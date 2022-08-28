Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading. ×

fdocuments.in_what-is-electrolysis.ppt

Aug. 28, 2022
0 likes 2 views
Upcoming SlideShare
2223.AS.K5.BG.Bài 3. Vệ tinh nhân tạo.pptx
2223.AS.K5.BG.Bài 3. Vệ tinh nhân tạo.pptx
Loading in …3
×

Check these out next

Trillion Dollar Coach Book (Bill Campbell)
Eric Schmidt
APIdays Paris 2019 - Innovation @ scale, APIs as Digital Factories' New Machi...
apidays
A few thoughts on work life-balance
Wim Vanderbauwhede
Is vc still a thing final
Mark Suster
The GaryVee Content Model
Gary Vaynerchuk
Mammalian Brain Chemistry Explains Everything
Loretta Breuning, PhD
Blockchain + AI + Crypto Economics Are We Creating a Code Tsunami?
Dinis Guarda
The AI Rush
Jean-Baptiste Dumont
1 of 11
1 of 11

fdocuments.in_what-is-electrolysis.ppt

Aug. 28, 2022
0 likes 2 views

Download to read offline

Science

scscscs

scscscs

Science

Recommended

More Related Content

Featured

Trillion Dollar Coach Book (Bill Campbell)
Eric Schmidt
APIdays Paris 2019 - Innovation @ scale, APIs as Digital Factories' New Machi...
apidays
A few thoughts on work life-balance
Wim Vanderbauwhede
Is vc still a thing final
Mark Suster
The GaryVee Content Model
Gary Vaynerchuk
Mammalian Brain Chemistry Explains Everything
Loretta Breuning, PhD
Blockchain + AI + Crypto Economics Are We Creating a Code Tsunami?
Dinis Guarda
The AI Rush
Jean-Baptiste Dumont
AI and Machine Learning Demystified by Carol Smith at Midwest UX 2017
Carol Smith
10 facts about jobs in the future
Pew Research Center's Internet & American Life Project
Harry Surden - Artificial Intelligence and Law Overview
Harry Surden
Inside Google's Numbers in 2017
Rand Fishkin
Pinot: Realtime Distributed OLAP datastore
Kishore Gopalakrishna
How to Become a Thought Leader in Your Niche
Leslie Samuel
Visual Design with Data
Seth Familian
Designing Teams for Emerging Challenges
Aaron Irizarry
UX, ethnography and possibilities: for Libraries, Museums and Archives
Ned Potter
Study: The Future of VR, AR and Self-Driving Cars
LinkedIn
Martin Luther King's Pearl Of Wisdom!
SurveyCrest
Teaching Students with Emojis, Emoticons, & Textspeak
Shelly Sanchez Terrell

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
The First Shots: The Epic Rivalries and Heroic Science Behind the Race to the Coronavirus Vaccine Brendan Borrell
Free
The Secret Life of Fungi Aliya Whiteley
Free
Graceland, At Last: Notes on Hope and Heartache From the American South Margaret Renkl
Free
Committed: Dispatches from a Psychiatrist in Training Adam Stern
Free
The Obesity Code: Unlocking the Secrets of Weight Loss (Why Intermittent Fasting Is the Key to Controlling Your Weight) Jason Fung
Free
Maybe You Should Talk to Someone: A Therapist, HER Therapist, and Our Lives Revealed Lori Gottlieb
Free
Junky: The Definitive Text of "Junk" William S. Burroughs
Free
Homo Deus: A Brief History of Tomorrow Yuval Noah Harari
Free
Changes That Heal: Four Practical Steps to a Happier, Healthier You Henry Cloud
Free
Hidden Figures: The American Dream and the Untold Story of the Black Women Mathematicians Who Helped Win the Space Race Margot Lee Shetterly
Free
Why People Believe Weird Things: Pseudoscience, Superstition, and Other Confusions of Our Time Michael Shermer
Free
Bad Science: Quacks, Hacks, and Big Pharma Flacks Ben Goldacre
Free
The Happiness Project, Tenth Anniversary Edition: Or, Why I Spent a Year Trying to Sing in the Morning, Clean My Closets, Fight Right, Read Aristotle, and Generally Have More Fun Gretchen Rubin
Free
Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind Yuval Noah Harari
Free
The World Without Us Alan Weisman
Free
Boundaries Workbook: When to Say Yes, How to Say No to Take Control of Your Life Henry Cloud
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Fantastic Numbers and Where to Find Them: A Cosmic Quest from Zero to Infinity Antonio Padilla
Free
All the Living and the Dead: From Embalmers to Executioners, an Exploration of the People Who Have Made Death Their Life's Work Hayley Campbell
Free
The Rise and Reign of the Mammals: A New History, from the Shadow of the Dinosaurs to Us Steve Brusatte
Free
At Home on an Unruly Planet: Finding Refuge on a Changed Earth Madeline Ostrander
Free
This America Of Ours: Bernard and Avis DeVoto and the Forgotten Fight to Save the Wild Nate Schweber
Free
The Monster's Bones: The Discovery of T. Rex and How It Shook Our World David K. Randall
Free
The Facemaker: A Visionary Surgeon's Battle to Mend the Disfigured Soldiers of World War I Lindsey Fitzharris
Free
The Metaverse: And How It Will Revolutionize Everything Matthew Ball
Free
Good Grief: On Loving Pets, Here and Hereafter E.B. Bartels
Free
Future Stories: What's Next? David Christian
Free
The Mind and the Moon: My Brother’s Story, the Science of Our Brains, and the Search for Our Psyches Daniel Bergner
Free
Of Sound Mind: How Our Brain Constructs a Meaningful Sonic World Nina Kraus
Free
The Book of Hope: A Survival Guide for Trying Times Jane Goodall
Free
Spare Parts: The Story of Medicine Through the History of Transplant Surgery Paul Craddock
Free
Reef Life: An Underwater Memoir Callum Roberts
Free
Silent Earth: Averting the Insect Apocalypse Dave Goulson
Free

