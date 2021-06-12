Liver Flukes and Intestinal Flukes

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
INTESTINAL FLUKES AND LIVER FLUKES PRESENTED BY: STEPHANIE D. BORRES BSED SCI 2-2A
PAGE 01 1. Liver and Instestinal Flukes 1.2 Scientific Classification 1.3 Geographical Distribution 1.4 Common Name 1.5 Ha...
PAGE 01 Liver Flukes
PAGE 03 PAGE 02 Scientific Classification Kingdom: Animalia Phylum: Platyhelminthes Class: Trematoda (flukes) Subclass: D...
PAGE 03 PAGE 02 LIVER FLUKES Habitat Scientific Name Common Name Fasciola hepatica Common liver fluke, Sheep liver fluke ...
PAGE 03 PAGE 02 Mode of Transmission: ingestion of raw and fresh-water vegetation Distinct characteristics: Adult Worm: •...
PAGE 03 PAGE 02 Fasciola gigantica Egg Mode of Transmission: ingestion of raw and fresh-water vegetation Distinct charact...
PAGE 03 PAGE 02 Clonorchis sinensis Egg Mode of Transmission: eating infected raw or undercooked fish containing the larv...
PAGE 03 PAGE 02 Opisthorchis viverrini Egg Adult Opisthorchis felineus Mode of Transmission: Raw or undercooked fish cont...
PAGE 03 PAGE 02 FASCIOLA HEPATICA AND FASCIOLA GIGANTICA 1st intermediate host: Snail: Foscaria modicella and Snail Radix...
PAGE 03 PAGE 02 CLONORCHIS SINENSIS Infective Stage: METACERCARIAE 1st intermediate host: Snail: Parafoss arulus manchour...
PAGE 03 PAGE 02 PATHOGENESIS AND CLINICAL MANIFESTATION DIAGNOSTIC TECHNIQUE Dyspepsia, Fever, right upper quadrant abdom...
PAGE 03 PAGE 02 Liver flukes Treatment Fasciola hepatica Bithionol Triclabendazole Peroxidic Compounds Fasciola gigantica...
PAGE 03 PAGE 02 Life Cycle of Opisthorchis and Clonorchis sinensis Intestinal Flukes
PAGE 03 PAGE 02 Scientific Classification Kingdom: Animalia Phylum: Platyhelminthes Class: Trematoda (flukes) Subclass: D...
PAGE 03 PAGE 02 Intestinal Flukes Scientific Name Common Name Fasciolopsis buski Giant Intestinal fluke Echinostoma iloca...
PAGE 03 PAGE 02 Fasciolopsis buski Echinostoma ilocanum Mode of Transmission: swallowing the infected aquatic vegetation....
PAGE 03 PAGE 02 Egg: • straw-colored • - operculated • 80-135 µm long by 55- 80 µm wide. Mode of Transmission: eating inf...
PAGE 03 PAGE 02 Heterophyes heterophyes Mode of Transmission: eating infected raw or undercooked fish from freshwater or ...
PAGE 03 PAGE 02 Fasciolopsis buski 1st intermediate host: Snail: Segmentina spp. 2nd intermediate host: Aquatic vegetatio...
PAGE 03 PAGE 02 Intestinal flukes Diagnosic Stage Fasciolopsis buski Unembryonated Egg Echinostoma ilocanum Heterophyes h...
PAGE 03 PAGE 02 Intestinal flukes Diagnostic Technique Fasciolopsis buski Stool exam Echinostoma ilocanum Heterophyes het...
PAGE 03 PAGE 02 Life Cycle of Echinostoma Ilocanum Life Cycle of Heterophyes heterophyes and Metagonimus yokogawai
PAGE 03 PAGE 02 References: https://www.cdc.gov/dpdx/heterophyiasis/i ndex.html https://www.cdc.gov/parasites/fasciolopsi...
