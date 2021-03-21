Successfully reported this slideshow.
COVID-19 SONRASI FİNANSAL GÜÇ GÖSTERGESİ VE YENİ GÜÇ DÖNEMİ Cevdet KIZIL1 , Vedat AKMAN2 ÖZ Araştırmanın amacı, COVID-19’u...
90 Covid‐19 Sonrası Finansal Güç Göstergesi ve Yeni Güç Dönemi  FINANCIAL STRENGTH INDICATORS AND NEW POWER ERA AFTER COV...
Cevdet KIZIL – Vedat AKMAN 91    alanda ölçülebilir: Kârlılık, likidite ve ödeme gücü. İş karlılığı, likidite ve ödeme gü...
92 Covid‐19 Sonrası Finansal Güç Göstergesi ve Yeni Güç Dönemi  Dünya Bankası’nın 2020 yılı “Küresel Ekonomik Beklentiler...
Cevdet KIZIL – Vedat AKMAN 93    büyük ekonomilerdeki borsalar da benzer büyüklükte düşüşlerle karşılaşmıştır. Son zamanl...
94 Covid‐19 Sonrası Finansal Güç Göstergesi ve Yeni Güç Dönemi  İstatistikleri ve Dünya Bankası Dünya Kalkınma Göstergele...
Cevdet KIZIL – Vedat AKMAN 95    ihracatını zaten olumsuz yönde etkilemiştir (Bonadio, Zhen, Levchenko, 2020; World Bank,...
96 Covid‐19 Sonrası Finansal Güç Göstergesi ve Yeni Güç Dönemi  sistemlerinin zayıf olması, kayıt dışı ekonomik faaliyetl...
Cevdet KIZIL – Vedat AKMAN 97    4. EMDE ÜLKELERİ, COVID-19 ve FİNANSAL GÜÇ ZAFİYETLERİ EMDE ülkelerinde hem iç şoklar (s...
98 Covid‐19 Sonrası Finansal Güç Göstergesi ve Yeni Güç Dönemi  COVID-19 öncesi son küresel durgunluk sırasında, 2009 yıl...
Cevdet KIZIL – Vedat AKMAN 99    Temmuz 1997'de çökmesine neden olmuştur. Asya'da bölge çapında finansal krize ve ekonomi...
100 Covid‐19 Sonrası Finansal Güç Göstergesi ve Yeni Güç Dönemi  önlemleri, simüle edilen pandemi hakkındaki literatürde ...
Cevdet KIZIL – Vedat AKMAN 101    önlemlerinin etkileri nedeniyle, gelişmiş ekonomilerde ve EMDE ülkelerinde 2020 yılı bü...
102 Covid‐19 Sonrası Finansal Güç Göstergesi ve Yeni Güç Dönemi  6. COVID-19, EKONOMİK ADALETSİZLİK ve FİNANSAL GÜÇ ŞOKU ...
Cevdet KIZIL – Vedat AKMAN 103    düzenlemeler ise oldukça kalıcı olabilir (Smith, Keogh-Brown, Barnett, 2011). Örneğin, ...
104 Covid‐19 Sonrası Finansal Güç Göstergesi ve Yeni Güç Dönemi  Küreselleşme bir kez daha ciddi bir darbe almış olacaktı...
Cevdet KIZIL – Vedat AKMAN 105    zamanda eleştirel olarak iyi işleyen bir sosyal güvenlik sistemine bağlıdır ve yüksek d...
106 Covid‐19 Sonrası Finansal Güç Göstergesi ve Yeni Güç Dönemi  Ball, L. (2014). Long-term damage from the great recessi...
Cevdet KIZIL – Vedat AKMAN 107    Cerra, V., ve Saxena, S. (2008). Growth dynamics: The myth of economic recovery. Americ...
108 Covid‐19 Sonrası Finansal Güç Göstergesi ve Yeni Güç Dönemi  Freund, C. (2020). We can’t travel but we can take measu...
Cevdet KIZIL – Vedat AKMAN 109    Jagannathan, R. Kapoor, M. ve Schaumber, E. (2009). Causes of the great recession of 20...
110 Covid‐19 Sonrası Finansal Güç Göstergesi ve Yeni Güç Dönemi  Martin, R., Munyan, T. ve Wilson, B. (2015). Potential o...
Cevdet KIZIL – Vedat AKMAN 111    Powell, J. (2020). Jerome Powell is perhaps the most important man in the US economic r...
112 Covid‐19 Sonrası Finansal Güç Göstergesi ve Yeni Güç Dönemi  Strand, J., ve M. Toman. (2020). Green stimulus, economi...
Cevdet KIZIL – Vedat AKMAN 113    Wilder-Smith, A., C. Chiew, ve V. Lee. (2020). Can we contain the COVID- 19 outbreak wi...
  1. 1. COVID-19 SONRASI FİNANSAL GÜÇ GÖSTERGESİ VE YENİ GÜÇ DÖNEMİ Cevdet KIZIL1 , Vedat AKMAN2 ÖZ Araştırmanın amacı, COVID-19’un halihazırda ve gelecekte Dünya ekonomisi ile küresel finans piyasalarında etkilerini analiz etmektedir. Bu doğrultuda, çalışma metodu olarak literatür taraması seçilmiştir. Araştırma bulguları, Dünya Bankası’nın 2020 yılı “Küresel Ekonomik Beklentiler Raporu”nun iki temel senaryo üzerinde durduğunu göstermektedir. Bunlar, 2020 yılı için ciddi bir resesyon ve 2021 yılında U şeklinde bir toparlanma beklentisidir. Buna alternatif senaryo ise uzayan bir kriz ve L şeklinde toparlanma olasılığıdır. Çalışma sonuçları kapsamında, Dünya ekonomisi ciddi bir resesyon, güven ve güvenlik krizi kıskacında adeta yeni bir kurtarıcı finansal güç modeli arayışına girmiştir. Küresel finans sisteminin bugünkü çarpık yapısı birçok şeyi açıklamaktadır. Çeşitli ülkelerde, COVID- 19 kaynaklı derin ekonomik durgunluk, salgın sonrası da muhtemelen yıllar boyunca sürecek gibi görünmektedir. Bu durumun hiçbir ülkeyi teğet geçme olasılığı yok gibi görünmektedir. Dünya ekonomisi yapısal bir değişime ve yeni bir güç sürecine girmiştir. COVID-19'un çok yönlü ve birçok kanaldan oluşan küresel etkisi büyük bir endişe kaynağı olmuştur. Küresel finansal piyasalarda ve emtia fiyatlarında yaşanan keskin düşüşler finansal güç dengelerindeki aksaklıkların göstergesidir. Küresel ekonomik güçler bir yandan salgınla mücadele ederken, diğer yandan da birbirleri arasındaki finansal güç mücadelesini artırarak sürdürmektedir. Anahtar Kelimeler: Finans, Finansal Kriz, Ekonomi, İşletme, Covid- 19                                                              1 Doçent Doktor, İstanbul Medeniyet Üniversitesi, Siyasal Bilgiler Fakültesi, İşletme Bölümü, cevdetkizil@yahoo.com, ORCID: 0000-0003-0196-2386 2 Doktor Öğretim Üyesi, Beykent Üniversitesi, İİBF, Bankacılık ve Finans Bölümü, akmanvedat@yahoo.com, ORCID: 0000-0001-9950-8223
  2. 2. 90 Covid‐19 Sonrası Finansal Güç Göstergesi ve Yeni Güç Dönemi  FINANCIAL STRENGTH INDICATORS AND NEW POWER ERA AFTER COVID-19 ABSTRACT The aim of this research is to analyze the effects of COVID-19 on current and future World economy as well as global financial markets. Accordingly, the research method for this study is selected as literature review. Research findings show that, the World Bank's 2020 “Global Economic Prospects Report” focuses on two main scenarios. Firstly, it is an expectation that there will be a serious recession for 2020 and a U-shaped recovery in 2021. An alternative scenario for this is a prolonged crisis and possibility of recovery in the form of L. In the context of study results, the world economy is in search of a new savior financial power model in the grip of a serious recession, trust and security crisis. The distorted nature of global financial system explains many issues. In many countries, deep economic recession due to COVID-19 seems likely to continue for years after outbreak. This appears to be unlikely to discriminate any country. The world economy has undergone a structural change and a new power process. The versatile and multi-channel global impact of COVID-19 has been a major concern. In a nutshell, sharp declines in global financial markets and commodity prices are indicators of the disruptions in global financial power balances. While global economic powers fight against the epidemic, on the other hand, they continue their financial power struggle between each other. Keywords: Finance, Financial Crises, Economics, Business Administration, Covid-19 GİRİŞ COVID-19 salgını, bu yüzyıl içinde küresel ekonomi üzerinde gerçekleşen en olumsuz barış zamanı şoku olmuştur. Küresel olarak mal ve hizmetlere yönelik talep ciddi ölçüde azalırken, aynı zamanda çalışanların sayısı azaldıkça ve iş yapmanın maliyeti arttıkça, küresel arz ve talep birlikte keskin bir şekilde düşmüştür. Bu çift taraflı şok dalgası, küresel ticaret ile seyahat ve turizmde benzeri görülmemiş kesintilere neden olmuştur (Farzanegan, Feizi, Gholipour, 2020; Sumner, Hoy, Ortiz-Juarez, 2020). En temel düzeyde, ticari finansal güç, faturaları ödemek ve tüm geri ödemeler için işletmelerin yeterli nakit akışı yaratma yeteneğidir. Çoğu işletme sahibi karlılığı artırmak için satış yapmaya odaklanmıştır. Ancak, tek başına satışlar finansal güç oluşturamaz. Genel olarak, bir şirketin finansal gücü üç kilit
