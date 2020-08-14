Successfully reported this slideshow.
Management Theories making management cool again!
This is what’s lined up: • Classical school of management • Bureaucratic school – Max weber • Scientific school – Fredrick...
Classical School of Management This school viewed organizational goals as superior to employees individual needs. And perh...
Bureaucratic school – Max Weber Max Weber wasn’t happy with many of the organizations of the times which were owned and mi...
Max Weber - Criticism As human beings, managers would tend to focus so much on rules. They can even ignore the same proces...
Scientific School – Fredrick Taylor This guy was focused on best methodology: Managers should do empirical research to enh...
A few demerits So managers are the people who design the job, right? • Employees tend to be demotivated as they are left o...
Administrative Management School • This is all about information flow in an organization and managing the total organizati...
Henri Fayol Henri was French and was a management expert, he was a successful manager of a big organization. He came up wi...
14 Principles 1. Division of work 2. Authority: to give orders and exact obedience 3. Scalar chain of command: information...
14 Principles contd. 9. Initiative from employees: employees contribute to planning 10. Unity of command: ensured as each ...
Chester Barnard • Developed the Acceptance Theory of Authority. • He also thought that managers have authority only as muc...
Mary Parker Follet • She said: management is the process of getting things done using people • She emphasized: 1. Direct c...
Behaviorist or Human Relations school of management This school takes an anthropological viewpoint: • Elton Mayo – Hawthor...
Elton Mayo • He conducted experiments in an organization called Hawthorne. • He was studying variable which affect product...
Douglas McGregor • He came up with Theory X and Y managers. They were just fruits of his own thinking, he never did any re...
Abraham Maslow’s hierarchy of needs Maslow’s research relates to management in that, it has greatly guided motivation that...
Contemporary Management Theory We could call this the modern management school: • Systems Approach – organizational subsys...
Systems Approach • The organization is viewed as a dynamic entity made up of continually interacting subsystems which depe...
Contingency Approach • The focus here is moving away from prescribing how management is to be done. • This approach gives ...
Japanese approach to management • This approach is highly influenced by Japanese culture. • It emphasizes on quality, and ...
This is what we covered • Classical school of management • Bureaucratic school – Max weber • Scientific school – Fredrick ...
Done You should not read to finish.
Management theories

Explore the noteworthy schools of thought on management.

