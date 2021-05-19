Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
CASE STUDY SWITZERLAND ARCHITECTURE SUBMITTED TO: AR. PRANAV SHARMA SUBMITTED BY: UPASANA PALLAVI CHANDEL CHETAN
INTRODUCTION • Switzerland, officially the Swiss Confederation, is a landlocked country situated at the confluence of West...
SWITZERLAND Switzerland is a landlocked country. It borders France, Italy, Germany and Austria.
HISTORY • Around 1500 BC Celtic Helvetian’s entered Switzerland and colonized the land. • By 58 BC the Romans took reign o...
ABOUT • Languages: German (Official) 63.7%, French (Official) 20.4%, Italian (Official) 6.5%, Romansh (Official) 0.5% • Na...
GEOGRAPHY • Population: 8 .02 Million (2012) Climate: Temperate, however, it varies with altitude. • Terrain: M ainly moun...
ECONOMY • Major Industries: machinery, chemicals, watches, textiles, precision instruments • Agriculture Products: grains,...
LANGUAGE DIVISION
ARCHITECTURE STYLE • The architecture of Switzerland was influenced by its location astride major trade routes, along with...
VERNACULAR ARCHITECTURE • Traditional Swiss farm and village house design depended on a number of factors including the lo...
VERNACULR ARCHITECTURE • Beginning in the 11th century many of the out- buildings began to be combined into a single multi...
SETTLEMENT PATTERN • The diversity of geomorphology, climate, and plant distribution in Switzerland provides a wide variet...
ARCHITECTURE STYLE  SWISS CHALET STYLE: • Swiss chalet style is an architectural style of Late Historicism, originally in...
CONSTRUCTION TECHNIQUES Stone (Walls with or without plastering) Stone/Timber (kitchen; bricked, living-room; timber) Ston...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Education
41 views
May. 19, 2021

Hill architecture

Switzerland architecture

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
No One Succeeds Alone: Learn Everything You Can from Everyone You Can Robert Reffkin
(5/5)
Free
Think Like a Monk: Train Your Mind for Peace and Purpose Every Day Jay Shetty
(4.5/5)
Free
Group: How One Therapist and a Circle of Strangers Saved My Life Christie Tate
(4/5)
Free
Happiness Becomes You: A Guide to Changing Your Life for Good Tina Turner
(5/5)
Free
Rude: Stop Being Nice and Start Being Bold Rebecca Reid
(4/5)
Free
Keep Moving: Notes on Loss, Creativity, and Change Maggie Smith
(4.5/5)
Free
The Well-Gardened Mind: The Restorative Power of Nature Sue Stuart-Smith
(0/5)
Free
Becoming Bulletproof: Protect Yourself, Read People, Influence Situations, and Live Fearlessly Evy Poumpouras
(4.5/5)
Free
Do the Work: The Official Unrepentant, Ass-Kicking, No-Kidding, Change-Your-Life Sidekick to Unfu*k Yourself Gary John Bishop
(3.5/5)
Free
The Secret Rhonda Byrne
(4/5)
Free
Anxious for Nothing: Finding Calm in a Chaotic World Max Lucado
(4.5/5)
Free
The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck: A Counterintuitive Approach to Living a Good Life Mark Manson
(4.5/5)
Free
Decluttering at the Speed of Life: Winning Your Never-Ending Battle with Stuff Dana K. White
(4.5/5)
Free
How May I Serve Karen Mathews
(3.5/5)
Free
Present Over Perfect: Leaving Behind Frantic for a Simpler, More Soulful Way of Living Shauna Niequist
(4.5/5)
Free
Never Split the Difference: Negotiating As If Your Life Depended On It Chris Voss
(4.5/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
The Pillars of Self-Love D'Yonna Riley
(5/5)
Free
Goodbye, Again: Essays, Reflections, and Illustrations Jonny Sun
(5/5)
Free
Live Free: Exceed Your Highest Expectations DeVon Franklin
(0/5)
Free
Dedicated: The Case for Commitment in an Age of Infinite Browsing Pete Davis
(0/5)
Free
No Pain, No Gaines: The Good Stuff Doesn't Come Easy Chip Gaines
(4.5/5)
Free
Laundry Love: Finding Joy in a Common Chore Patric Richardson
(4.5/5)
Free
Enough About Me: The Unexpected Power of Selflessness Richard Lui
(4.5/5)
Free
The Awe Factor: How a Little Bit of Wonder Can Make a Big Difference in Your Life Allen Klein
(4/5)
Free
The Uncertain Sea: Fear is everywhere. Embrace it. Bonnie Tsui
(4/5)
Free
How to Do the Work: Recognize Your Patterns, Heal from Your Past, and Create Your Self Dr. Nicole LePera
(4.5/5)
Free
The Power of Ritual: Turning Everyday Activities into Soulful Practices Casper ter Kuile
(4.5/5)
Free
Keep Sharp: How to Build a Better Brain at Any Age Sanjay Gupta
(4.5/5)
Free
Single On Purpose: Redefine Everything. Find Yourself First. John Kim
(4.5/5)
Free
Own It All: How to Stop Waiting for Change and Start Creating It. Because Your Life Belongs to You. Andrea Isabelle Lucas
(4/5)
Free
Create: Tools from Seriously Talented People to Unleash Your Creative Life Marc Silber
(4.5/5)
Free
The Power of Voice: A Guide to Making Yourself Heard Denise Woods
(5/5)
Free
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Hill architecture

