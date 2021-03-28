Successfully reported this slideshow.
Lanetinin Paradoksal Etkileri: Bir Literatür İncelemesi Doç. Dr. Cevdet KIZILDr. Öğr. Üyesi H. Vedat AKMAN Öğr. Gör. Dr. İ...
Doğal Kaynak Lanetinin Paradoksal Etkileri: Bir Literatür İncelemesi Burada, Hollanda Hastalığı’nın uzun dönemde ülke ekon...
Doğal Kaynak Lanetinin Paradoksal Etkileri: Bir Literatür İncelemesi • Literatür taraması, bir ülkenin önemli miktarda pet...
Doğal Kaynak Lanetinin Paradoksal Etkileri: Bir Literatür İncelemesi • Buna karşın, petrol ve doğalgaz ithalatından elde e...
Doğal Kaynak Lanetinin Paradoksal Etkileri: Bir Literatür İncelemesi • Bu nedenle, Hollanda Hastalığı terimi, bir ülkenin ...
Doğal Kaynak Lanetinin Paradoksal Etkileri: Bir Literatür İncelemesi • Bu hususun, ekonomide tahribata yol açtığı savunulm...
Doğal Kaynak Lanetinin Paradoksal Etkileri: Bir Literatür İncelemesi • Genelde Hollanda Hastalığı ile karşılaşılan durumla...
Doğal Kaynak Lanetinin Paradoksal Etkileri: Bir Literatür İncelemesi • Hollanda Hastalığı üzerine geniş bir literatür bulu...
Doğal Kaynak Lanetinin Paradoksal Etkileri: Bir Literatür İncelemesi • Hollanda Hastalığı ile ilgili literatürün büyük bir...
Doğal Kaynak Lanetinin Paradoksal Etkileri: Bir Literatür İncelemesi • Bunların yanında, literatürde Hollanda Hastalığı il...
Doğal Kaynak Lanetinin Paradoksal Etkileri: Bir Literatür İncelemesi • Basit ticaret teorisine göre, bir ülke sahip olduğu...
Doğal Kaynak Lanetinin Paradoksal Etkileri: Bir Literatür İncelemesi • Burada önemli olan üretimdeki mutlak maliyetler değ...
Doğal Kaynak Lanetinin Paradoksal Etkileri: Bir Literatür İncelemesi • Doğal kaynaklarda yaşanacak bu patlama, petrol ve d...
Doğal Kaynak Lanetinin Paradoksal Etkileri: Bir Literatür İncelemesi • Doğal kaynak patlamasının etkisi ile artan gelirin ...
Doğal Kaynak Lanetinin Paradoksal Etkileri: Bir Literatür İncelemesi • Doğal kaynak patlamasından dolayı elde edilen büyük...
Doğal Kaynak Lanetinin Paradoksal Etkileri: Bir Literatür İncelemesi • Doğal kaynak patlaması ise, döviz kurunu güçlendire...
Doğal Kaynak Lanetinin Paradoksal Etkileri: Bir Literatür İncelemesi • Hollanda Hastalığı hususunda uygulanacak politikada...
Doğal Kaynak Lanetinin Paradoksal Etkileri: Bir Literatür İncelemesi • Aynı zamanda, doğal kaynak lanetinin yıkıcı etkiler...
Doğal Kaynak Lanetinin Paradoksal Etkileri: Bir Literatür İncelemesi • Son olarak, ani zenginleşme kaynağına ve doğal kayn...
Finansal Açıdan Hollanda Hastalığı ve Doğal Kaynak Lanetinin Paradoksal Etkileri: Bir Literatür İncelemesi

Published on

KIZIL CEVDET,AKMAN HÜSEYİN VEDAT,Eraslan İlkay (2020). Finansal Açıdan Hollanda Hastalığı ve Doğal Kaynak Lanetinin Paradoksal Etkileri: Bir Literatür İncelemesi”Paradoxical Effects of the Dutch Disease and Natural Resource Curse from the Financial Perspective: A Literature Review”. 2nd International African Conference on Current Studies of Science, thechnology Social Sciences, 2(1), 1-323. (Tam Metin Bildiri/Sözlü Sunum)

Published in: Economy & Finance
Finansal Açıdan Hollanda Hastalığı ve Doğal Kaynak Lanetinin Paradoksal Etkileri: Bir Literatür İncelemesi

  1. 1. Lanetinin Paradoksal Etkileri: Bir Literatür İncelemesi Doç. Dr. Cevdet KIZILDr. Öğr. Üyesi H. Vedat AKMAN Öğr. Gör. Dr. İlkay ERARSLAN 3 Finansal Açıdan Hollanda Hastalığı ve Doğal Kaynak
  2. 2. Doğal Kaynak Lanetinin Paradoksal Etkileri: Bir Literatür İncelemesi Burada, Hollanda Hastalığı’nın uzun dönemde ülke ekonomisine olacak muhtemel negatif etkileri hakkında var olan literatürün güçlü bir destek sağlayıp sağlamadığı araştırılmaktadır. Literatür taraması, bir ülkenin önemli miktarda petrol ve doğalgaz yatağı bulması sonucunda büyük ölçekli ihracata başlamasının, ülkenin reel döviz kurunun değer kazanmasına, böylece yurtdışı rekabet gücünün azalmasıyla ülkenin geleneksel ihracat kalemlerinin ve geleneksel olmayan ihracat kalemlerinin daralmasına neden olacağını vurgulamaktadır.