  3. 3. Cevdet KIZIL – Vedat AKMAN 91    alanda ölçülebilir: Kârlılık, likidite ve ödeme gücü. İş karlılığı, likidite ve ödeme gücünün kilit alanlarına daha fazla odaklanmak, işletmelerin finansal gücü ve karlılığı üzerinde gerçekten olumlu bir etki yapabilir. Ayrıca, güç kavramı finansta belirli bir dönemdeki fiyat değişimini başka bir döneme göre fiyat değişimi ile karşılaştırarak ortaya çıkan farkı analiz eden bir göstergedir. “Kriz” sözcüğü ise Yunanca ve Latince köklerinden gelmekte olup; “Bir süreçte ani dönüşüm noktası; ekonomi ve politika alanında istikrarsız ve tehlikeli bir durumu ifade eden güç dönem” olarak ifade edilmektedir (Collins English Dictionary, 1986). Finansal krizlerde ilk ve en büyük etki bankacılık sektörü üzerinde görülmektedir. Kriz ortamlarında; bankalar sendikasyon kredileri almak veya yenilemekte çeşitli güçlüklerle karşılaşmaktadır. Aynı zamanda likidite riski, zehirli kâğıtlar, talep çökmesi, güven bunalımı, tahsili gecikmiş alacaklar ve geri dönmeyen krediler artmaktadır. Finansal krizler, likidite talebini artırmakta ve kredi koşullarını daha geniş bir şekilde sıkılaştırmaktadır. Sağlıklı bir bankacılık sistemi her dinamik ekonomide önemli bir rol oynar ve finansal istikrar için çok önemlidir. Kâr elde edemediğinde, bankaların hane halkı ve firmalara kredi ile diğer finansal hizmetleri sağlama olasılığı daha düşüktür. İlgili husus da oldukça ihtiyaç duyulan kredilerin ekonomiye yönlendirilmesini engellemektedir (World Bank, 2020). Dünya Bankası’nın 2020 yılı “Küresel Ekonomik Beklentiler Raporu” iki temel senaryo üzerinde durmaktadır. Bunlar, 2020 yılı için ciddi bir resesyon ve 2021 yılında U şeklinde bir toparlanma beklentisidir. Buna alternatif senaryo ise uzayan bir kriz ve L şeklinde toparlanma olasılığıdır. İşte, küresel finansal piyasalarda ve emtia fiyatlarında keskin düşüşler yaşanması finansal güç dengelerindeki aksaklıkların göstergesidir. Küresel ekonomik durgunlukların kalıcı hasarı finansal krizlere eşlik ettiklerinde sonuçlar daha şiddetli olmuştur. Küresel ekonomik güçler bir yandan salgınla mücadele ederken, diğer yandan da birbirleri arasındaki finansal güç mücadelesini (Örneğin; Çin ve Amerika Birleşik Devletleri - ABD ekonomileri) artırarak sürdürmektedir (IDB- Inter-American Development Bank, 2020). Zira bu tür kriz zamanları, aynı zamanda içinde büyük fırsatları barındırmaktadır. Küresel finans sisteminin bugünkü çarpık yapısı salgın sonrası ekonomik belirsizlikleri dikkate almaya uygun durumda görünmemektedir (Baker, Bloom, Davis, Terry, 2020). Araştırmanın amacı, COVID-19’un günümüzde ve gelecekte Dünya ekonomisi ile küresel finans piyasalarında etkilerini mercek altına almaktır. Araştırma, literatür taraması yöntemi ile yürütülmüştür. Araştırma bulguları,
  4. 4. 92 Covid‐19 Sonrası Finansal Güç Göstergesi ve Yeni Güç Dönemi  Dünya Bankası’nın 2020 yılı “Küresel Ekonomik Beklentiler Raporu”nun iki temel senaryo üzerinde durduğunu işaret etmektedir. Belirtilen senaryolar, 2020 yılı için ciddi bir resesyon ve 2021 yılında U şeklinde bir toparlanma beklentisidir. Alternatif senaryo ise uzayan bir kriz ve L şeklinde toparlanma olasılığıdır. Çalışma sonuçları ortaya koymaktadır ki, Dünya ekonomisi ciddi bir resesyon, güven ve güvenlik krizi kıskacında adeta yeni bir kurtarıcı finansal güç modeli arayışındadır. Küresel finans sisteminin günümüzdeki çarpık yapısı birçok hususa ışık tutmaktadır. Farklı ülkelerde, COVID-19 kaynaklı derin ekonomik durgunluk, salgın sonrası da muhtemelen yıllar boyunca sürecek kanaatini oluşturmaktadır. İlgili durum, tüm ülkelerde aynı etkileri gösterecektir. Dünya ekonomisi yapısal bir değişim ve yeni bir güç süreci ile karşı karşıyadır. COVID-19'un çok yönlü küresel etkisi büyük bir kaygı kaynağı haline gelmiştir. Küresel finansal piyasalarda ve emtia fiyatlarında göze çarpan ciddi düşüşler ise finansal güç dengelerindeki aksaklıkları işaret etmektedir. Küresel ekonomik güçler bir taraftan salgınla mücadele ederken, diğer taraftan da finansal güç mücadelelerine hızla devam etmektedirler. Araştırma metot olarak oldukça güncel bir literatür taramasından yararlanması, Dünya ve Türkiye’de halihazırda gözlemlenen COVID-19’un ekonomi ile finansal piyasalardaki etkilerini analiz etmesi açısından orijinallik taşımaktadır. Aynı zamanda, ilgili literatür taraması ve COVID- 19’un günümüzde gözlemlenen etkilerinden yola çıkarak gelecekte ekonomi ile finansal piyasalardaki muhtemel etkileri sunması bakımından da orijinaldir. Literatür taramasının kapsamı ile araştırmanın yürütülmesi sürecinde tecrübe edilen zaman ve maliyet faktörleri ise çalışmanın kısıtlarını oluşturmaktadır. 1. COVID-19 SONRASI FİNANSAL KRİZİN BIRAKTIĞI GÜÇ MİRASI Hem sağlık krizi, hem de finansal ve ekonomik bir kriz olan COVID-19 krizi, tıpkı bir önceki küresel finansal kriz gibi orta vadede Dünya ekonomisine ciddi bir yara izi bırakacak gibi görünmektedir. İlgili durum COVID-19’un, Dünya ekonomisine bırakacağı mirasın finansal boyutudur. Dünya Bankası’nın 2020 yılı “Küresel Ekonomik Beklentiler Raporu”na göre, COVID-19 pandemisi Dünya’ya yayıldıkça küresel sermaye piyasalar keskin bir şekilde düşüş yaşamıştır. 2020 yılının Şubat ayının ortasında tüm zamanların en yüksek seviyesine ulaşan ABD'deki S&P 500 endeksi bir hafta içinde, Ekim 1987'den bu yana en hızlı düşüşünü yaşamış ve diğer
  5. 5. Cevdet KIZIL – Vedat AKMAN 93    büyük ekonomilerdeki borsalar da benzer büyüklükte düşüşlerle karşılaşmıştır. Son zamanlarda, küresel risk hissi 2020 yılının Mayıs ayında büyük merkez bankaları tarafından yapılan geniş çaplı likidite akımı ve bazı ülkelerde kademeli olarak kilitleme önlemlerinin gevşetilmesi ile iyileşme göstermiştir. Yükselen pazar ülkeleriyle gelişmekte olan ülkeleri içeren Emerging Markets and Developing Economies (EMDE) ülkelerinden sermaye çıkışları azalmış ve hisse senedi piyasası değerlemeleri önceki zararlarının bir kısmını geri kazanmıştır (Alon, Kim, Lagakos ve Van Vuren, 2020). Bununla birlikte, finansal koşullar birçok EMDE için kırılgan olmaya devam etmektedir. Ancak, yükselen pazar ülkeleriyle gelişmekte olan ülkeleri içeren EMDE ülkelerine olan havale girişlerinin 2020 yılı sonunda EMDE bölgelerinde düşüşü beklenmektedir (World Bank, 2020). Bağışçı ülkeler artık kendi ekonomilerini desteklemeye odaklandıkları için dış yardım akışlarının da 2020'de küçülmesi öngörülmektedir (United Nations Conference on Trade and Development - UNCTAD, 2020). Bununla birlikte, birçok piyasa katılımcısı için finansal koşullar kırılganlığını da korumaktadır. Küresel piyasalarda yaşanan bu aksaklıklar faaliyet nakit akışlarının kesintiye uğramasına ve Dünya çapında borç finansmanı sorunlarına neden olmaktadır. Küresel finansal sistem bir krizden kaçınsa bile salgına tepki olarak biriken borç, uzun vadede küresel ekonomik büyümeyi olumsuz etkileyebilir (Fatás, 2000). Ayrıca, salgının uzun vadeli büyüme beklentilerinin temel belirleyicilerine kalıcı zarar vermesi olasılığı mevcuttur. İlgili husus, gelecek yıllarda yaşam standartlarını daha da aşındırabilir. Küreselleşme, COVID-19 sonrası ağır bir darbe alacak gibi görünmektedir (World Bank, 2020). Yükselen pazar ülkeleriyle gelişmekte olan ülkeleri içeren EMDE ülkeleri ekonomilerinden net portföy çıkışları 2020 yılı Mart ayında kaydedilen en büyük çıkış olmuştur (Çakmaklı, Demiralp, Kalemli-Özcan, Yeşiltaş, Yıldırım 2020). Tüm EMDE bölgelerinde, 2020 yılındaki havale işlemlerinin küresel finansal kriz veya Asya finansal krizinden daha fazla düşüş göstereceği öngörülmektedir (Asian Development Bank - ADB, 2020). COVID-19 sonrası emtia fiyatlarının çoğu 2020 yılı Ocak ayından bu yana düşmüştür (World Bank, 2020). Mart ayında petrol fiyatları, 1960'dan bu yana en büyük bir aylık düşüşü yaşamıştır. Temel metal fiyatları da zayıf sanayi talebiyle düşmüştür. Temel metal fiyatlarındaki düşüş ise otomobil sektörünü etkilemiştir. Aynı zamanda, platin fiyatlarında sert bir düşüş gerçekleşmiştir. Dünya’da altın fiyatları ise artan belirsizlik ve bireylerin güvenli liman talebi nedeniyle yükselmiştir (World Bank, 2020). Rakamsal veriler, International Monetary Fund (IMF) Uluslararası Finansal
