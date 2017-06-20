A mini case study
1st passenger car sedan aa1936 now World’s largest car maker 5th best GLOBAL BRAND
How!!!!!
Toyota’s Marketing Strategy
Segmentation & Expansion Toyota follows • Demographic Segmentation : Based on nationality, gender, age etc. • Psychographi...
Lexus for luxury brands Prius – hybrid model Welcab for elderly people and Physically-disabled Scion : Personalized model ...
Product Strategy • Product Customization • Fuel efficient • Size & Features • Safety, Reliability, Durability • Superior D...
Pricing Strategy Is it in my budget ?Oh!! It provides financial help too. • Market Oriented pricing Based on market compet...
Place/ Distribution Strategy • Where the targeted customers can access the products e.g. Scion at Music events and showroo...
Promotion Strategy • Advertisement on TV, Newspaper, Billboards, Social Media etc. • Personal selling through Dealerships ...
Q&A section
Strategy • Mastery in Lean Manufacturing technique and continuous improvement. • Can make as many as 8 models simultaneous...
Integration of assembly plants around the world into a single network to meet bigger global demand as it has a bigger targ...
Making cars Making cars better Teaching everyone how to make cars better The purpose employee is explained as three fold :
• Customer gets the choice to choose according to price range, comfort and other personal needs. • Hence the target segmen...
1. Brief Overview 2. Segmentation & Expansion 3. Product strategy 4. Pricing strategy 5. Place/ Distribution strategy 6. P...
Presented by Mr. Soumyaranjan Jena , during a marketing internship under Professor Sameer Mathur, IIM - Lucknow
Toyota mini case study
Toyota mini case study
Toyota mini case study
Toyota mini case study
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Toyota mini case study

25 views

Published on

Presented by Mr. Soumyaranjan Jena , during a marketing internship under
Professor Sameer Mathur, IIM - Lucknow

Published in: Marketing
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
25
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
1
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Toyota mini case study

  1. 1. A mini case study
  2. 2. 1st passenger car sedan aa1936 now World’s largest car maker 5th best GLOBAL BRAND
  3. 3. How!!!!!
  4. 4. Toyota’s Marketing Strategy
  5. 5. Segmentation & Expansion Toyota follows • Demographic Segmentation : Based on nationality, gender, age etc. • Psychographic segmentation : Based on life-style, social value, personal values etc. • While expansion, country and its culture are taken into account : e.g.. In USA, luxury means comfort, size, and dependability. In Europe, attention to detail and brand heritage does matter • To remain as a leader globally, It creates the trend of hybrid car (model Prius) as a clean energy car. It is the most selling product of the company right now. • Toyota has done some successful acquisitions for the benefit in long run.
  6. 6. Lexus for luxury brands Prius – hybrid model Welcab for elderly people and Physically-disabled Scion : Personalized model for youth
  7. 7. Product Strategy • Product Customization • Fuel efficient • Size & Features • Safety, Reliability, Durability • Superior Design & Quality • Continuous Improvement • Product that suits pocket and status • Green
  8. 8. Pricing Strategy Is it in my budget ?Oh!! It provides financial help too. • Market Oriented pricing Based on market competitors and conditions • Value based Pricing Based on actual perceived value of any product like luxury cars Cheapest Toyota Car in India Price : 5.94 Lacs
  9. 9. Place/ Distribution Strategy • Where the targeted customers can access the products e.g. Scion at Music events and showroom where youth are available • Robust chain of dealerships and retailers across the globe is the main channel of distribution • Dealership is to maximize sales whereas retailers provides additional support in sales and service.
  10. 10. Promotion Strategy • Advertisement on TV, Newspaper, Billboards, Social Media etc. • Personal selling through Dealerships • Public relation programs to promote social cause like TogetherGreen Program • Direct selling for corporate clients
  11. 11. Q&A section
  12. 12. Strategy • Mastery in Lean Manufacturing technique and continuous improvement. • Can make as many as 8 models simultaneously in a single plant • Innovates to reduce operational cost • Assembly-line production
  13. 13. Integration of assembly plants around the world into a single network to meet bigger global demand as it has a bigger target segment and bigger product line
  14. 14. Making cars Making cars better Teaching everyone how to make cars better The purpose employee is explained as three fold :
  15. 15. • Customer gets the choice to choose according to price range, comfort and other personal needs. • Hence the target segment would be bigger, customer loyalty will increase and ultimately revenue will increase.
  16. 16. 1. Brief Overview 2. Segmentation & Expansion 3. Product strategy 4. Pricing strategy 5. Place/ Distribution strategy 6. Promotion strategy 7. Q&A 7.1. Production technique
  17. 17. Presented by Mr. Soumyaranjan Jena , during a marketing internship under Professor Sameer Mathur, IIM - Lucknow

×