THANK YOU
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Education
36 views
Jun. 12, 2021

Liver Flukes and Intestinal Flukes

Parasitology

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Liver Flukes and Intestinal Flukes

  1. 1. INTESTINAL FLUKES AND LIVER FLUKES PRESENTED BY: STEPHANIE D. BORRES BSED SCI 2-2A
  2. 2. PAGE 01 1. Liver and Instestinal Flukes 1.2 Scientific Classification 1.3 Geographical Distribution 1.4 Common Name 1.5 Habitat 1.6 Distinctive Characteristics 1.7 Mode of transmission 1.8 Host 1.9 Stages 2.0 Pathogenesis and Clinical Manifestation 2.1 Diagnostic Technique 2.2 Treatment 2.3 Life Cycle Table of Contents
  3. 3. PAGE 01 Liver Flukes
  4. 4. PAGE 03 PAGE 02 Scientific Classification Kingdom: Animalia Phylum: Platyhelminthes Class: Trematoda (flukes) Subclass: Digenea Order : Opisthorchiformes Family : Opisthorchiidae Genus : Clonorchis Species: Clonorchis sinensis Genus Opisthorchis Species: Opisthorchis felineus Opisthorchis viverrini Kingdom: Animalia Phylum: Platyhelminthes Class: Trematoda Subclass: Digenea ("two generations") Order: Echinostomida Family: Fasciolidae Genus: Fasciola Species: Fasciola hepatica Fasciola gigantica Scientific Classification Geographical Distribution Geographical Distribution Fasciola hepatica: Europe, the Middle East, Latin America (e.g., Bolivia and Peru), the Caribbean, Asia, Africa, U.S and Australia. Fasciola gigantica : Asia and Africa, Hawaii and Iran Clonorchis Sinensis: Eastern Asia and South Pacific Asia Opisthorchis viverrini: Northeast Thailand, Laos, Cambodia, and central and southern Vietnam. Opisthorchis felineus : Italy, Germany, Belarus, Russia, Kazakhstan, and Ukraine.
  5. 5. PAGE 03 PAGE 02 LIVER FLUKES Habitat Scientific Name Common Name Fasciola hepatica Common liver fluke, Sheep liver fluke Fasciola gigantica Tropical liver fluke Clonorchis sinensis Oriental Fluke, Chinese fluke Opisthorchis viverrini Southeast Asian Fluke Opisthorchis felineus Cat liver fluke LIVER BILIARY DUCT, GALL BLADDER, LIVER BILIARY DUCT, LIVER
  6. 6. PAGE 03 PAGE 02 Mode of Transmission: ingestion of raw and fresh-water vegetation Distinct characteristics: Adult Worm: • Large, broad, flat body •Leaf shaped • Anterior end forms a prominent cephalic cone • Small oral and ventral suckersLong and highly branched intestinal caeca • a length of 30 mm and a width of 13 mm Distinct characteristics: Egg: • Large • Hen's egg shaped. • Ovoid • Operculated • Bile stained • Unsegmented • Measure 130-150 µm long by 60-90 µm Fasciola hepatica
  7. 7. PAGE 03 PAGE 02 Fasciola gigantica Egg Mode of Transmission: ingestion of raw and fresh-water vegetation Distinct characteristics: Adult Worm • Larger • More lanceolate • Less developed shoulders (shorter cephalic cone) • Larger ventral sucker • Fasciola gigantica, though, is even bigger and can reach up to 75 mm Distinct characteristics: Larger but very similar to Fasciola hepatica ova *Because of similarities, it is just safe to say Fasciola ova
  8. 8. PAGE 03 PAGE 02 Clonorchis sinensis Egg Mode of Transmission: eating infected raw or undercooked fish containing the larvae Distinct characteristics: Adult • of moderate size, from 1-2.5 cm. by 0.3-0.5 cm. • broadest in the midportion of the body tapering towards both ends Distinct chracteristics: • a small comma-shaped process at the abopercular end • the average length is 29 microns
  9. 9. PAGE 03 PAGE 02 Opisthorchis viverrini Egg Adult Opisthorchis felineus Mode of Transmission: Raw or undercooked fish containing metacercarie Egg Adult Distinct characteristics: Adult: • The adult worms are monoecious and the average size is 7.0 (5.4-10.2) × 1.5 (0.8- 1.9) mm. Egg: • yellowish-brown, ovoid eggs have a distinct operculum, • Average 27 μm by 15 μm for O. viverrini Distinct characteristics: Adult worm: flat, the length of the body 4-13 mm Egg: • 30 µm by 11 µm