  6. 6. 94 Covid‐19 Sonrası Finansal Güç Göstergesi ve Yeni Güç Dönemi  İstatistikleri ve Dünya Bankası Dünya Kalkınma Göstergeleri’nde mevcuttur. Pandemiden önce, küresel ekonomi hakkında daha uzun vadeli büyüme beklentileri mevcuttu. Uzun vadeli (on yıl öncesi) büyüme tahminleri ise, 2009 küresel durgunluğundan bu yana tüm ülke grupları için tekrar tekrar gözden geçirilmişti. EMDE ülkelerinde, özellikle Çin'de, son on yılda potansiyel büyümenin yavaşladığı söylenebilir. Dünya ekonomisi, zaten COVID-19 öncesinde de sıkıntılı bir durumdaydı (Kılıç Çelik, Köse ve Ohnsorge, 2020). Hiç şüphesiz, COVID-19 ise sıkıntılı bir durumda olan Dünya ekonomisini daha da zora sokmuştur. 2. COVID-19 SONRASI KÜRESEL PİYASALAR ve FİNANSAL GÜÇ KARGAŞASI Küresel emtia talebindeki keskin düşüşün bir sonucu olarak, çoğu ulaştırma malının fiyatları, özellikle de taşımacılık endüstrisinde kullanılan fiyatların sert bir şekilde düşmesine neden olmuştur. İlgili durumdan en çok petrol fiyatları etkilenmiş ve Avrupa Brent spot fiyatı, virüsün ilk kez bir insandan başka bir insana bulaşmasının açıklandığı Ocak ayı sonuna kadar yüzde 85 oranında düşmüştür (Panizza, 2020). Mart ayında petrol fiyatlarındaki düşüş, rekor düzeyde bir aylık en büyük düşüş olmuştur (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries - OPEC, 2020). Salgını kontrol etmek için uygulanan kısıtlamalar, petrol tüketiminin üçte ikisini oluşturan seyahat ve ulaşım ile enerji kullanan diğer ekonomik faaliyetlerde keskin düşüşlere neden olmuştur. Petrol talebinin yıl içinde yaklaşık yüzde 20 oranında düşmesi ve bu durumun 2020 yılının üçüncü çeyreğine kadar sürmesi beklenmektedir (World Bank, 2020). Dünya Bankası’nın 2020 yılı “Küresel Ekonomik Beklentiler” raporuna göre sanayi metalleri fiyatları 2020 yılı Ocak sonu ile Nisan ayı sonu arasındaki dönemde yüzde 24 azalmıştır. Bazı istisnalar dışında, tarımsal emtia fiyatları 2020 yılı Ocak ayından bu yana ekonomik faaliyetlerle daha az doğrudan ilişkilerini yansıtan küçük düşüşler yaşamıştır (World Bank, 2020). Dünya genelinde ülkelerde çoğu tahılın stok / kullanım oranları rekor seviyelere yaklaşırken, pandemi nedeniyle gıda güvenliği ile ilgili endişeler ve ülkelerin ihracat yasakları “aşırı ”satın almalara yol açmıştır. Bahse konu olan eylemler, küresel arzın bol olmasına rağmen yerel gıda fiyatlarında ani artışlara neden olmuştur (Guerrieri, Lorenzoni, Straub, Werning, 2020; Voegele, 2020). Tedarik zincirlerindeki aksamalar, çiçekler, meyveler ve sebzeler gibi hızlı bozulabilir ürünlerin bazı EMDE ülkelerinden yapılan
  7. 7. Cevdet KIZIL – Vedat AKMAN 95    ihracatını zaten olumsuz yönde etkilemiştir (Bonadio, Zhen, Levchenko, 2020; World Bank, 2020). Dünya Bankası’nın 2020 yılı “Küresel Ekonomik Beklentiler Raporu”na göre 2009 yılındaki küresel durgunluktan bu yana, tüm ülke gruplarındaki büyüme oranı dikkat çekicidir. Büyüme oranları, çoğu yılın kriz öncesi ve uzun vadeli ortalamalarının altında kalmıştır. Bununla birlikte, 2019 yılında küresel ekonomi son on yılın en zayıf büyüme performansını sergilemiştir. Küresel ekonomide artık derin bir durgunluk yaşanmaktadır. Ekonomik durgunluğun şiddeti ve süresi, küresel yayılmaları, büyük ekonomilerdeki gelişmelerden kaynaklayacak kısıtlamaların yoğunluğu ve süresi, politika yapıcıların finansal piyasa stresini önlemeye yönelik davranışları ve firmaların ve hanelerin ekonomik durgunluğu, virüsün davranışı ve onu içeren tıbbi ve diğer bilimsel ilerlemelerin başarısına bağlıdır (World Bank, 2020). Küresel sermaye piyasalarının tarihteki bilinen en büyük düzeltmelerden birini yaşadığını göz önünde bulundurulursa, klasik temellere dayalı bir toparlanma eğrisi çizmeye çalışmak karmaşık bir hal alacaktır (Strand ve Toman, 2020). 2020 yılında ABD sermaye piyasalarının yüzde 20 oranında değer kaybetmesi ve 2021 yılında eski seviyelerine kademeli olarak dönmeye başlaması beklenmektedir (Atkeson, 2020; IMF, 2020). Avrupa sermaye piyasalarının da benzer bir yol izleyerek 2020 yılında yüzde 22 oranında değer kaybetmesi beklenmektedir (Bofinger, Dullien, Felbermayr, Fuest, Hüther, Südekum, Weder di Mauro, 2020). Aşırı finansal oynaklığın gözlemlendiği bu dönemden en çok etkilenen varlık sınıflarından biri ise küresel kurumsal kredilerdir. Buna paralel olarak, COVID-19 salgınının başından beri küresel uzun vadeli devlet piyasaları da düzensiz bir şekilde hareket etmektedir (Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development - OECD, 2020). 3. COVID-19 VE DEĞİŞEN FİNANSAL GÜÇ İLE GÜVENLİK AÇIKLARI Büyük sermaye çıkışları ve pandeminin başlangıcından bu yana meydana gelen borçlanma maliyetlerindeki dik artışlar, büyük finansman gereksinimi olan ekonomileri ciddi şekilde incitmektedir (Ludvigson, Ma, Ng, 2020). Küresel emtia fiyatlarındaki düşüş, ihracat ve mali gelirler için en fazla kaynak sektörlerine dayanan ekonomilere zarar vermektedir (Baffes, Kabundi, Nagle. 2020). Küresel dış ve iç talebin çöküşü, ticaret ve turizme en açık ekonomilerin çoğunu sarsmıştır. Halk sağlığı ve tıbbi bakım
  8. 8. 96 Covid‐19 Sonrası Finansal Güç Göstergesi ve Yeni Güç Dönemi  sistemlerinin zayıf olması, kayıt dışı ekonomik faaliyetlerin yüksek olması ve gıda güvensizliğine karşı kırılganlığı olan ülkeler, en yıkıcı makroekonomik, sosyal ve yoksulluk etkileriyle karşılaşabilir. Bu durum bu ülkelerde güvenlik zafiyeti oluşturmaktadır (EDB, 2020; Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development - OECD, 2020). Büyük finansman ihtiyaçları (geniş cari hesap veya mali açıklar dahil) veya büyük borç yükleri olan EMDE ülkeleri, borçlanma maliyetindeki keskin artışa veya daha sınırlı finansman erişimine karşı özellikle açıktır. İlgili durum, bahse konu olan ülkelerin finansal güvenlik açıklarını en iyi şekilde açıklamaktadır (Pazarbasioglu, Garcia Mora, Uttamchandani, Natarjan, Feyen, Saal, 2020; Surico, Galeotti, 2020). 2007-2019 yılları arasında EMDE ülkelerindeki devlet borcu, Gayri Safi Yurtiçi Hasıla’nın (GSYİH) yaklaşık yüzde 11’i oranında artarak GSYİH'nin yüzde 55'ine ulaşmıştır (Maliszewska, Mattoo, Van der Mensbrugghe, 2020; World Bank, 2010). Bu dönemde, borç oranları EMDE ülkelerinin dörtte üçünde artış gösterirken, belirtilen oranın üçte birinde GSYİH'nın yüzde 20'sinden fazla bir oranda artış olmuştur (Kılıç Çelik, Köse, Ohnsorge, 2020). Finansal güvenlik açıkları EMDE ülkelerinin ekonomilerini para ve mali teşviklerle destekleme yeteneklerini kısıtlamakla kalmayıp, aynı zamanda mali uyaranın etkinliğini de azaltmaktadır (Huidrom, Kose, Matsuoka, Ohnsorge, 2020). Buna ek olarak, kamu kesimi bilançolarının sağlığı, bankaların ve finansal olmayan kuruluşların kredi maliyetleriyle bağlantılı oldukları için borçlanma maliyetlerinin önemli bir belirleyicisidir (World Bank, 2018). Bankalar bilançolarını yönetmek ve yasal gereklilikleri yerine getirmek için devlet borcuna sahiptirler. İlgili varlıklardaki kayıplar bankaların finansal aracılık işlevini bozabilir (Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development - OECD, 2020). Bireysel EMDE ülkeleri üzerindeki etki, dış ve yerel streslere karşı kırılganlıklar ve gelir desteği veya politika uyarısı sağlama yeteneği olmak üzere ülkeye özgü faktörlere bağlı olacaktır. İlgili güvenlik açıkları genellikle, aşağı yönlü riskler gerçekleştiğinde ekonomik veya finansal stres olasılığını veya şiddetini artıran koşullara işaret etmektedir. Küresel tüketici harcamaları hem de ticari yatırımlar, güvende sürekli düşüşler yaşayabilir. Bunalımlı sermaye harcamaları, EMDE ülkelerinde uzun vadeli büyüme beklentilerine özellikle zarar vererek yatırımlara zarar verecektir (World Bank, 2019).
