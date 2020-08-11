Presentsimpleexplanationexercises 140114155358-phpapp02

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
THE PRESENT SIMPLE 1
THE PRESENT SIMPLE: AFFIRMATIVE SUBJECT VERB INFINITIVE S I N G U L A R I READ EVERY DAY. ONCE A WEEK. AT HOME. YOU READ H...
In general + s Verbs ending in conson. + y y + ies Verbs ending in –o, sh, tch, x, ss + es work → works study → studies go...
WE USE PRESENT SIMPLE TO TALK ABOUT: facts habits and routines feeling and emotions general truth I live in Poland. They s...
Make affirmative sentences 1 (he/go) He goes to school
Make affirmative sentences 2 (They/eat) They eat a lot.
Make affirmative sentences 3 (She/surf) She surfs the Internet.
Make affirmative sentences 4 (I/play) I play the flute.
Make affirmative sentences 5 (She/cry) She cries.
SUBJECT DO/DOE S NOT VERB S I N G U L A R I DO NOT READ EVERY DAY. ONCE A WEEK. AT HOME. YOU DO NOT READ HE / SHE / IT DOE...
SUBJECT SHORT FORM VERB S I N G U L A R I DON’T READ EVERY DAY. ONCE A WEEK. AT HOME. YOU DON’T READ HE / SHE / IT DOESN’T...
Make negative sentences 1 (They/read) They don’t read.
Make negative sentences 2 (She/love) She doesn’t love him.
Make negative sentences 3 (He/drive) He doesn’t drive.
Make negative sentences 4 (He/work) He doesn’t work.
Make negative sentences 5 (They/sing) They don’t sing.
YOUR TURN NOW Write the affirmative /negative form of the verbs in brackets: 1. Dave ……………… (not live) in Madrid. 2. Sue …...
DO/DOES SUBJEC T VERB SHORT ANSWERS S I N G U L A R DO I PLAY ? Yes, you do. / No, you don’t. DO YOU PLAY ? Yes, you do. /...
YOUR TURN NOW 1 1. Make questions according to the pictures using the given verb. 2. Write affirmative or negative short a...
Make questions & short answers 1: STUDY Does he study? No, he doesn’t
Make questions & short answers 2: LIKE Does she like shopping? Yes, she does
Make questions & short answers 3: DRINK Does he drink? No, he doesn’t
Make questions & short answers 4: WATCH Does he watch TV? No, he doesn’t
Make questions & short answers 5: FLY Does it fly? Yes, it does
Make questions & short answers 6: SWIM Do they swim? Yes, they do
Your turn now 2 1. Answer the questions 2. Check your answers
Does Paul have a shower every day? No, he doesn’t He has a bath
Does Alice love Paul? No, she doesn’t … but Paul loves Alice
Do the children smile? No, they don’t They cry
Does he go shopping? No, he doesn’t He goes camping
What do they eat? They eat hot dogs
Do they take drugs? No, they don’t take any drugs
What do they have for lunch? They have watermelon for lunch
Does Dick drive well? No, he doesn’t He drives very badly
Your turn now 3 Fill in the gaps with the correct present simple form of the verbs in brackets: 1. James ………… football at ...
Your turn now 4 Correct these sentences if necessary: 1.Tom doesn’t never read newspapers. 2. We not like horror films. 3....
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Presentsimpleexplanationexercises 140114155358-phpapp02

14 views

Published on

simple present tense

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Presentsimpleexplanationexercises 140114155358-phpapp02

