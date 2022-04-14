Successfully reported this slideshow.

Implementation of a Quantum Perceptron

Apr. 14, 2022
Implementation of a Quantum Perceptron

Apr. 14, 2022
2022 Undergraduate Research Symposium: Lucas Huss

Quantum Artificial Intelligence (QAI) is an emerging field that could lead to a dramatic decrease in computational power consumption. QAI uses quantum computers which have some key advantages allowing for computational tasks not possible to do with classical computers.

The most intuitive way to create QAI is to mimic a neuron, this model is referred to as a quantum perceptron. Current quantum perceptron models require the use of fault-tolerant quantum computers. However, today’s quantum computers are still noisy and prone to errors, which limits the practical implementation of previously proposed quantum perceptron models.

In this research we implement a quantum perceptron made for today’s quantum computers, this is done by lowering the error threshold and improving the training procedure. The model is implemented on IBM’s quantum simulator and is applied to a pattern recognition task.

Implementation of a Quantum Perceptron

  1. 1. By: Lucas Huss Supervisors: Alex Matos Abiague, Luca Candelori
  2. 2.  A Quantum computer is a device that uses the properties of quantum mechanics to do computational tasks  Quantum computing is an emerging field that branches many branches of science such as physics, computer science, math and electrical engineering
  3. 3.  A bit is packet of information that can either be on "1" or off "0".  A qubit is the quantum analog to a bit and can be in infinite different states, this allows for more encoding per qubit. Encoding Number of states per bit/qubit Bit 2^n N-ary Qubit N^n
  4. 4.  A perceptron is an artificial intelligence model that mimics a neuron.  Perceptron's take in multiple inputs, process the information and either fire or don't fire.  Perceptron's can be chained together to create networks.
  5. 5. QUANTUM SUPREMACY  In 2019 Google created a quantum computer to showcase a specific example where quantum computing performed better than its classical analogue, the quantum computer performed a task in just a few seconds that would take our best classical super computers thousands of years.