  9. 9. Cevdet KIZIL – Vedat AKMAN 97    4. EMDE ÜLKELERİ, COVID-19 ve FİNANSAL GÜÇ ZAFİYETLERİ EMDE ülkelerinde hem iç şoklar (sağlık krizleri ve sosyal mesafeyi teşvik etme kısıtlamaları), hem de dış şoklar (dalma ticareti, çöküş turizmi, sermaye çıkışları ve düşen emtia fiyatları) ile ciddi bir finansal fırtınaya maruz kalınmaktadır. Bu noktada, iç şokların ekonomik faaliyet için dış şoklardan daha yıkıcı olabileceğini belirtmek doğru olacaktır. Bununla birlikte, dış şokların EMDE ülkelerinin kontrolünün ötesinde de zararlı bir miras bırakması muhtemeldir. Dünya’nın önemli ekonomilerindeki büyüme yavaşlaması, ekonomi politikası belirsizlikleri ve finansal piyasalardaki oynaklığın da EMDE ülkelerinin kısa vadeli üretim ve yatırım büyümesi üzerinde yoğunlaşması beklenmektedir (World Bank, 2020). Sadece önde gelen gelişmiş ekonomilerdeki ekonomi politikalarını çevreleyen belirsizlikler hem ABD’de, hem de Euro Bölgesi'nde rekor seviyesindedir. Geçmişte, bu belirsizlik EMDE yatırımını önemli ölçüde azaltmıştır. Örneğin, ABD veya Euro Bölgesi ekonomi politikası belirsizlik endeksinin iki katına çıkması (2020 yılında yaklaşık olarak şimdiye kadarki görülmüş en yüksek artış), EMDE ülkelerinin, Avrupa ve Orta Asya'daki EMDE ülkelerinin sırasıyla yüzde 6 puan daha zayıf yatırım büyümesi ile ilişkilendirilmiştir (World Bank, 2017). Daha geniş anlamda, Dünya’nın en büyük üç ekonomisi arasında yer alan ABD, Euro Bölgesi ve Çin’in keskin ekonomik gerileme yaşaması beklenmektedir (Duan, Bao, Tian, Wang, Yang, Cai, 2020). Belirtilen üç ekonomiden herhangi birinin 2021 yılının sonundan önce kısa vadede pandemi öncesi seviyelerine dönmesi beklenmemektedir. Bahse konu olan ekonomiler birlikte küresel GSYİH'nın neredeyse yarısını oluşturduğundan, EMDE ülkeleri için önemli olumsuz yayılımlar söz konusudur. Sadece ABD’de veya yalnızca Euro Bölgesi'nde yüzde 1 oranında bir büyüme yavaşlamasının bir sonraki yıl EMDE ülkelerinde (Çin hariç) büyümeyi sırasıyla 0,8 ve 0,7 puan düşüreceği tahmin edilmektedir. Sadece Çin'de benzer bir büyüme yavaşlaması, sonraki yılda diğer EMDE ülkelerindeki büyümeyi yüzde 0,7 puan azaltabilir. Çin küresel emtia talebinin büyük bir bölümünü oluşturduğundan, emtia ihraç eden EMDE ülkelerindeki ekonomik büyümeyi önemli ölçüde daha fazla azaltacaktır (Huidrom, Kose, Matsuoka, Ohnsorge, 2020). Her üç büyük ekonomide de büyüme aynı anda 1 puan yavaşlayacak olsaydı, Çin dışındaki EMDE ülkelerindeki ekonomik büyümenin bir sonraki yıl 1,3 puan daha düşük olacağı varsayılmaktadır (World Bank, 2020).
  10. 10. 98 Covid‐19 Sonrası Finansal Güç Göstergesi ve Yeni Güç Dönemi  COVID-19 öncesi son küresel durgunluk sırasında, 2009 yılında birçok EMDE ülkesi büyük ölçekli konjonktürel maliye ve para politikalarını uygulayabilmiştir. EMDE ülkeleri ekonomik faaliyetlerini canlandıracak bir konumdalardı. Zira ekonomik durgunluk öncesi devlet borçları düşmüş, cari hesap ve mali açıklar daralmış, enflasyon ılımlı hale gelmişti. Zafiyetlerin zaman içindeki gelişimi, ekonomik, mali, ticari, turizm ve yoksulluk olmak üzere beş geniş ekonomik zafiyet kategorisinde gruplanan, yaygın olarak kullanılan 20 güvenlik açığı göstergesini toplayan bir endekste yakalanmaktadır (Freund, 2020). Hem emtia ithalatı, hem de emtia ihracatı yapan EMDE ülkeleri için finansal ve mali zayıflıklar artmıştır. Şiddetli ekonomik durgunluklar hem gelişmiş ekonomilerde, hem de EMDE ülkelerinde üretimde yüksek kalıcı kayıplarla ilişkilendirilmiştir. İlgili etkiler birbiriyle bağlantılı çeşitli faktörlerden kaynaklanmaktadır. Örneğin, düşük kapasite kullanımı yatırımı caydırır. Zayıf büyüme beklentileri yatırımı bertaraf eder. Aynı zamanda, uzun süreli işsizlik insan sermayesi kaybına neden olur ve yatırımı başka yerlere yönlendirir. Mevcut pandemi, uzun vadeli büyüme beklentilerine özellikle zarar verebilir (Jordà, Singh, Taylor, 2020). Zira pandemiyi içerecek önlemlerin yol açtığı kesintiler, son yirmi yılda büyümenin temeli olan küresel tedarik zincirlerinin varlığını sorgulamaktadır (Didier, Huneeus, Larrain ve Schmukler, 2020). 5. LİTERATÜR TARAMASI Önceki çalışmalar, yukarıda bahsi geçen etkenlerden bazılarının İspanyol gribi veya varsayımsal bir pandemik grip bağlamında, çoklu kanallar aracılığıyla kısa vadeli büyüme sonuçlarının yönlendirilmesindeki rollerini analiz etmiştir (Ma, Rogers, Zhou, 2020). Bununla birlikte, bu çalışmalar, mevcut salgını bitirmek için kullanılan türden, benzeri görülmemiş niteliklerini yansıtan kısıtlamaların etkilerini dikkate almamaktadır. Bunları dikkate almak, kısa vadeli ekonomik kayıp tahminlerini önemli ölçüde arttıracaktır (Eichenbaum, Rebelo ve Trabandt, 2020). Küresel ekonomik krizler hakkındaki literatür çok geniştir (Jagannathan. Kapoor, Schaumburg, 2013; Stiglitz, 2010; Gaiotti, 2013; Bezemer, 2011; Mian ve Sufi, 2010; Bentolila, Jansen, Jimenez, 2018; Bagliano ve Morana, 2012). Fakat, 2020 yılındaki COVID-19 tarafından tetiklenen küresel ekonomik krizin nedeni modern tarihte yeni bir durumdur (Ozili ve Arun, 2020). İlgili durum, geçmiş küresel ekonomik durgunluk tetikleyicilerinden farklı yeni bir oluşumdur. Örneğin, 1997 Asya borç krizi Tayland Bahtı’nın
  11. 11. Cevdet KIZIL – Vedat AKMAN 99    Temmuz 1997'de çökmesine neden olmuştur. Asya'da bölge çapında finansal krize ve ekonomik durgunluğa neden olan panik oluşmuştur (Radelet ve Sachs, 1998). 2008 yılındaki küresel mali kriz ise küresel bir ekonomik durgunluğa dönüşmüştür (Allen ve Carletti, 2010). Yunanistan'daki 2010 yılı ekonomik durgunluğu ve Yunan ekonomisindeki yapısal zayıflıklar, tüm Euro Bölgesi üyelerini etkileyerek küresel bir mali krize dönüşmüştür (Rady, 2012). Bugün tecrübe edilenler ise, tüm bahse konu olan küresel mali krizlerle kıyaslanamaz ve karşılaştırılamaz (Ozili ve Arun, 2020). Salgınların finansal kasılmaların gerçek çıktı seviyeleri üzerindeki etkisinin tahminleri için çeşitli araştırmalar gerçekleştirilmiştir (Ball, 2014; Blanchard, Cerutti ve Summers, 2015; Cerra ve Saxena, 2008; Martin, Munyan ve Wilson, 2015). Salgınların olası gerçek çıktı büyümesi üzerindeki etkinin tahminleri için de bir takım çalışmalar yürütülmüştür (Candelon, Carare ve Miao, 2016). Potansiyel üretim artışı üzerindeki etkisinin tahminleri için kayda değer kaynaklar mevcuttur (Haltmeier, 2012; World Bank, 2018). Literatür, hem model tabanlı simülasyonlar hem de tarihsel salgının ampirik analizini kullanarak hastalık salgınlarının ekonomik etkilerini araştırmıştır. Simüle