Management theories

  1. 1. Management Theories making management cool again!
  2. 2. This is what’s lined up: • Classical school of management • Bureaucratic school – Max weber • Scientific school – Fredrick Taylor • Administrative: • Henry Fayol • Chester Barnard • Mary Parker Follet • Behaviorist or Human Relations school of management • Elton Mayo – Hawthorne experiments • Douglas McGregor – Theory X and Y • Abraham Maslow – Hierarchy of needs • Contemporary school of management • Systems Approach – organizational subsystems • Contingency theory – situational • Japanese school – Gemba Kaizen: Continuous Improvement
  3. 3. Classical School of Management This school viewed organizational goals as superior to employees individual needs. And perhaps this is why it is outdated, or better put deprecated. • Bureaucratic school – Max weber • Scientific school – Fredrick Taylor • Administrative: • Henry Fayol • Chester Bernard • Mary Parker Follet
  4. 4. Bureaucratic school – Max Weber Max Weber wasn’t happy with many of the organizations of the times which were owned and mismanaged by rich families. In summary he thought: 1. Organizations need to have a well defined hierarchy. 2. Rules; and they should be followed. 3. Recruitment should be based on technical competence not on bias. 4. Impersonal relationship between managers and employees – you don’t hate someone because he fired or corrected you; there should be nothing personal. 5. Division of labour 6. Clear rights and duties of personnel Just read and understand don’t try cramming these points!
  5. 5. Max Weber - Criticism As human beings, managers would tend to focus so much on rules. They can even ignore the same process the rules were meant to safeguard. Inflexible to change. Overconcentration on rules and authority discourages innovation.
  6. 6. Scientific School – Fredrick Taylor This guy was focused on best methodology: Managers should do empirical research to enhance work process and methods. The research should enable managers to design best methodology for work processes. Managers should hire the best persons and they should get the best training. Managers should ensure that these best persons actually use the best methodology. This worked for a while and it became clear it has limiting factors.
  7. 7. A few demerits So managers are the people who design the job, right? • Employees tend to be demotivated as they are left out during job design. • Therefore managers tend to be more intelligent than workers, hence workers see managers as superior • Rising pool of knowledge between managers and workers. A new worker has a steep learning curve to get the best methodology.
  8. 8. Administrative Management School • This is all about information flow in an organization and managing the total organization. • Henri Fayol • Chester Barnard • Mary Parker Follet
  9. 9. Henri Fayol Henri was French and was a management expert, he was a successful manager of a big organization. He came up with the management functions: planning, organizing, directing and controlling. Finally, from his own managerial experience, came up with 14 principles of management; see next slide:
  10. 10. 14 Principles 1. Division of work 2. Authority: to give orders and exact obedience 3. Scalar chain of command: information flows from top management to the lowest rank. 4. Centralization: decision making role removed from subordinates. 5. Unity of direction: every employee works towards a common goal. 6. General interest superior to individual interest 7. Esprit de corps: team spirit 8. Equity – employees are treated fairly.
  11. 11. 14 Principles contd. 9. Initiative from employees: employees contribute to planning 10. Unity of command: ensured as each subordinate reports to only one boss 11. Discipline: respect each other. 12. Fair remuneration 13. Stability of tenure: job security 14. Order
  12. 12. Chester Barnard • Developed the Acceptance Theory of Authority. • He also thought that managers have authority only as much as employees allow them to have. • Employees have this zone of indifference within which they don’t question authority. It is up to the organization to broaden this zone of indifference.
  13. 13. Mary Parker Follet • She said: management is the process of getting things done using people • She emphasized: 1. Direct contact to reduce conflicts 2. Reciprocal relationships: no employee should be overworked 3. Power with rather than power over: don’t lord it, instead empower! 4. Group power: the whole system is greater than the sum of its parts
  14. 14. Behaviorist or Human Relations school of management This school takes an anthropological viewpoint: • Elton Mayo – Hawthorne experiments • Douglas McGregor – Theory X and Y • Abraham Maslow – Hierarchy of needs
  15. 15. Elton Mayo • He conducted experiments in an organization called Hawthorne. • He was studying variable which affect productivity of employees. • He discovered that employees worked more because they were conscious of the fact that a researcher was observing them. • They worked better because of their attention. • He concluded that in the workplace social relations contribute a lot to productivity. • The group at the workplace strongly influences attitude towards work.
  16. 16. Douglas McGregor • He came up with Theory X and Y managers. They were just fruits of his own thinking, he never did any research hence they were criticized. • Theory X managers thought that: 1. Employees are generally lazy 2. They will avoid work if possible 3. They hate responsibility 4. They have to be pressured • Theory Y managers thought that: 1. Employees are generally zealous 2. They can take up responsibility if incentivized 3. Employees don’t hate work
  17. 17. Abraham Maslow’s hierarchy of needs Maslow’s research relates to management in that, it has greatly guided motivation that managers give to employees. According to Maslow, as we go higher needs start getting more abstract and less concrete from shelter to self esteem.
  18. 18. Contemporary Management Theory We could call this the modern management school: • Systems Approach – organizational subsystems • Contingency theory – situational • Japanese school – Gemba Kaizen: Continuous Improvement
  19. 19. Systems Approach • The organization is viewed as a dynamic entity made up of continually interacting subsystems which depend on inputs to give output. • Survival depends on continual adaptation of subsystem interaction to meet the dynamically changing external and internal environments. • Therefore feedback between these subsystem is essential for progress and homeostasis. • Every subsystem depends on inputs, hence diminished inputs will lead to system crash down. • The whole system is greater than the sum of its parts – synergy • The organization is an open system with boundaries based on relationship, if it is closed it can become self-satisfying and inward looking.
  20. 20. Contingency Approach • The focus here is moving away from prescribing how management is to be done. • This approach gives the manager a framework to come up with a fitting organizational design for a particular situation as variables in organizations’ environment always change. • Managers have to flexible and their individual performance is important: esp. a managers experience and judgement. • The manager analyses the 1. degree of uncertainty in a situation and 2. extent of control the manager has over the situation.
  21. 21. Japanese approach to management • This approach is highly influenced by Japanese culture. • It emphasizes on quality, and getting it right at the first instant, like Toyota. Car manufacturing has to be right when the process is starting. • Continuous improvement – Gemba Kaizen in Japanese • Lifetime job security • Paternalistic attitude towards employees • Non-specialization to enhance flexibility • Egalitarianism – equality, no discrimination or bias • A strict bureaucratic structure of management – discipline is highly valued • Teamwork
  22. 22. This is what we covered • Classical school of management • Bureaucratic school – Max weber • Scientific school – Fredrick Taylor • Administrative: • Henry Fayol • Chester Barnard • Mary Parker Follet • Behaviorist or Human Relations school of management • Elton Mayo – Hawthorne experiments • Douglas McGregor – Theory X and Y • Abraham Maslow – Hierarchy of needs • Contemporary school of management • Systems Approach – organizational subsystems • Contingency theory – situational • Japanese school – Gemba Kaizen: Continuous Improvement
  Done You should not read to finish.

