cirrhosis
Alcoholic hepatitis • 60-80 g/d • Fatty liver 1. Abnormal LFT 2. Large liver
• Alcoholic hepatitis 1. Jaundice 2. Hepatomegaly 3. Portal HTN Pathology 1. Balloning degeneratiobn 2. Neutophill infiltr...
• Cirrhosis 1. Large/smalal/normal size 2. Portal HTN 3. HCC • Stigmata Pathology-cirhosis 1. Fibrosis-laennac
lab • Anemia • Nutritional • Bone marrow suppression • Hemolytic anemia –Zieve syndrome • Increase Tg ,PT,Bilurubin • AST>...
Treatment • Pentoxyfilline-non specific TNF inhibitor (reduce mortality • Steroids • Acamprosate – abstinace from alcohol
Lille score • assess tx response to steroid in alcoholic hepatitis • 6 variable 1. Age 2. Renal insufficieanvcy 3. Albumin...
Cirrhosis