edilen salgınların kayıplarını tahmin etmek için çeşitli küresel Computable General Equilibrium (CGE) modelleri uygulanmıştır (Lee ve McKibbin 2004; McKibbin ve Fernando 2020; McKibbin ve Sidorenko 2006; Verikios, Sullivan, Stojanovski, Giesecke, Woo, 2011). CGE modelleri, bir pazardaki fiyat değişikliğinin diğer pazarlardaki etkilerini ve fiyat değişikliklerine yol açabileceğini kabul eder. Aynı zamanda, sağlam öneriler için gerekli olan ekonomi genelindeki bağlantıların kapsamlı bir resmini sunar. Küresel CGE modelleri, hükümet politikalarındaki veya diğer çevresel faktörlerdeki değişikliklerin küresel ekonomi üzerindeki etkisini incelemek için kullanılmaktadır. İlgili modeller, endüstriler arasındaki farklı etkilerin, ticari yayılmaların tahmininin ve içsel politika tepkilerinin dikkate alınmasını sağlayan zengin sektörel ayrışma sunmaktadır (World Bank, 2020). Gerçek pandemilerin etkisine ilişkin tahminler, yaşanan gerçek kayıpları dikkate alma avantajına sahiptir (Barro, Ursua ve Weng 2020; Correia, Luck ve Verner, 2020; Keogh-Brown, Smith 2008; Siu ve Wong, 2004). Bununla birlikte, genellikle salgının etkilerini diğer faktörlerden ayırt edemez durumdadır. Daha yüksek ölüm oranlarına sahip salgınlar, daha büyük ekonomik kayıplar oluşturma eğilimindedir. Sosyal uzaklaşma ve hareketlerin kısıtlanması da dahil olmak üzere kısıtlama ve hafifletme
  12. 12. 100 Covid‐19 Sonrası Finansal Güç Göstergesi ve Yeni Güç Dönemi  önlemleri, simüle edilen pandemi hakkındaki literatürde büyük oranda yer almamaktadır. Bununla birlikte, Birleşik Krallık'ta yapılan bir araştırma, simüle edilmiş bir grip salgınına yanıt olarak üç haftalık bir okul kapanmasının ilk yıldaki GSYİH'yi yaklaşık 0,5 puan düşürdüğünü ve bunun yanı sıra enfeksiyonlara doğrudan atfedilebilen yüzde 0,8-1,7'lik bir çıktı kaybına yol açtığını göstermektedir (Smith, Keogh-Brown ve Barnett 2011). Ölüm oranları enfeksiyon oranlarından daha değişkendir. Tahminler, İspanyol gribi ölüm oranını 2009 domuz gribi salgınının 500 katından fazla, enfeksiyon oranın ise sadece 1,5 kat daha fazla olduğunu göstermektedir (World Bank, 2020). Hafif salgınların 10.000 kişi başına 20 kişiden az ölüm oranına sahip olduğu tanımlanmıştır. Örnek Hong Kong gribi olup, 10.000'de yaklaşık 2 ölümdür. 10.000'de yaklaşık 4 ölümle Asya Gribi bunu takip etmektedir. Şiddetli salgın hastalıklarda 10.000 kişi başına 50 kişiden fazla ölüm olduğu tanımlanmaktadır. COVID-19'un ekonomik sonuçlarına ilişkin mevcut tahminler, bulaşıcılığı çevreleyen büyük belirsizliği, nihai enfeksiyon ve ölüm oranlarını, virüs bulaşmasını azaltmak için korumacı politikaların sıkılığını ve süresini ve diğer faktörleri yansıtan geniş bir yelpazeye sahiptir. İlk tahminler küçük ekonomik kayıplara işaret etmiştir. Ancak daha sonraki tahminler, hastalığın yaygınlığı ve şiddeti ile çevreleme ve hafifletme önlemleri daha belirgin hale geldiğinden daha yüksek kayıplara işaret etmiştir. World Bank tarafından 2020 yılında yürütülen çalışma dört hafta süreyle okulların pandemi dolayısıyla kapanmasının, profilaktik devamsızlık düzeylerinin yanı sıra bu sürenin 15 haftaya kadar uzatılmasının, orta ölçekli bir pandemide ekonomik kayıpları iki katına çıkarabileceğini, ancak enfeksiyon oranını sadece yüzde 2-15 oranında azaltabileceğini tahmin etmektedir (World Bank, 2020). Birçok çalışma, önleyici kontrollerin yaratacağı çıktı kayıplarını, böyle bir kısıtlama olmaksızın varsayımsal bir COVID-19 salgınının kayıplarından ayırmaya çalışmıştır. Perakende, seyahat ve diğer hizmet endüstrileri üzerindeki kısıtlamalar, uygulama sırasında Organisation for Economic Co- Operation and Development (OECD) ekonomilerinde üretimi yüzde 25 oranında azaltmaya neden olabilir (OECD, 2020). Bu kısıtlamalar 2020 yılında bir üç ay daha devam edecek olsaydı, bu ciddi simüle pandemilerde kayıp çıktı tahminlerine ve İspanyol gribinden kaynaklanan ampirik tahminlere eşdeğer olarak yıllık GSYİH’da yüzde 6 oranında bir azalma anlamına gelecekti. Diğer tahminler, COVID-19 ve ilişkili sınırlama
  13. 13. Cevdet KIZIL – Vedat AKMAN 101    önlemlerinin etkileri nedeniyle, gelişmiş ekonomilerde ve EMDE ülkelerinde 2020 yılı büyümenin yaklaşık yüzde 5-8 puan daha düşük olacağını göstermektedir. Kayıp çalışma günlerinin sayısını yüzde 50 oranında artırmak için sınırlama önlemlerinin süresi uzatılırsa, büyüme üzerindeki etkinin 3 puan daha artacağı düşünülmektedir (IMF, 2020). Bir başka çalışmada, COVID-19'un yayılmasını sınırlamak için “optimal” sınırlama önlemleri koymanın ekonomik etkisi modellenmektedir. ABD modelinde tüketim, hastalık, ölüm ve tüketici davranışı nedeniyle işgücü arzı üzerindeki etki göz önüne alındığında, tüketimin en uygun sınırlama önlemleri kapsamında yüzde 22 oranında düştüğü görülmektedir (ILO - International Labour Organization, 2020; Eichenbaum, 2020). Literatürde pandemi ve salgın hastalıkların ekonomik maliyetlerinin çoğunun analizi kısa vadeli etkilere odaklanmaktadır. Bununla birlikte, 2020 yılında beklenen büyüklükteki ciddi ekonomik kasılmalar tarihsel olarak uzun gölgeler yaratmış ve tipik olarak dört ila beş yıl boyunca potansiyel küresel ekonomik büyümeyi engellemiştir (Martin, Munyan ve Wilson 2015). Tarih, bize doğru ekonomik politikaların ciddi ekonomik kasılmaların olumsuz etkilerini azaltabileceğini düşündürmektedir (Brainerd ve Siegler, 2003). İspanyol gribi sırasında önemli sınırlama önlemleri uygulayan bölgelerin, salgını takip eden beş yıl içinde diğer bölgelere göre daha hızlı büyüme oranları yaşadığı tespit edilmiştir (Correia, Luck ve Verner, 2020). Literatürde sadece bir kaç çalışma, COVID-19 pandemisinden kaynaklı olası ekonomik kayıpların ilk tahminlerini yayınlamıştır. Bazıları, bu salgının ekonomik etkilerini geçmiş dönemlere göre çok daha ciddi hale getirebilecek sıkı sınırlama ve hafifletme önlemlerinin ekonomik etkilerini dikkate almaktadır (Boissay ve Rungcharoenkitkul 2020). Literatürde küresel salgınların ortaya çıkardığı finansal krizlerin orta veya uzun vadeli etkileri hakkında çok az araştırma vardır (McKibbin ve Fernando, 2020). Bununla birlikte, finansal veya parasal krizler gibi diğer büyük olumsuz ekonomik şokların büyüme üzerindeki kalıcı olumsuz etkiler ile ilişkili olduğu iyi bilinmektedir. Bu durum, mevcut pandeminin potansiyel çıktıyı ve üretkenliği azaltarak küresel ekonomide kalıcı izler bırakabileceğini düşündürmektedir (United Nationals Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization – UNESCO, 2020).