  1. 1. CASE STUDY SWITZERLAND ARCHITECTURE SUBMITTED TO: AR. PRANAV SHARMA SUBMITTED BY: UPASANA PALLAVI CHANDEL CHETAN
  2. 2. INTRODUCTION • Switzerland, officially the Swiss Confederation, is a landlocked country situated at the confluence of Western, Central, and Southern Europe. • It is a federal republic composed of 26 cantons, with federal authorities based in Bern. • Switzerland is bordered by Italy to the south, France to the west, Germany to the north, and Austria and Liechtenstein to the east. • It is geographically divided among the Swiss Plateau, the Alps, and the Jura, spanning a total area of 41,285 km2 (15,940 sq mi), and land area of 39,997 km2 (15,443 sq mi). • Although the Alps occupy the greater part of the territory, the Swiss population of approximately 8.5 million is concentrated mostly on the plateau, where the largest cities and economic centres are located, among them Zürich, Geneva, and Basel. • Since the Reformation of the 16th century, Switzerland has maintained a strong policy of armed neutrality; it has not fought an international war since 1815 and did not join the United Nations until 2002. Nevertheless, it pursues an active foreign policy and is frequently involved in peace-building processes around the world.
  3. 3. SWITZERLAND Switzerland is a landlocked country. It borders France, Italy, Germany and Austria.
  4. 4. HISTORY • Around 1500 BC Celtic Helvetian’s entered Switzerland and colonized the land. • By 58 BC the Romans took reign of the area and built a capital at Aventicum (Avenches). In the Following centuries, the Romans continued to build roads and other towns. • However, the region was attacked by a tribe called Alemanii and Switzerland never recovered. This resulted in the Romans withdrawing their army from Switzerland altogether in 400AD Afterwards, the Germanic Tribes (Alamanii and Burgundians) took rule of the area forcing the remaining Roman’s to retreat into the mountains. • Despite this, the area remained a part of the Holy Roman Empire for many years afterwards. • In the 12th Century, the Dukes of Zahringen, A German nobel family, were given authority over part of the Burgundy territories (the western part of Switzerland) and were responsible for founding many of Switzerland’s cities, such as Fribourg in 1157 and Bern in 1191. • In 1291, the Unterwalden, Schwyz, and Uri families signed a charter making Switzerland an independent country. However, formal independence wasn’t acquired from the Holy Roman Empire until 1499. • Switzerland’s goal was to be a neutral country, meaning they intended not to be involved in any wars. After the defeat of Napolean when he invaded the country in 1797, the congress of Vienna gave Switzerland in 1815, permanent armed neutrality, which they maintained through both World Wars and the Cold War despite being centrally located in the heart of Europe.
  5. 5. ABOUT • Languages: German (Official) 63.7%, French (Official) 20.4%, Italian (Official) 6.5%, Romansh (Official) 0.5% • Nationality: Swiss, Suisse, Schweiz • Religions: Roman Catholic 41.8%, Protestant 35.3%, Orthodox 1.8%, Muslim 4.3% • National Holiday: August 1st - Founding of the Swiss Confederation • National Anthem: Schweizerpsalm
  6. 6. GEOGRAPHY • Population: 8 .02 Million (2012) Climate: Temperate, however, it varies with altitude. • Terrain: M ainly mountains (Alps in the South, Jura in the Northwest) with rolling hills, plains and large lakes • Total Size: 4 1,290 km2 • Geographical Low Point: Lake Maggiore (195 m) • Geographical High Point: Dufourspitze (4,634 m) • Continent: Europe • The population is about 8 million, resulting in an average population density of around 195 people per square kilometre
  7. 7. ECONOMY • Major Industries: machinery, chemicals, watches, textiles, precision instruments • Agriculture Products: grains, fruits, vegetables, meat, eggs • Natural Resources: Hydropower, potential, timber, salt • Major Exports: Machinery, chemicals, metals, watches, agricultural products • Major Imports: Machinery, chemicals, vehicles, metals, agricultural products, textiles. • Switzerland's most important economic sector is manufacturing. Manufacturing consists largely of the production of specialist chemicals, health and pharmaceutical goods, scientific and precision measuring instruments and musical instruments. • The largest exported goods are chemicals (34% of exported goods), machines/electronics (20.9%), and precision instruments/watches (16.9%). • Exported services amount to a third of exports.[124] The service sector – especially banking and insurance, tourism, and international organisations – is another important industry for Switzerland.
  8. 8. LANGUAGE DIVISION
