ELTON MAYO and his contributions to management
Hawthorne Studies • Elton Mayo’s major contribution to management is undoubtedly Hawthorne Experiments.
Hawthorne Experiment • So the experiment was conducted in 4 phases 1. Illumination experiment 2. Relay assembly test Room ...
Illumination experiment • So researches created two groups of workers : • Experimental group – Light intensity was varied ...
Relay assembly test Room experiment • 6 women were isolated and formed a team. • During the experiment they were put under...
• Researchers realized that what lead to the attainment of the highest output was fueled by the team spirit among the wome...
Mass Interview phase • 21,000 employees were interviewed to determine their general attitude towards their jobs and the co...
Bank Wiring Room Experiment • A group of 14 male workers who were connecting circuits in a bank wiring room were observed....
1. To protect slower workers 2. Fear of raising standards(fear of not being able maintain a higher output and more may be ...
Now let’s answer this question Discuss the contribution of Elton Mayo to the principles and practice of management. (10 ma...
Elton mayo and Management