  14. 14. 102 Covid‐19 Sonrası Finansal Güç Göstergesi ve Yeni Güç Dönemi  6. COVID-19, EKONOMİK ADALETSİZLİK ve FİNANSAL GÜÇ ŞOKU COVID-19'un (United Nationals Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization - UNESCO, 2020) yayılmasını yavaşlatmaya yönelik politika tepkisinin bir parçası olarak Dünya çapında okullar ve üniversiteler kapatılmıştır. İlişkili öğrenme kesintileri, kısmen evde eğitim ve uzaktan öğretim ile telafi edilmesine rağmen, sağlık ve güvenlik de dahil olmak üzere dezavantajlı öğrenciler için olumsuz etkilere sahiptir (World Bank, 2020). Okulların kapatılması küresel beşeri sermaye akımında da kalıcı gerilemelere neden olabilir (Psacharopoulos, Patrinos, Collis, Vegas, 2020; Sforza ve Steininger, 2020). Eksik öğrenme fırsatlarının, genellikle evde öğrenmeyi destekleme konusunda sınırlı yeteneği olan düşük gelirli aileler için daha büyük etkileri olabilir (Van Lancker ve Parolin 2020). 2014 yılında Batı Afrika'daki Ebola salgını ile ilgili kanıtlar, okul kapanmalarının daha yüksek terk oranları ve eğitim kazanımındaki daha geniş cinsiyet boşlukları ile ilişkili olduğunu göstermektedir (United Nationals Development Programme - UNDP, 2015). Hane halkı gelirindeki büyük düşüşler, EMDE ülkelerinde artan okul terk oranlarıyla da ilişkilidir (Glick, Sahn ve Walker 2016). Buna ek olarak, işyerlerinin kapatılması birçok kişiyi çıraklık ve iş başında öğrenme yoluyla beceri ve üretkenliği geliştirme fırsatlarından mahrum etmektedir. Birçok ülke tarafından uygulanan sosyal yardım önlemleri hane halkları üzerindeki etkileri yumuşatabilir, ancak gelir kayıplarını tamamen dengelememektedir. Dahası, toplumun en yoksul üyeleri negatif gelir şoklarını yönetme kapasitesine sahip değildir. Çalışanların yüzde 20'sinden azı, kısmen büyük kayıt dışı sektörler nedeniyle düşük gelirli ülkelerde (Low Income Countries - LIC) sosyal sigorta veya yardım programları kapsamındadır (Dahab, Van Zandvoort, Flasche, Warsame, Spiegel, Waldman, Checchi, 2020; World Bank, 2020; Pangestu, 2020; Steel ve Phillips, 2020; Sánchez-Páramo, 2020). Bütün bunlar, küresel yoksulluğun ve küresel eşitsizliğin azaltılması konusundaki son ilerlemenin muhtemelen kaybedileceğini göstermektedir (Furceri, Loungani, Ostry, Pizzuto, 2020; Summer, Hoy, Ortiz-Juarez, 2020; Lakner, Mahler, Negre, Prydz, 2020). Küresel değer zincirlerindeki kesintiler ve COVID-19 salgını sırasında birçok ülkede temel mal sıkıntısı ile vurgulanan küresel ticaret sisteminin kırılganlığı, hükümetleri ve firmaları düşük maliyetli ve kıyıdan satın almanın faydalarını yeniden değerlendirmeye itebilir. Enfeksiyon riskini azaltmak için gerçekleştirilen kısıtlamalar ve küresel tüketici davranışındaki
  15. 15. Cevdet KIZIL – Vedat AKMAN 103    düzenlemeler ise oldukça kalıcı olabilir (Smith, Keogh-Brown, Barnett, 2011). Örneğin, yaygın uzaktan çalışma deneyimi işyerlerinin doğasını kalıcı olarak değiştirebilir. Kalabalıktan kaçınma, popüler eğlencenin yerleşik iş modellerinin artık geçerli olmadığı anlamına gelebilir. 2020 yılında maruz kalınan bu ekonomik kayıpları telafi etmek, EMDE ve gelişmiş ülke ekonomilerinin yıllarını alabilir. SONUÇ 2020 yılı için küresel öngörüler çok da parlak görünmemektedir. Salgından önce IMF, Dünya Bankası ve uluslararası derecelendirme kuruluşları 2020 yılında küresel büyüme beklentilerini aşağı yönlü revize etmiştir. Dünya’nın en büyük ikinci ekonomisindeki herhangi bir yavaşlamanın dalgalanmalar şeklinde değil, Dünya çapında dalgalar olarak karşımıza çıkabileceğini göz önünde bulundurmak da bu noktada oldukça önemlidir. Virüsün yaratacağı ekonomik maliyeti şu an için hesaplamak mümkün olmasa da, bu salgının ne kadar sürede kontrol altına alınabileceği 2020 yılına ilişkin tahminlerin daha tutarlı olmasını sağlayacaktır. Birçok ülkede, COVID-19 kaynaklı derin ekonomik durgunluk, salgın sonrası da muhtemelen yıllar boyunca sürecek gibi görünmektedir (Baldwin ve Tomiura, 2020). İlgili durumun hiçbir ülkeyi teğet geçme olasılığı yoktur. Hali hazırda küresel üretimdeki kısa vadeli çöküşün, son 150 yılda yaşanmış tüm krizleri geçmekte olduğu tahmin edilmektedir (Rogoff, 2020). Bahse konu olan gerilemenin kapsamı ve hızı, II. Dünya Savaşı’ndan bu yana yaşanan herhangi bir durgunluktan çok daha kötüdür (Powell, 2020). Dünya Bankası’nın 2020 yılı “Küresel Ekonomik Beklentiler Raporu”na göre, COVID-19 sonrası küresel durgunluğun yüksek senkronize yapısı aynı zamanda küresel durgunluğun en gelişmiş ekonomilerden sonra tüm ekonomileri kapsaması beklenmektedir. İlgili küresel kriz dalgası hiçbir ayrımcılık yapmadan ilerleyecek gibi görünmektedir. Gelişmiş ekonomilerde üretimin yüzde 7 oranında düşmesi beklenirken, Gelişen pazar ve gelişen ekonomilerinde ilk üretim daralmalarının ise yüzde 2,5 oranında olacağı öngörülmektedir (World Bank, 2020). COVID-19 krizi, ülkelerin sağlık yatırımlarına bakışını, kapsayıcı kapitalizm anlayışını, Çin’in yumuşak gücüyle ilgili değerlendirmeleri ve küreselleşme anlayışını kesinlikle değiştirmiştir. Sağlık sistemine yapılan yatırımlar yeniden gündem maddesini oluşturabilir. Bahse konu olan alanda uzun süredir yapılan çağırılara rağmen yıllardır gerektiğinden az yatırım yapılmaktadır ve kapsayıcı kapitalizme yönelik çok az adım atılmıştır.
  16. 16. 104 Covid‐19 Sonrası Finansal Güç Göstergesi ve Yeni Güç Dönemi  Küreselleşme bir kez daha ciddi bir darbe almış olacaktır. Son olarak, sırayla tecrübe edilen piyasa çöküşleri kriz sonrası yatırımların geleceğini etkileyebilir. COVID-19'un olumsuz şoku, özellikle devlet ve özel sektör borcundaki artmış kırılganlık dönemlerinde ortaya çıkmıştır. Tarihsel olarak, hızla biriken borç atakları finansal kriz olasılığının artmasıyla ilişkilidir (Kılıç Çelik, Köse ve Ohnsorge, 2020). Mevcut mali uyaranın görülmemiş ölçeği, birçok EMDE ülkesi ve bazı gelişmiş ekonomilerde kamu sektörü bilançolarını daha da genişletecektir (Tandberg, Allen, 2020). Özel sektörler, çeşitli yetki alanlarındaki bankacılık sistemlerini tehdit eden bir iflas dalgası yaşayabilir. COVID-19 kaynaklı durgunluğun kalıcı etkilerinden biri, finansal kırılganlığın daha da artması olabilir (World Bank, 2020). Mevcut küresel durgunluk, otuz yıl içinde eşsiz bir ciddiyetle meydana gelmiştir ve keskin bir şekilde daha sıkı finansman koşulları ile rekor bir petrol fiyatı çöküşü bu duruma eşlik etmiştir. Mevcut küresel durgunluğun iki kilit özelliği, finansal kriz olasılığının yüksek olması ve enerji ihracatçılarına yönelik ciddi ticaret haddi şoku, birçok EMDE'de potansiyel çıktıya kalıcı zarar verme riskini artırmaktadır (World Bank, 2020). Simülasyonlar ile viral vakalar Güney ve Doğu Asya ile sınırlı olsa bile, küresel ticaretin orta ölçekli bir kuş gribi salgınında bile yüzde 14 oranına kadar düşebileceği anlaşılmıştır (Kholodilin, Rieth, 2020; Bloom, de Wit ve Carangal-San Jose, 2006). SARS salgını sırasında, Çin'in turizm ve hizmet ihracatına yüksek bağımlılığının GSYİH kayıplarını artırdığı bulunmuştur (Hassan, Hollander, Van Lent, Tahoun, 2020; Siu ve Wong, 2004; Wilder- Smith, Chiew, Lee, 2020). Küresel değer zincirlerindeki aksama, pandemi ve salgın hastalıkların ekonomik maliyetini artırabilecek ek bir kanal yaratmaktadır. COVID-19'un küresel ticaret üzerindeki etkisi kısmen büyük bir endişe kaynağı olmuştur (Baldwin ve Tomiura, 2020). Maliye ve para politikası desteği, salgınların ve agresif hafifletici önlemlerin olumsuz ekonomik etkilerini köreltebilir. COVID-19 salgını sırasında küresel ekonominin büyük kısmı kilitlendiğinde, bu destek işletmeler ve hane halkları arasındaki normal gelir, kredi ve harcama kalıplarındaki ciddi kesintileri telafi etmek için zorunludur. Politika desteğinin etkinliği, önlemlerin güvenilirliğine ve yüksek borç düzeyleri ile büyük dış finansman ihtiyaçları ve yapısal konular gibi önceden var olan güvenlik açıklarının boyutuna bağlıdır. Örneğin, mali çarpanlar yüksek borcu olan ekonomilerde genellikle daha düşüktür (Huidrom, Kose,Matsuoka, Ohnsorge, 2020). Maliye politikasının etkinliği, aynı
  17. 17. Cevdet KIZIL – Vedat AKMAN 105    zamanda eleştirel olarak iyi işleyen bir sosyal güvenlik sistemine bağlıdır ve yüksek düzeyde kayıt dışılık nedeniyle karmaşık olabilir (Loayza ve Pennings, 2020). Sonuç olarak, önümüze iki temel senaryo sunulmaktadır. Bunlar 2020 yılı için ciddi bir resesyon ve 2021 yılında U şeklinde bir toparlanmayı işaret etmektedir. Alternatif senaryo ise uzayan krizi ve L şeklinde toparlanmayı içermektedir. Küresel finans sisteminin bugünkü çarpık yapısı, salgın sonrası ekonomik belirsizlikleri dikkate almaya uygun durumda değildir. KAYNAKÇA ADB (Asian Development Bank). (2020). The economic impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on developing Asia. ADB Brief 128, Asian Development Bank, Manila. Allen, F., ve Carletti, E. (2010). An overview of the crisis: Causes, consequences, and solutions. International Review of Finance, 10(1), 1-26. Alon, T., M. Kim, D. Lagakos, ve M. Van Vuren. (2020). How should policy responses to the COVID-19 pandemic differ in the developing world? Mimeo, University of California San Diego, La Jolla, CA. Atkeson, A. (2020). What will be the economic impact of COVID-19 in the U.S.? Rough estimates of disease scenarios. NBER Working Paper 26867, National Bureau of Economic Research, Cambridge, MA. Baffes, J., A. Kabundi, ve P. Nagle. (2020). The role of income and substitution in commodity demand. Policy Research Working Paper 9122, World Bank, Washington, DC. Bagliano, F. C., ve Morana, C. (2012). The great recession: US dynamics and spillovers to the world economy. Journal of Banking ve Finance, 36(1), 1-13. Baker, S. R., N. Bloom, S. J. Davis, ve S. J. Terry. (2020). COVID-induced economic uncertainty. NBER Working Paper 26983, National Bureau of Economic Research, Cambridge, MA. Baldwin, R., ve E. Tomiura. (2020). Thinking ahead about the trade impact of COVID-19. In Economics in the time of COVID-19, edited by R. Baldwin and B. Weder di Mauro, 59-71. CEPR Press, VoxEU.org eBook, Center for Economic Policy Research, London.
