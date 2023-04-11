2023 Undergraduate Research Symposium: Morgan Grougan



Amidst the ever-expanding cosmos of scientific literature, the quest for tools that can deftly extract and analyze data from publications has grown increasingly vital. Enter LoA (Librarian of Alexandria), a Linux-Python tool that harnesses the power of artificial intelligence to scour chemistry-related papers, meticulously extracting invaluable textual measurements and data into structured Excel files.



This approach engenders the formation of an expansive, high-quality dataset, poised to train predictive models in assessing the properties of chemicals, proteins, and other compounds, with a predominant emphasis on the field of chemistry. LoA's sophisticated AI algorithms artfully decipher and extract essential information from intricate scientific documents. Although the tool currently focuses on extracting text, plans for future iterations include deciphering images and delving into deeper analysis. LoA's potential transcends the realm of chemistry, with prospective applications in diverse scientific disciplines such as materials science, biology, and pharmacology, by tailoring the extraction process to the domain at hand.



Like the ancient Library of Alexandria, LoA aspires to become a beacon of knowledge, a comprehensive instrument for navigating the vast ocean of human intellect. As it is presented at an undergraduate research symposium, this innovative tool embodies the potential for revolutionizing scientific research, opening doors to interdisciplinary applications, and illuminating the path to discoveries yet unimagined. Embracing the beauty of imperfection, LoA continues to evolve, a testament to the resilience and adaptability that characterizes the boundless realm of scientific inquiry.