  10. 10. PAGE 03 PAGE 02 FASCIOLA HEPATICA AND FASCIOLA GIGANTICA 1st intermediate host: Snail: Foscaria modicella and Snail Radix auricularia 2nd intermediate host: none Definitive host: Human, Sheep, Cattle OPISTHORCHIS VIVERRINI AND OPISTHORCHIS FELINEUS 1st intermediate host: Snail: Bithynia Siamensis 2nd intermediate host: Cypriniod Fish Definitive host: Human Host
  11. 11. PAGE 03 PAGE 02 CLONORCHIS SINENSIS Infective Stage: METACERCARIAE 1st intermediate host: Snail: Parafoss arulus manchouricus 2nd intermediate host: Fish, Pseudocer cospora parva Definitive host: Human Liver flukes Diagnosic Stage Fasciola hepatica Unembryonated Egg Fasciola gigantica Clonorchis sinensis Embryonated Egg Opisthorchis viverrini Opisthorchis felineus
  12. 12. PAGE 03 PAGE 02 PATHOGENESIS AND CLINICAL MANIFESTATION DIAGNOSTIC TECHNIQUE Dyspepsia, Fever, right upper quadrant abdominal pain, High fever, Hepatomegaly Fever, loss of appetite, rash, edema, night blindness, swollen abdomen, enlargement of the liver Flatulence, Fatigue, Dyspepsia, right upper quadrant abdominal pain, anorexia Right upper quadrant abdominal pain, Nausea Stool exam, ELISA, Western blot, Radiological Examination, Computed Tomography (CT), Endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography (ERCP) Cholangiography, ELISA, Enzyme Immunoassay (EIA), Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) Fasciola Hepatica and Fasciola Gigantica Opisthorchis Felineus Clonorchis Sinensis Opisthorchis Viverrini
  13. 13. PAGE 03 PAGE 02 Liver flukes Treatment Fasciola hepatica Bithionol Triclabendazole Peroxidic Compounds Fasciola gigantica Clonorchis sinensis Praziquantel, Artemisinins, Synthetic Peroxides Opisthorchis viverrini Opisthorchis felineus Life Cycle of Fasciola Hepatica And Fasciola Gigantica
  14. 14. PAGE 03 PAGE 02 Life Cycle of Opisthorchis and Clonorchis sinensis Intestinal Flukes
  15. 15. PAGE 03 PAGE 02 Scientific Classification Kingdom: Animalia Phylum: Platyhelminthes Class: Trematoda (flukes) Subclass: Digenea Order : Opisthorchiformes Family : Opisthorchiidae Family:Heterophidae Genus:Heterophyes Species:Heterophyes heterophyes Metagonimus yokogawai Kingdom: Animalia Phylum: Platyhelminthes Class: Trematoda Subclass: Digenea ("two generations") Order: Echinostomida Family: Fasciolidae Genus: Fasciola Species: Fasciolopsis buski Family :Echinostomatidae Genus:Echinostoma Species: Echinostoma ilocanum Scientific Classification Geographical Distribution Geographical Distribution Fasciolopsis buski: Southern and Southeastern Asia Echinostoma ilocanum: Philippines, China, Taiwan and Indonesia Heterophyes heterophyes: Nile delta region, Turkey, Tunisia and Iran Metagonimus yokogawai: Japan, Korea, China, Taiwan, Russia, Romania, Israel, the Balkan States and Spain
  16. 16. PAGE 03 PAGE 02 Intestinal Flukes Scientific Name Common Name Fasciolopsis buski Giant Intestinal fluke Echinostoma ilocanum Spiny fluke Heterophyes heterophyes Von Siebold’s Fluke, Intestinal fluke Metagonimus yokogawai Japanese Fluke Habitat: Small Intestine Fasciolopsis buski Distinct characteristics: Adult: • Large, broadly ovate and narrow at posterior end • Do not have cephalic cone • 2-7.5 x .8-2 cm • Alimentary trat simple and do not branch