  3. 3. Doğal Kaynak Lanetinin Paradoksal Etkileri: Bir Literatür İncelemesi • Literatür taraması, bir ülkenin önemli miktarda petrol ve doğalgaz yatağı bulması sonucunda büyük ölçekli ihracata başlamasının, ülkenin reel döviz kurunun değer kazanmasına, böylece yurtdışı rekabet gücünün azalmasıyla ülkenin geleneksel ihracat kalemlerinin ve geleneksel olmayan ihracat kalemlerinin daralmasına neden olacağını vurgulamaktadır. • Bu sürecin ekonominin yapısal değişimiyle sonuçlanarak, bu yeni yapılanmada işsizliğin artacağı öngörülmektedir.
  4. 4. Doğal Kaynak Lanetinin Paradoksal Etkileri: Bir Literatür İncelemesi • Buna karşın, petrol ve doğalgaz ithalatından elde edilecek tasarrufların kalkınmayı teşvik etmek için kullanılabilecek olumlu bir faktör olduğu kabul edilir. Bu durumda asıl kritik mesele, bir ülkede petrol ve doğalgaz rezervlerinin bulunması durumunda olumlu ile olumsuz etkilerine birlikte bakabilmektedir. • İşte, Hollanda Hastalığı, ani doğal kaynak zenginleşmesine kavuşan bir ülkenin mevcut üretim faktörlerinin diğer üretim alanlarından çekilip yeni doğal kaynağa yönelmesi sonucunda ülkenin toplam üretiminin azalmasını ifade eden bir kavramdır.
  5. 5. Doğal Kaynak Lanetinin Paradoksal Etkileri: Bir Literatür İncelemesi • Bu nedenle, Hollanda Hastalığı terimi, bir ülkenin geleneksel ve geleneksel olmayan ürün ihracatında bir düşüşü tanımlamaktadır. • Hollanda hastalığı terimi, 1960'larda Hollanda'da yaşanan krizden kaynaklanmaktadır. • Hollanda’nın, Kuzey Denizi'ndeki büyük doğalgaz yataklarını keşfetmesi ile başlayan sürece dayandığı söylenebilir. Yeni bulunan bu doğal zenginlik, Hollanda para biriminin (Guilder) yükselmesine, reel döviz kuru düşüşüne ve petrol dışı tüm ürünlerin ihracatında ani inişlere neden olmuştur. • Bu süreçte elde edilen bulgular, doğal kaynak keşfinden sağlanan gelirdeki artışın, ülkenin yerel para biriminin değerini yükselterek o ülkenin sanayi ve tarımsal ekonomisini daha az rekabetçi hale getirdiğini göstermektedir.
  6. 6. Doğal Kaynak Lanetinin Paradoksal Etkileri: Bir Literatür İncelemesi • Bu hususun, ekonomide tahribata yol açtığı savunulmuştur. Zira, bir ülkenin yerel para biriminin değerinin yükselmesi, yaptığı ihracatların da fiyatlarını yükselterek bu alandaki rekabetçiliğine zarar vermektedir. • Bu nedenle, ani doğal kaynak rezervi bulan ülkelerde uygulanacak iktisadi politikalar belirlenirken Hollanda Hastalığı etkilerinin göz ardı edilmemesi gerekmektedir. • Dolayısıyla doğal kaynak temelli olmayan endüstriler, doğal kaynak temelli endüstrilerin yarattığı servetteki artıştan zarar görebilmektedir.