fdocuments.in_what-is-electrolysis.ppt

  1. 1. 1 of 11 © Boardworks Ltd 2007
  2. 2. 2 of 11 © Boardworks Ltd 2007 What is electrolysis? An ionic compound conducts electricity when it is molten or in solution. The current causes the ionic compound to split up and form new substances. Electrolysis has many uses, including:  purifying copper  plating metals with silver and gold  extracting reactive metals, such as aluminium  making chlorine, hydrogen and sodium hydroxide. This process is called electrolysis, a word which comes from Greek and means “splitting by electricity”.
  3. 3. 3 of 11 © Boardworks Ltd 2007 heat What happens during electrolysis? In electrolysis, the substance that the current passes through and splits up is called the electrolyte. Positive ions move to the negative electrode and gain electrons. This is reduction. Negative ions move to the positive electrode and lose electrons. This is oxidation. The electrolyte contains positive and negative ions. What happens to these ions during electrolysis?
  4. 4. 4 of 11 © Boardworks Ltd 2007 Electrolysis of molten lead bromide
  5. 5. 5 of 11 © Boardworks Ltd 2007 What redox processes occur at the electrodes during the electrolysis of molten lead bromide (PbBr2)? Electrolysis of molten PbBr2 – redox equations What is the overall equation for the electrolysis of molten lead bromide ? At the negative electrode: Pb2+ + 2e-  Pb (reduction) lead bromide  lead + bromine PbBr2 (l)  Pb (l) + Br2 (g) At the positive electrode: 2Br-  Br2 + 2e- (oxidation)
  6. 6. 6 of 11 © Boardworks Ltd 2007 Electrolysis of molten PbBr2 – summary
  7. 7. 7 of 11 © Boardworks Ltd 2007 Why and how is aluminium extracted? Aluminium is one of the most useful metals in the world. Aluminium ore (bauxite) has a very high melting point (2050°C). Electrolysis is used to extract aluminium from its ore. Why is it not possible to extract aluminium by heating its ore with carbon? For electrolysis, the ore is dissolved in a compound called cryolite (Na3AlF6), which lowers the melting point to 700°C. Why is this important economically?
  8. 8. 8 of 11 © Boardworks Ltd 2007 Extracting aluminium
  9. 9. 9 of 11 © Boardworks Ltd 2007 What redox processes occur at the electrodes during the electrolysis of aluminium oxide (Al2O3)? Extracting aluminium – redox equations What is the overall equation for the extraction of aluminium by electrolysis? At the negative electrode: Al3+ + 3e-  Al (reduction) aluminium oxide  aluminium + oxygen 2Al2O3 (l)  4Al (l) + 3O2 (g) At the positive electrode: 2O2-  O2 + 4e- (oxidation)
  10. 10. 10 of 11 © Boardworks Ltd 2007 Extracting aluminium – summary
  11. 11. 11 of 11 © Boardworks Ltd 2007 What are the products of electrolysis?

Editor's Notes

  • Boardworks GCSE Additional Science: Chemistry
    Electrochemistry
  • Boardworks GCSE Additional Science: Chemistry
    Electrochemistry
  • Boardworks GCSE Additional Science: Chemistry
    Electrochemistry
  • Boardworks GCSE Additional Science: Chemistry
    Electrochemistry
  • Boardworks GCSE Additional Science: Chemistry
    Electrochemistry
  • Boardworks GCSE Additional Science: Chemistry
    Electrochemistry
  • Boardworks GCSE Additional Science: Chemistry
    Electrochemistry
  • Boardworks GCSE Additional Science: Chemistry
    Electrochemistry
  • Boardworks GCSE Additional Science: Chemistry
    Electrochemistry
  • Boardworks GCSE Additional Science: Chemistry
    Electrochemistry
  • Boardworks GCSE Additional Science: Chemistry
    Electrochemistry

×