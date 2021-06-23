IEC 60870-5 101 Protocol client Master simulator User manual

Complete Simulation of IEC 101 Client as per Protocol Standard including File transfer. Support Balanced and unbalanced modes.



Add up to 50 Client node in the simulator. Every Client node will work independently.



Send all type of commands, parameter activation, file transfer.



Features

Multiple Master / Client Simulation

In a Single Client(link) simulate Multiple Stations (Common Address)

Supports Balanced & Unbalanced Mode

Supports "Select-Before-Operate" SBO or "Direct-execute" command execution modes

supports File Transfer, Directory commands

Clock synchronization

License Perpetual One-time payment, royalty-free Neither license manager nor dongle required

Support all type of Typeid ASDU, APCI, APDU, Command activation and termination commands, support all Cause of transmission (COT), Parameter in control direction.