardness was higher when preheat was not implemented • Even, hardness at some spots were found beyond 634 HV  martensite phase! 1st IC-DAEM & SENAMM XI 2018
  13. 13. Microstructures 100 μm→ Typical Hard Microstructures with Coexistence of Martensite, Bainite, and Pearlite Formed in HAZ of Unpreheated Samples Ferit Widmanstätten Formed in Both Preheated and Unpreheated Samples Very-Fine Pearlite and Proeutectoid Ferrite in HAZ of Samples Preheated at 150°C 1st IC-DAEM & SENAMM XI 2018
  14. 14. Macrograph NP-7: α = 7%, no preheat NP-0: α = 0%, no preheat WP-1.8: α = 1.83%, preheat 150°C, section 45° WP-1.4: α = 1.42%, preheat 150°C WP-0: α = 0%, preheat 150°C 14 mm 1st IC-DAEM & SENAMM XI 2018
  15. 15. • Crack initiated from the weld core which is the last place of solidification • Intergranular crack propagated through ferrite widmanstätten grain boundaries up to surface • Based on α = 0% and the crack morphology, it was indicated as solidification cracking • Conclusion: it had poor weldability when preheat was not implemented although dry flux was used Cracking Modes in Sample NP-0 1st IC-DAEM & SENAMM XI 2018
  16. 16. Cracking Modes in Sample NP-7 • Crack initiated from HAZ, followed by transgranular propagation • Crack propagation turned to intergranular in weld metal, through the columnar structures • Combination of hydrogen cracking and solidification cracking 1st IC-DAEM & SENAMM XI 2018
  17. 17. Cracking Modes in Sample WP-1.8 Chevron cracks were characterized by cracks that appear on both sides of the weld metal with zigzag patterns like stairs and 45° oriented. Low levels of hydrogen have been believed to cause chevron cracks. Chevron Surface Crack Chevron Subsurface Crack 1st IC-DAEM & SENAMM XI 2018
  18. 18. Summary 1st IC-DAEM & SENAMM XI 2018
  19. 19. Welding Recommendation 0 2 4 6 8 10 0 4 8 12 16 20 24 α, Absorbed Moisture (%) t, Duration (hours) 91%RH 80%RH 68%RH • Crack still appeared in WP-1.8 case • The WP-1.4 case was taken as a threshold point that not generates any crack • Preheat at 150°C is mandatory 1 st IC-DAEM & SENAMM XI 2018 NP-7 NP-0 WP-1.8 WP-1.4 WP-0
  20. 20. Conclusion • Without preheating, 37% solidification cracking of the weld length occurred in a sample welded with E6013-RB26 electrodes even in the absence of absorbed moisture content in the electrode covering. • The addition of the absorbed moisture up to 7% created combination of solidification cracking and hydrogen cracking with 48% surface crack. • On the other hand, preheating at 150°C, intergranular hydrogen chevron crack occurred when absorbed moisture reached 1.8% with 3% surface crack. • Crack-free weld joint has been observed on preheat at 150°C samples with absorbed moisture 1.4% or less. 1st IC-DAEM & SENAMM XI 2018
  21. 21. Conclusion • WIC test was found to be effective to study the effect of absorbed moisture in electrode covering to the weld soundness. • Electrode exposure can be accurately simulated using oversaturated salt solution as hydration agent which gives stable relative humidity in a domestic food container. 1st IC-DAEM & SENAMM XI 2018
  22. 22. Bibliography • Lampman, S. (1997): Weld Integrity and Performance, ASM International. • Chew, B. (1976): Moisture loss and regain by some basic flux covered electrodes, Welding Journal, AWS. • Valencia, E. and Galeano, N. (1994): Hygroscopic behavior of certain basic‐coated electrodes in a wet tropical climate, Welding International, 8:3, 208—213. • American Welding Society (1996): AWS B4 Standard Methods for Mechanical Testing of Welds. • Quincot,G.,Azenha,M.,Barros,J.,andRuiFaria(2011):UseofSaltSolutionsforAssuringConstantRelativeHumidityConditionsinContainedEnvironments, GovernodaRepúblicaPortuguesa,Guimarães. • Jowitt, R. and Wagstaffe, P . (1989): The Certification of the Water Content of Microcrystalline Cellulose at 10 Water Activities, Commission of the European Communities,Luxembourg. • Greenspan, L. (1977): Humidity fixed points of binary saturated aqueous solutions, Journal of Research of the National Bureau of Standards, 81A:1. • CallisterJr.,W.danRethwisch,D.(2014):MaterialsScienceandEngineering–AnIntroduction,9thEdition,Figure10.32,Wiley,USA.(AdaptedfromEdgarC. Bain,FunctionsoftheAlloyingElementsinSteel,1939;andR.A.Grange,C.R.Hribal,andL.F.Porter,Metall.Trans.A,Vol.8A.Reproducedbypermissionof ASMInternational,MaterialsPark,OH.) • Tuliani, S. (1976): A metallographic study of chevron cracks in submerged arc weld metals. Welding Research International, 6:6, 19—45. • Mota, J. dan Apps, R. (1982): Chevron cracking – a new form of hydrogen cracking in steel weld metals. Welding Research Council. • Lancaster, J. (1993): Metallurgy of Welding, 5th Edition, Chapman-Hall, London, UK. • Gedeon, S. and Eagar, T. (1990): Welding Journal, 69:7, page 264—271. • Alipooramirabad, H., Paradowska, A., Ghoamshchi, R., Hoye, N., and Reid, M. (2016): Experimental Investigation of Welding Stresses in MWIC Weldability Test, University of Wollongong, Australia. 1st IC-DAEM & SENAMM XI 2018
  23. 23. THANK YOU