  18. 18. 106 Covid‐19 Sonrası Finansal Güç Göstergesi ve Yeni Güç Dönemi  Ball, L. (2014). Long-term damage from the great recession in OECD countries. NBER Working Paper, No 20185, May. Barro, R. J., J. F. Ursúa, ve J. Weng. (2020). The coronavirus and the great influenza epidemic - lessons from the ‘Spanish Flu’ for the coronavirus’s potential effects on mortality and economic activity. CESifo Working Paper 8166. Available at SSRN: https://ssrn.com/abstract=3556305. Bentolila, S., Jansen, M., ve Jiménez, G. (2018). When credit dries up: Job losses in the great recession. Journal of the European Economic Association, 16(3), 650-695. Bezemer, D. J. (2011). The credit crisis and recession as a paradigm test, Journal of Economic Issues, 45(1), 1-18. Blanchard, O., Cerutti, E., Summers, L. H. (2015). Inflation and activity: Two explorations and their monetary policy implications. Working Paper Series WP15-19, Peterson Institute for International Economics. Bloom, E., V. de Wit, ve Carangal-San Jose, M. J. (2006). Potential economic impact of an avian flu pandemic on asia. ERD Policy. Bofinger, P., S. Dullien, G. Felbermayr, C. Fuest, M. Hüther, J. Südekum, ve B. Weder di Mauro. (2020). Economic implications of the COVID-19 crisis for Germany and economic policy measures. In mitigating the COVID economic crisis: Act fast and do whatever it takes, edited by R. Baldwin and B. Weder di Mauro, 167-177. CEPR Press, VoxEU.org eBook, Center for Economic Policy Research, London. Boissay, F., ve P. Rungcharoenkitkul. (2020). Macroeconomic effects of COVID-19: An early review. BIS Bulletin 7, Bank for International Settlements, Basel. Bonadio, B., H. Zhen, ve A. Levchenko. (2020). Global supply chains in the pandemic. NBER Working Paper, National Bureau of Economic Research, Cambridge, MA. Brainerd, E., ve Siegler, M. (2003). The economic effects of the 1918 influenza epidemic. CEPR Discussion Paper 3791, Centre for Economic Policy Research, London. Candelon, B., Carare, A., ve Miao, K. (2016). Revisiting the new normal hypothesis. Journal of International Money and Finance, Elsevier, 66(C), 5-31.
  19. 19. Cevdet KIZIL – Vedat AKMAN 107    Cerra, V., ve Saxena, S. (2008). Growth dynamics: The myth of economic recovery. American Economic Review, 98(1). 439-457. Collins English Dictionary. (1986). Crisis definition and meaning. Correia, S., S. Luck, ve E. Verner. (2020). Pandemics depress the economy, public health interventions do not: Evidence from the 1918 flu. Mimeo. Available at https://ssrn.com/abstract=3561560. Çakmaklı, C., S. Demiralp, S. Kalemli-Özcan, S. Yeşiltaş, ve M. A. Yıldırım. (2020). COVID-19 and emerging markets: An epidemiological multi-sector model for a small open economy with an application to Turkey. NBER Working Paper 27191, National Bureau of Economic Research, Cambridge, MA. Dahab, M., K. van Zandvoort, S. Flasche, A. Warsame, P. B. Spiegel, R. J. Waldman, ve F. Checchi, (2020). COVID-19 control in low-income settings and displaced populations: What Can realistically be done? London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, London. Demirgüç-Kunt, A., M. Lokshin ve I. Torre. (2020). Daha kısa, daha iyi: COVID-19 pandemi sırasında ilaç dışı müdahalelerin erken ekonomik etkisi. Politika Araştırma Çalışma Raporu 9257, Dünya Bankası, Washington, DC. Didier, T., F. Huneeus, M. Larrain, ve S. Schmukler. (2020). Financing firms in hibernation during the COVID-19 pandemic. Policy Research Working Paper 9236, World Bank, Washington, DC. Duan, H., Q. Bao, K. Tian, S. Wang, C. Yang, ve Z. Cai. (2020). The hit of the novel coronavirus outbreak to China’s economy. Mimeo. EDB (Eurasian Development Bank). (2020). EDB Macro Review: Outlook Update. Eichenbaum, M. S., Rebelo, S. ve Trabandt, M. (2020). Macroeconomics of epidemics. National Bureau of Economic Research. NBER Working Paper 26882, National Bureau of Economic Research, Cambridge, MA. Farzanegan, M. R., Feizi, M. ve Gholipour, H. F. (2020). Globalization and outbreak of COVID-19: An empirical analysis. Joint Discussion Paper Series in economics, Universität Marburg, Germany. Fatás, A. (2000). Do business cycles cast long shadows? Short-run persistence and economic growth. Journal of Economic Growth, 5 (2): 147-62.
  20. 20. 108 Covid‐19 Sonrası Finansal Güç Göstergesi ve Yeni Güç Dönemi  Freund, C. (2020). We can’t travel but we can take measures to preserve jobs in the tourism industry. Voices (blog), May 20, World Bank, Washington, DC. Furceri, D., P., Loungani, J. D., Ostry, ve Pizzuto. P. (2020). Will Covid-19 affect inequality? Evidence from past pandemics. CEPR Press, no. 12: 138–57. Gaiotti, E. (2011). Credit availability and investment in Italy: Lessons from the great recession, European Economic Review. 59. 10.2139/ssrn.1830062. Glick, P., Sahn, E. ve Walker, T. (2016). Household shocks and education investments in Madagascar. Oxford Bulletin of Economics and Statistics, 78 (6), 792- 813. Guerrieri, V., Lorenzoni, G. Straub, L. ve Werning, I. (2020). Macroeconomic implications of COVID-19: Can negative supply shocks cause demand shortages? NBER Working Paper 26918. Haltmaier, J. (2012). Do recessions affect potential output? International Finance Discussion Paper, No1066, Federal Reserve Board, December. Hassan, T. A., S. Hollander, L. van Lent, ve A. Tahoun. (2020). Firm-level exposure to epidemic diseases: COVID-19, SARS, and H1N1. NBER Working Paper 26971, National Bureau of Economic Research, Cambridge, MA. Huidrom, R., M. A. Kose, H. Matsuoka, ve F. Ohnsorge. (2020). How important are spillovers from major emerging markets? International Finance, 23 (1): 47-63. IDB (Inter-American Development Bank) (2020). Latin American and Caribbean macroeconomic report: Policies to fight the pandemic. Inter-American Development Bank. Washington, DC. ILO (International Labour Organization) (2020). ILO monitor: COVID-19 and the world of work. third edition. updated estimates and analysis, International Labour Organization, Geneva. IMF (International Monetary Fund) (2020). World economic outlook: The great lockdown. International Monetary Fund. April. Washington, DC.