  7. 7. Doğal Kaynak Lanetinin Paradoksal Etkileri: Bir Literatür İncelemesi • Genelde Hollanda Hastalığı ile karşılaşılan durumlarda kazanç patlaması yaşayan sektör, doğal kaynak keşfedilen sektör iken, üretimi daralan sektörler ise sanayi veya tarım olmaktadır. • Zira, Hollanda Hastalığı terimi de ilk kez 1977 yılında The Economist dergisi tarafından kullanılmıştır. • The Economist, Hollanda Hastalığı terimini Hollanda’nın Groningen şehrinde büyük doğalgaz alanlarının 1959’da keşfedilmesinin ardından Hollanda imalat sektöründeki düşüşü tarif edebilmek için kullanmıştır
  8. 8. Doğal Kaynak Lanetinin Paradoksal Etkileri: Bir Literatür İncelemesi • Hollanda Hastalığı üzerine geniş bir literatür bulunmaktadır. Literatüre ilk katkı sağlayanlar arasında olan Corden (1981), Hollanda Hastalığı olarak bilinen ticarete konu olan sektördeki daralmanın nedenlerini ortaya koymak için iki sektörlü bir ekonomik model kullanmıştır. • Corden (1981), basit bir model kullanarak doğal kaynak keşfinin büyük sermaye akımlarını nasıl tetiklediğini (örneğin doğal kaynak sektöründeki yatırımları finanse etmek için) göstermiştir. • Bu durumun ilk etkisi, ulusal paranın değer kazanması olarak kendini göstermiştir.
  9. 9. Doğal Kaynak Lanetinin Paradoksal Etkileri: Bir Literatür İncelemesi • Hollanda Hastalığı ile ilgili literatürün büyük bir kısmı, yüksek oranda döviz girişlerinin reel kur üzerindeki etkileri ile üretim faktörlerinin ticarete konu olan ve olmayan sektörler arasında yeniden dağılımına odaklanmaktadır. • Hollanda Hastalığından kaynaklanan olumsuz etkilerin döviz girişlerinden kaynaklanan olumlu etkileri dengeleyip dengelemediği de literatürde analiz edilmektedir. • İhracata dayalı büyüme literatürü ve geleneksel Hollanda Hastalığı literatürü adeta birbiriyle bağlantılıdır
  10. 10. Doğal Kaynak Lanetinin Paradoksal Etkileri: Bir Literatür İncelemesi • Bunların yanında, literatürde Hollanda Hastalığı ile ilgili olarak doğal kaynakların ani keşfi ile yaşanacak ve tecrübe edilecek patlamadan söz edilmektedir. • Bu noktada patlama, doğal kaynakların keşfedildiği ülkede gerçekleşen hızlı döviz girişlerini, gelirleri ve fonları ifade etmektedir. • Petrol ve doğalgaz gibi doğal kaynakların keşfinin etkilerinin istihdam ve gelir açısından oldukça belirgin olduğu vurgulanmaktadır
  11. 11. Doğal Kaynak Lanetinin Paradoksal Etkileri: Bir Literatür İncelemesi • Basit ticaret teorisine göre, bir ülke sahip olduğu endüstriyel faaliyetlerde uzmanlaşmalıdır. • Bu nedenle teorik olarak doğal kaynaklar açısından zengin bir ülke, doğal kaynakların çıkarılmasına odaklanacaktır. • Karşılaştırmalı üstünlükler teorisi, iktisat biliminde bir grubun bir malı göreceli olarak daha az maliyetle üretebildiği bir durumda ticaretin, ticaret yapan iki taraf için de nasıl faydalı olacağını anlatmaktadır.
  12. 12. Doğal Kaynak Lanetinin Paradoksal Etkileri: Bir Literatür İncelemesi • Burada önemli olan üretimdeki mutlak maliyetler değil, fırsat maliyetidir. • Bu nedenle, petrol ve doğalgaz gibi doğal kaynakları zengin olan ülkelerin Hollanda Hastalığı ile boğuşma olasılıkları daha yüksektir. • Literatürde yer aldığı üzere, Hollanda Hastalığı’nın üç bileşeni ise Kaynak-Hareket Etkisi, Harcama Etkisi ve Döviz Kuru Değerleme etkisidir.
  13. 13. Doğal Kaynak Lanetinin Paradoksal Etkileri: Bir Literatür İncelemesi • Doğal kaynaklarda yaşanacak bu patlama, petrol ve doğalgaz gibi sektörlerdeki işçi ücretlerini arttıracak ve bir emek hareketini tetikleyecektir. • Ticaretin fiyatı Dünya piyasalarında dışsal olarak belirlenir. • Ticareti yapılmayan malların fiyatlarındaki artış ise, reel döviz kurunun değer kazanımına eşdeğerdir. • Bu emek hareketi, doğrudan sanayisizleşme (de- industrilization) veya tarımdan arınma olarak adlandırılır.