  1. 1. THE PRESENT SIMPLE 1
  2. 2. THE PRESENT SIMPLE: AFFIRMATIVE SUBJECT VERB INFINITIVE S I N G U L A R I READ EVERY DAY. ONCE A WEEK. AT HOME. YOU READ HE / SHE / IT READS P L U R A L WE READ YOU READ THEY READ
  3. 3. In general + s Verbs ending in conson. + y y + ies Verbs ending in –o, sh, tch, x, ss + es work → works study → studies go → goes eat → eats cry → cries wash → washes play → plays try → tries watch → watches swim → swims spy → spies mix → mixes write → writes fly → flies kiss → kisses RULES FOR THE 3RD PERSON SINGULAR (HE / SHE / IT)
  4. 4. WE USE PRESENT SIMPLE TO TALK ABOUT: facts habits and routines feeling and emotions general truth I live in Poland. They swim every day. They like pizza. Sunday comes after Saturday.
  5. 5. Make affirmative sentences 1 (he/go) He goes to school
  6. 6. Make affirmative sentences 2 (They/eat) They eat a lot.
  7. 7. Make affirmative sentences 3 (She/surf) She surfs the Internet.
  8. 8. Make affirmative sentences 4 (I/play) I play the flute.
  9. 9. Make affirmative sentences 5 (She/cry) She cries.
  10. 10. SUBJECT DO/DOE S NOT VERB S I N G U L A R I DO NOT READ EVERY DAY. ONCE A WEEK. AT HOME. YOU DO NOT READ HE / SHE / IT DOES NOT READ P L U R A L WE DO NOT READ YOU DO NOT READ THEY DO NOT READ Negative form
  11. 11. SUBJECT SHORT FORM VERB S I N G U L A R I DON’T READ EVERY DAY. ONCE A WEEK. AT HOME. YOU DON’T READ HE / SHE / IT DOESN’T READ P L U R A L WE DON’T READ YOU DON’T READ THEY DON’T READ SHORT FORM: do not = don’t does not = doesn’t
  12. 12. Make negative sentences 1 (They/read) They don’t read.
  13. 13. Make negative sentences 2 (She/love) She doesn’t love him.
  14. 14. Make negative sentences 3 (He/drive) He doesn’t drive.
  15. 15. Make negative sentences 4 (He/work) He doesn’t work.
  16. 16. Make negative sentences 5 (They/sing) They don’t sing.
  17. 17. YOUR TURN NOW Write the affirmative /negative form of the verbs in brackets: 1. Dave ……………… (not live) in Madrid. 2. Sue ……………… (study) German at school. 3. My dad ……………… (drive) a red car. 4. We ……………. (not walk) to school. 5. The 34 bus ………………… (not stop) here. 6. Mr Brown …………………. (teach) maths. 7. The children ……………… (play) football. 8. Mary ……………… (wash) the dishes after lunch.
  18. 18. DO/DOES SUBJEC T VERB SHORT ANSWERS S I N G U L A R DO I PLAY ? Yes, you do. / No, you don’t. DO YOU PLAY ? Yes, you do. / No, you don’t. DOES HE/SHE/ IT PLAY ? Yes, he does. / No, he doesn’t. P L U R A L DO WE PLAY ? Yes, we do. / No, we don’t. DO YOU PLAY ? Yes, we do. / No, we don’t. DO THEY PLAY ? Yes, they do. / No, they don’t. INTERROGATIVE & SHORT ANSWERS
  19. 19. YOUR TURN NOW 1 1. Make questions according to the pictures using the given verb. 2. Write affirmative or negative short answers. 3. Check your answers.
  20. 20. Make questions & short answers 1: STUDY Does he study? No, he doesn’t
  21. 21. Make questions & short answers 2: LIKE Does she like shopping? Yes, she does
  22. 22. Make questions & short answers 3: DRINK Does he drink? No, he doesn’t
  23. 23. Make questions & short answers 4: WATCH Does he watch TV? No, he doesn’t
  24. 24. Make questions & short answers 5: FLY Does it fly? Yes, it does
  25. 25. Make questions & short answers 6: SWIM Do they swim? Yes, they do
  26. 26. Your turn now 2 1. Answer the questions 2. Check your answers
  27. 27. Does Paul have a shower every day? No, he doesn’t He has a bath
  28. 28. Does Alice love Paul? No, she doesn’t … but Paul loves Alice
  29. 29. Do the children smile? No, they don’t They cry
  30. 30. Does he go shopping? No, he doesn’t He goes camping
  31. 31. What do they eat? They eat hot dogs
  32. 32. Do they take drugs? No, they don’t take any drugs
  33. 33. What do they have for lunch? They have watermelon for lunch
  34. 34. Does Dick drive well? No, he doesn’t He drives very badly
  35. 35. Your turn now 3 Fill in the gaps with the correct present simple form of the verbs in brackets: 1. James ………… football at all (not like) 2. ……… you ………… a bath or a shower? (have) 3. My brother ………… medicine (study) 4. We …………… French and German at school (learn) 5. Mary …………... English well (speak) 6. I …………… understand the exercise (not understand) 7. ………… your father ………… to the office? (walk) 8. Sarah never ……… her homework (do) 9. Our teachers …………… us lots of homework (give) 10. My gradma ………… glasses (wear)
  36. 36. Your turn now 4 Correct these sentences if necessary: 1.Tom doesn’t never read newspapers. 2. We not like horror films. 3. Do Dave sends e-mails? Yes, he do. 4. Mary drinks sometimes coffee after lunch. 5. My best friend plaies the piano. 6. Do you have a big breakfast? 7. Dad doesn’t the housework, mum does. 8. It doesn’t rains much in summer.

×