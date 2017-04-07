liver cirrhosis

CIRRHOSIS
Cirrhosis is an irreversible result of various disorders that damage liver cells over time. Eventually, damage becomes so ...
The disease process often takes the following path: Scarring: The main damage in cirrhosis is triggered by scarring (fibro...
• The spleen overproduces nitric oxide, a chemical that causes blood vessels in the spleen to widen (dilate). • The small ...
Enlarged, abnormally twisted and swollen veins called varices form in the stomach and lower part of the esophagus in orde...
Structure of the Liver The vital processes the liver performs rely on well-organized liver architecture.The basic building...
Causes Several processes can lead to cirrhosis. Alcoholism Chronic alcoholism particularly endangers the liver by causing...
Alcoholic cirrhosis is the primary type of cirrhosis in the U.S. It develops in 10 - 20% of heavy drinkers, usually after ...
Chronic Hepatitis Chronic hepatitis, both hepatitis B and hepatitis C, is another primary cause of cirrhosis. Chronic hep...
The hepatitis virus can produce inflammation in liver cells, causing injury or destruction. If the condition is severe en...
Bile Ducts Disorders Disorders that block or damage the bile ducts can cause bile to back up in the liver, leading to inf...
• Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD) and Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) NAFLD resembles alcoholic liver disease...
Hereditary Disorders Hemochromatosis. Hemochromatosis is a disorder of iron metabolism. This disease interferes with the...
Other Causes Schistosomiasis, Long-term or high-level exposure to certain chemicals and drugs, including arsenic, methot...
Symptoms • Cirrhosis is divided into two stages: Compensated and decompensated. • Compensated cirrhosis means that the bod...
Early symptoms of compensated cirrhosis may include: Fatigue and loss of energy Loss of appetite and weight loss Nausea...
• Jaundice is a condition produced when excess amounts of bilirubin circulating in the bloodstream dissolve in the subcuta...
• Itching. Itching (pruritus) develops from buildup of bile products. • The palms of the hands may be reddish and blotchy,...
Complications • Decompensated cirrhosis increases the risk of serious and potentially life-threatening complications. (Onc...
They include: • Ascites (fluid buildup in the abdomen) • Variceal hemorrhage (bleeding in the upper stomach and esophagus ...
Ascites • Ascites is fluid buildup in the abdominal cavity. It is uncomfortable and can impair breathing and other functio...
Variceal Bleeding One of the most serious consequences of portal hypertension is the development of varices, veins that e...
Spontaneous Bacterial Peritonitis • Spontaneous bacterial peritonitis is a life- threatening bacterial infection of the as...
• Early symptoms of hepatic encephalopathy include forgetfulness, unresponsiveness, and trouble concentrating. Sudden chan...
COAGULATION DEFECTS • Complex coagulation derangements can occur in cirrhosis. These derangements include the reduction in...
Liver Cancer People with cirrhosis have an increased risk for hepatocellular carcinoma, a type of liver cancer. Hepatitis...
• Insulin Resistance and Type 2 Diabetes. Cirrhosis causes insulin resistance, a primary feature in type 2 diabetes. As in...
Diagnosis A physical examination may reveal the following in a patient with cirrhosis: The cirrhotic liver is firm and of...
A patient’s medical history is another indicator of the risk for cirrhosis. Patients with a history of alcoholism, hepati...
Blood Tests A patient’s medical history can reveal risk factors (such as alcoholism) that warrant screening for condition...
Serum albumin concentration. Serum albumin measures protein in the blood (low levels indicate poor liver function). Prot...
Imaging Tests • Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), computed tomography (CT), and ultrasound are all imaging techniques that...
Liver Biopsy A liver biopsy is the only definite method for confirming a diagnosis of cirrhosis. It also helps determine i...
Other Tests Used to Detect Complications of Cirrhosis • Endoscopy. Some doctors recommend endoscopy for patients newly dia...
• Bacteria cultures and white blood cell counts. (These are used to determine the presence of infection.) • Protein levels...
Child-Pugh Classification of Severity of Liver Disease Dr C.G. Child and Dr J.G. Turcotte of the University of Michigan fi...
Parameter Points assigned 1 2 3 Ascites Absent Slight Moderate Bilirrubin, mg/dL </= 2 2-3 >3 Albumin, g/dL >3.5 2.8-3.5 <...
• A total score of • 5-6 is considered grade A (well-compensated disease); • 7-9 is grade B (significant functional compro...
MELD SCORE MELD stands for The Model for End-stage Liver Disease system that was created by the united network for Organ s...
• Interpretation: Postoperative Mortality for patients with Cirrhosis • Score 0-5 – Mortality at 7 days: 0.6% – Mortality ...
• Score 16-20 – Mortality at 7 days: 14.6% – Mortality at 30 days: 44.0% – Mortality at 90 days: 55.8% • Score 21-25 – Mor...
Treatment • Cirrhosis is an irreversible condition. Treatment goals are to slow the progression of liver damage and reduce...
Dietary and Lifestyle Changes • All patients with cirrhosis can benefit from certain types of lifestyle interventions. The...
Eat a healthy diet: People with cirrhosis are typically malnourished and require increased calories and nutrients. (Excess...
• Get vaccinations: Patients with cirrhosis should ask their doctors which vaccinations (such as hepatitis A, hepatitis B,...
Inform your doctor of any herbs or supplements you are considering taking. Certain types of herbal remedies (kava, chaparr...
Treatment of Underlying Conditions Treatment for cirrhosis depends on the cause of cirrhosis. • Chronic Hepatitis. Many ty...
• Bile Duct Disorders. Ursodeoxycholic acid , also known as ursodiol or UDCA, is used for treating primary biliary cirrhos...
• Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD) and Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH). Weight reduction through diet and exer...
Treatment of Complications Treatment of Ascites First-line treatment of patients with ascites (fluid accumulation in the a...
Treatment for Recurring or Refractory Ascites. Patients with ascites that does not respond to standard diuretics after a m...
Treatment of Spontaneous Bacterial Peritonitis • Patients with ascites who have high white blood cell counts should receiv...
Treatment of Hepatorenal Syndrome • Hepatorenal syndrome can occur in patients with ascites. This is a life-threatening co...
Treatment of Hepatic Encephalopathy The first step in managing encephalopathy (damage to the brain) is to treat any precip...
A protein-restricted diet may be used to lower ammonia production. The laxative lactulose, given as a syrup or enema, is u...
Treatment of Variceal Bleeding • Primary Prevention. Primary prevention means treating the varices (swollen or distended v...
• Patients with medium-to-large varices that have not bled may also be treated with a surgical procedure called endoscopic...
• The primary treatment for variceal hemorrhage is drug therapy with ocreotide (Sandostatin). This drug is given for 3 - 5...
Another procedure, called balloon tamponade, may be used to temporarily control bleeding prior to the TIPS procedure. Se...
Liver Transplantation • When cirrhosis progresses to end-stage liver disease, patients may be candidates for liver transpl...
• A scoring system called Model for End-Stage Liver Disease (MELD) is used to determine which patients are most in need of...
liver cirrhosis
liver cirrhosis
×