Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
WELCOME DR. VISWAJA S. NAIR ASSISTANT PROFESSOR, DEPARTMENT OF SANSKRIT SREE KRISHNA COLLEGE, GURUVAYUR ARIYANNUR P.O. vis...
A few words about Sanskrit
 Sanskrit is an Indo-Aryan or Indic language of the ancient Indian subcontinent with a 3,500-year history .  Sanskrit ho...
Vedic and Classical Sanskrit  Sanskrit in terms of its literary association is classified into two different periods, the...
This is one of the oldest surviving and dated palm-leaf manuscript in Sanskrit (828 CE).
Official status of Sanskrit in India  In India, Sanskrit is among the 22 official languages of India in the Eighth Schedu...
Presently..  24,821 people in India and 1,669 people in Nepal have registered Sanskrit as their mother tongue.  There ar...
And...  An extraordinarily complex language with a vast vocabulary, it is still widely used today in the reading of sacre...
THANK YOU धन्यवाद:
For fdp
For fdp
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

For fdp

28 views

Published on

A few words about Sanskrit.

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

For fdp

  1. 1. WELCOME DR. VISWAJA S. NAIR ASSISTANT PROFESSOR, DEPARTMENT OF SANSKRIT SREE KRISHNA COLLEGE, GURUVAYUR ARIYANNUR P.O. viswa.vsn@gmail.com 9447718051
  2. 2. A few words about Sanskrit
  3. 3.  Sanskrit is an Indo-Aryan or Indic language of the ancient Indian subcontinent with a 3,500-year history .  Sanskrit holds a prominent position in Indo-European studies.  Devanagari script is using to write Sanskrit.
  4. 4. Vedic and Classical Sanskrit  Sanskrit in terms of its literary association is classified into two different periods, the Vedic and Classical  Vedic Sanskrit belongs to the early Old Indo-Aryan  The earliest attested Sanskrit text is the Rigveda  Classical Sanskrit belongs to the later Old Indo-Aryan stage
  5. 5. This is one of the oldest surviving and dated palm-leaf manuscript in Sanskrit (828 CE).
  6. 6. Official status of Sanskrit in India  In India, Sanskrit is among the 22 official languages of India in the Eighth Schedule to the Constitution.  In 2010, Uttarakhand became the first state in India to make Sanskrit its second official language.  In 2019, Himachal Pradesh made Sanskrit its second official language, becoming the second state in India to do so.
  7. 7. Presently..  24,821 people in India and 1,669 people in Nepal have registered Sanskrit as their mother tongue.  There are 2,360,821 total speakers of Sanskrit in India.
  8. 8. And...  An extraordinarily complex language with a vast vocabulary, it is still widely used today in the reading of sacred texts and hymns.
  9. 9. THANK YOU धन्यवाद:

×