  14. 14. Doğal Kaynak Lanetinin Paradoksal Etkileri: Bir Literatür İncelemesi • Doğal kaynak patlamasının etkisi ile artan gelirin sonucu olarak mal ve hizmetlere olan talep yükselmektedir. • Petrol ve doğalgaz gibi doğal kaynaklardan elde edilen gelirlerinin artması nedeniyle yurtiçi gelirlerin yükselmesi harcama etkisine neden olmaktadır. • Harcama etkisi hem ticareti yapılan, hem de ticareti yapılmayan mallar için artan harcamalara yol açarak ticaret dışı mal sektöründe işgücü talebini yükseltir. • Aynı zamanda, emeği ticari mal sektöründen uzaklaştırmaktadır. Bu emek hareketine dolaylı sanayisizleşme denilmektedir.
  15. 15. Doğal Kaynak Lanetinin Paradoksal Etkileri: Bir Literatür İncelemesi • Doğal kaynak patlamasından dolayı elde edilen büyük gelir artışları, artan talepten kaynaklanan reel döviz kuru artışı ve ticareti yapılmayan malların daha yüksek nispi fiyatları ile sonuçlanacaktır. • Ek olarak, patlamanın neden olduğu yurt içi fiyat seviyesindeki artış, ticarete konu mal üreticilerinin daha yüksek üretim maliyetleri ile karşılaşması sonucu, üretim çıktılarını azaltmalarına neden olacaktır. • Karları düştüğü için ihracat üreticileri daha az üretecek, gelirler ve istihdam azalacaktır.
  16. 16. Doğal Kaynak Lanetinin Paradoksal Etkileri: Bir Literatür İncelemesi • Doğal kaynak patlaması ise, döviz kurunu güçlendirerek ve ihraç fiyatlarını arttırarak ihracat konusunda problemlere neden olacaktır. • Dolayısıyla, Hollanda Hastalığı ile ilgili ilk olarak, harcama etkisini yavaşlatma ihtiyacı vardır. • Bir başka ifadeyle, ani zenginleşme kaynağına ve doğal kaynak keşfine sahne olan bir ülkede, ülkeye aniden ve hızlı bir şekilde döviz, gelir ve fon girişi gerçekleştirmek yerine bunun yavaş ve kademeli bir halde gerçekleştirilmesi idealdir. • Bu stratejinin bir başka faydası, ülkenin yıldan yıla ne kadar gelir elde edeceğini bilmemek yerine ülkeye yavaş yavaş giren gelirin, istikrarlı bir gelir akışı sağlayabilmesidir. • Böylece, ani zenginleşme kaynağına ve doğal kaynak keşfine sahne olan ülke gelecek yıllar için döviz, gelir ve fon girişi hususlarında önünü görebilecektir.
  17. 17. Doğal Kaynak Lanetinin Paradoksal Etkileri: Bir Literatür İncelemesi • Hollanda Hastalığı hususunda uygulanacak politikada temel hedef, doğal kaynak sektöründeki canlanmayı ve bunun getirdiği riskleri başarılı bir şekilde yönetmek olmalıdır. • Bu kapsamda doğal kaynak sektöründeki canlanmanın sebep olabileceği istenmeyen durumlarla mücadele ederken, aynı zamanda söz konusu canlanmanın yarattığı avantajları da iyi değerlendirmek gerekmektedir. • Hollanda Hastalığının neden olduğu olumsuz etkilerin sermaye akımlarının yarattığı olumlu etkileri dengeleyip dengelemediği araştırılmalıdır.
  18. 18. Doğal Kaynak Lanetinin Paradoksal Etkileri: Bir Literatür İncelemesi • Aynı zamanda, doğal kaynak lanetinin yıkıcı etkilerini önlemek için petrol ve doğalgaz endüstrisi yerel içeriğe sahip olmalıdır. • Doğal kaynak sahibi ülke, petrol ve doğalgaz sektörünün işletilmesi ve yönetiminde söz sahibi olmalıdır. • Petrol ve doğalgaz faaliyetlerine rehberlik edecek yasal bir çerçeve de oluşturulmalıdır. • Ulusal yasalar gibi doğal kaynaklarla ilgili yasalar da sağlam bir temele oturtulmalı ve belirli periyotlarda güncellenmelidir. • Doğal kaynakları planlamak ve yönetmek için temsili ulusal organlar da kurulmalıdır.
  19. 19. Doğal Kaynak Lanetinin Paradoksal Etkileri: Bir Literatür İncelemesi • Son olarak, ani zenginleşme kaynağına ve doğal kaynak keşfine sahne olan ülkede ekonomik çeşitliliğin teşvik edilmesi büyük önem arz etmektedir. • Dahası, milli bir politika uygulaması kapsamında ülke hükümetleri doğrudan çiftçilerin veya üreticilerin kalkınmasını sağlayacak şekilde geleneksel ihracat sektörünü sübvanse etmelidir. • Hiç şüphesiz, Hollanda Hastalığı doğru hamleler ve stratejiler ile kontrol altına alınarak negatif etkilerinden arındırılabilir.