  21. 21. Cevdet KIZIL – Vedat AKMAN 109    Jagannathan, R. Kapoor, M. ve Schaumber, E. (2009). Causes of the great recession of 2007-9: The financial crisis is the symptom not the disease!, Journal of Financial Intermediation. 22. 10.1016/j.jfi.2012.06.002. Jordà, Ò., S. R. Singh, ve A. M. Taylor. (2020). Longer-run economic consequences of pandemics. NBER Working Paper 26934, National Bureau of Economic Research, Cambridge, MA. Keogh-Brown, M. R. ve Smith, R. (2008). The economic impacts of SARS: How does the reality match the predictions? Health Policy, 88 (1),110-120. Kholodilin, K. A., ve M. Rieth. (2020). Viral shocks to the world economy. DIW Discussion Paper 1861, Deutsches Institut für Wirtschaftsforschung, Berlin. Kılıç Çelik, S., M. A. Köse, ve F. Ohnsorge. (2020). Subdued potential growth: Sources and remedies. In Growth in a Time of Change: Global and Country Perspectives on a New Agenda, edited by H.-W. Kim and Z. Qureshi. Brookings Institution. Washington, DC. Lakner, C., D. G. Mahler, M. Negre, and E. B. Prydz. (2020). How much does reducing inequality matter for global poverty? Global Poverty Monitoring Technical Note 13, World Bank, Washington, DC. Lee, J.W. ve McKibbin, W. (2004). Globalization and disease: The case of SARS. Asian Economic Papers, 3(1), 112-131. Loayza, N. V. ve Pennings, S. (2020). Macroeconomic policy in the time of COVID-19: A primer for developing countries. Research ve Policy Brief 28, World Bank, Washington, DC. Ludvigson, S. C., Ma, S. ve Ng, S. (2020). Covid19 and the macroeconomic Effects of costly disasters. NBER Working Papers 26987, National Bureau of Economic Research, Inc. Ma, C., J. Rogers, ve S. Zhou. (2020). Global economic and financial effects of 21st century pandemics and epidemics. Covid Economics, 5, 6-74. Maliszewska, M., A. Mattoo, ve D. van der Mensbrugghe. (2020). The potential impact of COVID -19 on GDP and trade: A preliminary assessment. Policy Research Working Paper 9211, World Bank, Washington, DC.
  22. 22. 110 Covid‐19 Sonrası Finansal Güç Göstergesi ve Yeni Güç Dönemi  Martin, R., Munyan, T. ve Wilson, B. (2015). Potential output and recessions: Are we fooling ourselves?, SSRN Electronic Journal. 10.2139/ssrn.2665116. McKibbin, W. ve Fernando, R. (2020). The global macroeconomic impacts of COVID-19: Seven scenarios. In economics in the time of COVID- 19, edited by R. Baldwin and B. Weder di Mauro, 45-51. London: Centre for Economic Policy Research. McKibbin, W. ve Sidorenko, A. (2006). Modeling macroeconomic consequences of pandemic influenza. Centre For Applied Macroeconomic Analysis, Crawford School of Public Policy, Australian National University, Canberra. Mian, A. ve Sufi, A. (2010). The great recession: Lessons from microeconomic data. American Economic Review, 100(2), 51-56. Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries - OPEC. (2020). Market indicators. Website of Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries - OPEC. https://www.opec.org/opec_web /en/data_graphs/334.htm (Retrieved on 09.08.2020). Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD). (2020a). Evaluating the initial impact of COVID-19. Containment Measures on Economic Activity. OECD, Paris. Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD). (2020). OECD interim economic assessment. Coronavirus: The world economy at risk. OECD, Paris. Ozili, P. ve Arun, T. (2020). Spillover of COVID-19: Impact on the global economy. SSRN Electronic Journal. 10.2139/ssrn.3562570. Pangestu, M. E. (2020). Hunger amid plenty: How to reduce the impact of COVID-19 on the world’s most vulnerable people. Voices (blog), May 1, World Bank, Washington, DC. Panizza, U. (2020). Europe’s ground zero. In mitigating the COVID economic crisis: Act fast and do whatever it takes, edited by R. Baldwin and B. Weder di Mauro, 151–66. Center for Economic Policy and Research. CEPR Press. Washington, DC. Pazarbasioglu, C., A. Garcia Mora, M. Uttamchandani, H. Natarjan, E. Feyen, ve M. Saal. (2020). Digital financial services. World Bank. Washington, DC.
  23. 23. Cevdet KIZIL – Vedat AKMAN 111    Powell, J. (2020). Jerome Powell is perhaps the most important man in the US economic response to coronavirus. Here are 10 key quotes about the crisis from the Fed chief, Business Insider, https://markets.businessinsider.com/news/stocks/jerome-powell-10- key-quotes-coronavirus-recession-economic-crisis-2020-5- 1029223724# (Retrieved on 03.08.2020). Psacharopoulos, G., H. Patrinos, V. Collis, ve E. Vegas. (2020). The COVID-19 cost of school closures. Education Plus Development (blog), April 29, Brookings Institution, Washington, DC. Radelet, S. ve Sachs, J. (1998). The onset of the East Asian financial crisis, (No. w6680). National bureau of economic research. Rady, D. A. M. (2012). Greece debt crisis: Causes, implications and policy options. Academy of Accounting and Financial Studies Journal, 16, 87. Rogoff, K. (2020). Mapping the COVID 19 recession, Project Syndicate, https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/mapping-covid19- global-recession-worst-in-150-years-by-kenneth-rogoff-2020- 04?barrier=accesspaylog (Retrieved on 06.08.2020). Sánchez-Páramo, C. (2020). COVID-19 will hit the poor hardest. Here’s what we can do about it. Voices (blog), April 23, World Bank, Washington, DC. Sforza, A., Steininger, M. (2020). Globalization in the time of COVID-19. CESifo Working Paper, Munich Society for the Promotion of Economic Research, Munich, Germany. Siu, A. ve Wong, Y.C.R. (2004). Economic impact of SARS: The case of Hong Kong. Asian Economic Papers, 3(1), 62-83. Smith, R. D., Keogh-Brown, M. R. ve Barnett, T. (2011). Estimating the economic impact of pandemic influenza: An application of the computable general equilibrium model to the U.K. Social Science and Medicine, 73 (2), 235-44. Steel, I., ve D. Phillips. (2020). How tax oﬃcials in lower-income countries can respond to the coronavirus pandemic. ODI Briefing Note, Overseas Development Institute, London. Stiglitz, J. E. (2010). Interpreting the causes of the great recession of 2008. Financial system and macroeconomic Resilience: Revisited. Bank for International Settlements.
  24. 24. 112 Covid‐19 Sonrası Finansal Güç Göstergesi ve Yeni Güç Dönemi  Strand, J., ve M. Toman. (2020). Green stimulus, economic recovery, and long-term sustainable development, Policy Research Working Paper 5163, World Bank, Washington, DC. Sumner, A., Hoy, C. ve Ortiz-Juarez, E. (2020). Estimates of the impact of COVID-19 on global poverty. WIDER Working Paper 2020/43, United Nations University World Institute for Development Economics Research, Helsinki. Surico, P., ve Galeotti, A. (2020). The economics of a pandemic: The case of Covid-19. European Research Council, Brussels, and Wheeler Institute, London. Available at https://sites.google.com/site/ paolosurico/covid-19. Tandberg, E. ve Allen, R. (2020). Managing public investment spending during the crisis. Special series on COVID-19. May. International Monetary Fund, Washington, DC. United Nationals Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization - UNESCO (2020). COVID-19 impact on education, UNESCO Website, https://en.unesco.org/covid19/educationresponse (Retrieved on 08.08.2020). United Nations Conference on Trade and Development - UNCTAD. (2020). Coronavirus (COVID-19): News, analysis and resources, United Nations Conference on Trade and Development - UNCTAD Website. https://unctad.org/en/Pages/coronavirus.aspx (Retrieved on 10.08.2020). United Nationals Development Programme - UNDP. (2020). UNDP Ebola response overall, United Nationals Development Programme - UNDP Website. https://www.undp.org/content/undp/en/home/librarypage/crisis- prevention-and-recovery/undpebolaresponse-overall.html (Retrieved on 07.08.2020). Van Lancker, W. ve Parolin, Z. (2020). COVID-19, school closures, and child poverty: A social crisis in the making. The Lancet Public Health, 5(5), E243- E244. Verikios, G., Sullivan, M., Stojanovski, P., Giesecke, J., ve Woo, G. (2011). The global economic effects of pandemic influenza. Centre of Policy Studies, Monash University, Melbourne. Voegele, J. (2020). Three imperatives to keep food moving in a time of fear and confusion, World Bank Voices, April 3.
  25. 25. Cevdet KIZIL – Vedat AKMAN 113    Wilder-Smith, A., C. Chiew, ve V. Lee. (2020). Can we contain the COVID- 19 outbreak with the same measures as for SARS? The Lancet Infectious Diseases: Personal View, 20(5), E102-E107. World Bank. (2020). Commodity markets outlook: Implications of COVID- 19 for commodities. April. Washington, DC. World Bank. (2020). East asia and pacific economic update: East Asia and Pacific in the time of COVID-19. April. Washington, DC. World Bank. (2020). Global economic prospects, World Bank. Washington DC. World Bank. (2020). Poverty and distributional impacts of COVID-19: Potential channels of impact and mitigating policies. Unpublished paper, World Bank, Washington, DC.

