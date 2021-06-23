IEC 60870-5 101 Protocol client Master simulator User manual

-
Complete Simulation of IEC 101 Client as per Protocol Standard including File transfer. Support Balanced and unbalanced modes.
Add up to 50 Client node in the simulator. Every Client node will work independently.
Send all type of commands, parameter activation, file transfer.
Features
Multiple Master / Client Simulation
In a Single Client(link) simulate Multiple Stations (Common Address)
Supports Balanced & Unbalanced Mode
Supports "Select-Before-Operate" SBO or "Direct-execute" command execution modes
supports File Transfer, Directory commands
Clock synchronization
License Perpetual One-time payment, royalty-free Neither license manager nor dongle required
Support all type of Typeid ASDU, APCI, APDU, Command activation and termination commands, support all Cause of transmission (COT), Parameter in control direction.
