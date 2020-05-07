Career Planning PowerPoint

Successfully reported this slideshow.
CAREER PLANNING Dekalb Works Summer Academy 2020
Why Develop a Career Plan?  While there are no shortcuts to finding a new career, creating a career plan can make the pro...
Below are some questions to ask yourself as you begin thinking about your career plan: What are my current career interest...
Developing a Career Objective: Creating an overall career objective is the first step in creating a career plan. A strong ...
Reaching Your Objective It's important to remember that there is no single path to reaching your career objective. The pro...
Setting Career Goals Setting definite career goals will help you stay on track as you progress toward your career objectiv...
Setting Career Goals Continued;
Creating a Career Plan Once you have created a career objective and have formulated your career goals, you should have a c...
Staying Motivated Keep a journal of your progress. Record the ups and downs you experience. Reflecting on your thoughts an...
Staying Motivated Continued; Prioritize. Sometimes having too many goals can be overwhelming. Decide which goals are most ...
Get Set, Get Ready, Create a Career Plan!!! o Its time to complete your career interest survey. o Gather your thoughts, id...