  17. 17. PAGE 03 PAGE 02 Fasciolopsis buski Echinostoma ilocanum Mode of Transmission: swallowing the infected aquatic vegetation. When infected plants or its fruits are peeled with the teeth and swallowed by primary host infection is caused. Distinct characteristics: Adult : • Reddish-gray • Tapered posterior end • Has 49 to 51 collar spines • testes: deeply bilobed, arranged in tandem • 2-10 mm long by 1-2 mm wide Egg: • Yellowish brown ellipsoidal • 130-140 x 80-85 micra • With clear thick shell and operculated
  18. 18. PAGE 03 PAGE 02 Egg: • straw-colored • - operculated • 80-135 µm long by 55- 80 µm wide. Mode of Transmission: eating infected raw or undercooked food, particularly fish, clams and snails Echinostoma ilocanum Heterophyes heterophyes Distinct characteristics: Adult: • Elongated, oval or pyriform and grayish • 1-1.7x.3.4 mm Egg: • Minute, operculate, ovoidal, • light brown • 28-30 x 15-17 micra Egg Adult
  19. 19. PAGE 03 PAGE 02 Heterophyes heterophyes Mode of Transmission: eating infected raw or undercooked fish from freshwater or brackish water. Metagonimus yokogawai Mode of Transmission: eating undercooked fish caught in water polluted with infected fecal matter Egg Distinct characteristics: Adult: • Elongated, oval or pyriform and grayish • 1-1.7x.3.4 mm Egg: • Minute, operculate, ovoidal, • light brown • 28-30 x 15-17 micra Metagonimus yokogawai Adult
  20. 20. PAGE 03 PAGE 02 Fasciolopsis buski 1st intermediate host: Snail: Segmentina spp. 2nd intermediate host: Aquatic vegetation Definitive host: Pig, Man Echinostoma ilocanum 1st intermediate host: Snail: Gyraulus convexiusculus Hippeutis umbilicalis 2nd intermediate host: Snail: Pila luzonica (kuhol) Vivipara angularis (susong pampang) Definitive host: Man, dog, rats and other snail eating mammals Host Heterophyes heterophyes 1st intermediate host: Snail: Pirenella conica 2nd intermediate host: Fish Definitive host: Man, cat and other flesh eating mammals Metagonimus yokogawai 1st intermediate host: Freshwater snails: Semisulcospira libertina, Semisulcospira coreana, and Semisulcospira reiniana. 2nd intermediate host: Freshwater fish: Plecoglossusaltivelis, Tribolodon hakonensis, Tribolodon ezoe, and Lateolabrax japonicus. freshwater snails Definitive host: Man, cat and other flesh eating mammals
  21. 21. PAGE 03 PAGE 02 Intestinal flukes Diagnosic Stage Fasciolopsis buski Unembryonated Egg Echinostoma ilocanum Heterophyes heterophyes Embryonated Egg Metagonimus yokogawai Infective Stage: METACERCARIAE PATHOGENESIS AND CLINICAL MANIFESTATION mild anaemia, chromic diarrhoea and asthenia (Lack of strength and energy). adult worm causes gastro-intestinal irritation, nausea and vomiting Fasciolopsis buski Echinostoma ilocanum Catarrhal inflammation, ulcerative lesions, Peripheral eosinophilia, nemia, malnutrition, or intestinal perforation Heterophyes heterophyes, Metagonimus yokogawai Peptic Ulcer Disease, Acid peptic disease
  22. 22. PAGE 03 PAGE 02 Intestinal flukes Diagnostic Technique Fasciolopsis buski Stool exam Echinostoma ilocanum Heterophyes heterophyes Kao Thick, Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) Metagonimus yokogawai Treatment: Praziquantel Life cycle of Fasciolopsis buski
  23. 23. PAGE 03 PAGE 02 Life Cycle of Echinostoma Ilocanum Life Cycle of Heterophyes heterophyes and Metagonimus yokogawai
  24. 24. PAGE 03 PAGE 02 References: https://www.cdc.gov/dpdx/heterophyiasis/i ndex.html https://www.cdc.gov/parasites/fasciolopsis/ biology.html https://mcdinternational.org/trainings/mala ria/english/dpdx5/html/Echinostomiasis https://www.cdc.gov/parasites/fasciola/biol ogy.html https://www.cdc.gov/dpdx/opisthorchiasis/i ndex.html https://www.cdc.gov/parasites/clonorchis/bi ology.html https://drive.google.com/file/d/117DUpk85 MKJBKR8Y3LK9AmeBwp7gKdgt/view?usp=d rivesdk
  25. 25. THANK YOU

×