  9. 9. ARCHITECTURE STYLE • The architecture of Switzerland was influenced by its location astride major trade routes, along with diverse architectural traditions of the four national languages. • Romans and later Italians brought their monumental and vernacular architecture north over the Alps, meeting the Germanic and German styles coming south and French influences coming east. Additionally, Swiss mercenary service brought architectural elements from other lands back to Switzerland. • All the major styles including ancient Roman, Romanesque, Gothic, Renaissance, Baroque, Neoclassical, Art Nouveau, Modern architecture and Post Modern are well represented throughout the country. • The relative isolation of villages in the Alpine foothills, the Alps and the Jura mountains as well as different languages led to great diversity in the vernacular style. • Due to differing traditions, climate and building materials, villages in each region are distinctly different. • The Swiss chalet style, which was popular in the 19th century represents only one of a number of traditional designs.
  10. 10. VERNACULAR ARCHITECTURE • Traditional Swiss farm and village house design depended on a number of factors including the local climate, type of agriculture, materials available, local tradition and location. • Each region in Switzerland developed their own style of vernacular architecture to meet these factors. • Migrations such as the spread of the Walser into Valais, the spread of Germanic culture into the Romansh regions of Graubünden and the Swiss invasion of Ticino allowed mixing of different traditional styles. • The growth of alpine transhumance, were cattle summered in high alpine meadows and wintered in the valleys, required different designs for housing.
  11. 11. VERNACULR ARCHITECTURE • Beginning in the 11th century many of the out- buildings began to be combined into a single multi- purpose farm buildings. • Farm houses now often contained living quarters, larders, stalls and feed storage under a single roof, but isolated by walls. • The kitchens were generally chimney free until the 17th century, though in some poorer areas chimneys remained uncommon into the 19th century. • However, using stone ovens or fireplaces to heat rooms became common by the 14th century in the northern Alpine foothills and Alpine valleys. • External decoration became increasing visible on both wood and stone buildings after 1500. Façade decoration reached its peak in the 17th and 18th centuries before becoming less common and simpler in the following centuries.
  12. 12. SETTLEMENT PATTERN • The diversity of geomorphology, climate, and plant distribution in Switzerland provides a wide variety of settlement sites, a variety further enhanced by the country’s central European location.  Rural settlements predominate in the valleys, where characteristic Alpine villages extend along the base of slopes.  Terraced slopes characterize the sites of villages that serve as bases for “Alpine nomadism,” the seasonal moving of livestock to or from the mountains.  Two of the best examples are Martigny (the Roman city of Octodurum), at the meeting of the Great Saint Bernard Pass route and the Rhône valley, and Chur, a more than 5,000-year-old city located where the Rhine connects with passes to the interior of the canton of Graubünden.  Some cities in Switzerland originally developed around monasteries or around Roman settlements.  Many settlements evolved from their distinct sites. For example, Fribourg (founded in 1157) and Bern (1191) were established at strategic river crossings.  Each Swiss city is geographically unique, particularly those lying at the head of a lake.
  13. 13. ARCHITECTURE STYLE  SWISS CHALET STYLE: • Swiss chalet style is an architectural style of Late Historicism, originally inspired by rural chalets in Switzerland and the Alpine (mountainous) regions of Central Europe. • The style refers to traditional building designs characterised by widely projecting roofs and facades richly decorated with wooden balconies and carved ornaments.  CHARACTERSTICS: The style is characterized by: • gabled roofs with wide eaves • exposed construction beams, including large brackets • decorative carving and mouldings • balconies • large windows • weatherboarding, usually painted, often in bright colors
  14. 14. CONSTRUCTION TECHNIQUES Stone (Walls with or without plastering) Stone/Timber (kitchen; bricked, living-room; timber) Stone/Log (Like 2. but block building with the parlour surrounded by mural-mantle) Stone/Timber (only single part walled with timber) Log, horizontal (log cabin) Log with timber, horizontal (timber with logs between the frames) Timber, vertical (older framework build or younger partly timbered build)  Wood isn’t just wood! There are many complex ways to build houses. Log homes are not the same as timber-built dwellings, for example. Log construction uses the horizontal trunks of coniferous trees. In timber construction, the wood is positioned vertically.

×