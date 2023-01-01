Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading. ×

electronics basics

Jan. 01, 2023
0 likes 0 views
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Upcoming SlideShare
SCR 31-8-20.pptx
SCR 31-8-20.pptx
Loading in …3
×

Check these out next

Section 3 .pptx
kareemhamad3
section 6 .pptx
kareemhamad3
Robust Control .pptx
MONEERTHAMEER
section 6.pptx
kareemhamad3
Section 9.pptx
kareemhamad3
OpherEtzion Wed-PM.ppt
Thulasi Kumar Kandhati
Port.pptx
MuazAli16
section 1.pptx
kareemhamad3
1 of 12 Ad

electronics basics

Jan. 01, 2023
0 likes 0 views

Download to read offline

Engineering

Basic electronics and electrical technology
Engineering studies

Basic electronics and electrical technology
Engineering studies

Engineering
License: CC Attribution License
Advertisement

Recommended

SCR 31-8-20.pptx
SibiSanta
0 views
21 slides
12 Days of Productivity
Redbooth
84.4k views
14 slides
Data Design: Where Math and Art Collide
Trina Chiasson
86.3k views
90 slides
How a Smart Leader Sets SMART Goals
Weekdone.com
84.3k views
9 slides
Getting Started With OKRs (Objective Key Results)
The Moonshot Planner
1.9k views
14 slides
A Guide to the Holiday Job Search
Noelle Gross, Career Strategy Coach
4.3k views
35 slides
How to Have Difficult Conversations
Mattan Griffel
483.6k views
244 slides
How to pretend you know soccer
Devesh Khanal
18.6k views
52 slides
Advertisement

More Related Content

Recently uploaded (20)

Section 3 .pptx
kareemhamad3
0 views
section 6 .pptx
kareemhamad3
0 views
Robust Control .pptx
MONEERTHAMEER
0 views
section 6.pptx
kareemhamad3
0 views
Section 9.pptx
kareemhamad3
0 views
OpherEtzion Wed-PM.ppt
Thulasi Kumar Kandhati
0 views
Port.pptx
MuazAli16
0 views
section 1.pptx
kareemhamad3
0 views
Section 3-2.pptx
kareemhamad3
0 views
wigig.pptx
KaranJaganath
0 views
section 7 modified-2.pdf
kareemhamad3
0 views
Crystal Structure.ppt
yishChaudhari
0 views
SPEECH-E CONTENT-ppt by PREMKUMAR.pptx
KGhatage
0 views
PPT for Invisible Eye - Advanced Security System.pptx
RupeshKumar194514
0 views
NEC0417503-RASPBERRY PI SPEAKING BUS STOP REMINDER- Copy.pptx
Sunesh N.V
0 views
1a Tools (1).ppt
nimish56
0 views
section 8.pptx
kareemhamad3
0 views
Walls.ppt
AQIBIMRAN3
0 views
section 2.pptx
kareemhamad3
0 views
LLVM UB Optimization
규영 허
0 views
Section 3 .pptx
kareemhamad3
0 views
20 slides
section 6 .pptx
kareemhamad3
0 views
14 slides
Robust Control .pptx
MONEERTHAMEER
0 views
19 slides
section 6.pptx
kareemhamad3
0 views
16 slides
Section 9.pptx
kareemhamad3
0 views
13 slides
OpherEtzion Wed-PM.ppt
Thulasi Kumar Kandhati
0 views
90 slides

Featured (20)

10 Productivity Hacks Backed By Science
When I Work
51.6k views
5 Ways to Give Feedback that Elicits Real Change
BambooHR
380.3k views
The Best Study Tips Revealed
LinkedIn
47.3k views
Understanding Artificial Intelligence - Major concepts for enterprise applica...
APPANION
29.8k views
Four Public Speaking Tips From Standup Comedians
Ross Simmonds
100.3k views
Different Career Paths in Data Science
Roger Huang
12.6k views
How to Fortify a Diverse Workforce to Battle the Great Resignation
Aggregage
4.5k views
5 Tips for Embracing Change at Work
O.C. Tanner
23.7k views
Six Business Lessons From 10 Years Of Fantasy Football
Ross Simmonds
30.3k views
The Power of Gratitude
INSEAD
57.6k views
Irresistible content for immovable prospects
Velocity Partners
242.7k views
How To Build Amazing Products Through Customer Feedback
Product School
54.7k views
Bridging the Gap Between Data Science & Engineer: Building High-Performance T...
ryanorban
136k views
Intro to user centered design
Rebecca Destello
21.5k views
How to Master Difficult Conversations at Work – Leader’s Guide
Piktochart
390.9k views
How to Land that First Customer
Floown
814k views
How to think like a startup
Loic Le Meur
748.9k views
What to Upload to SlideShare
SlideShare
14.4M views
Be A Great Product Leader (Amplify, Oct 2019)
Adam Nash
2.3M views
Trillion Dollar Coach Book (Bill Campbell)
Eric Schmidt
1.9M views
10 Productivity Hacks Backed By Science
When I Work
51.6k views
52 slides
5 Ways to Give Feedback that Elicits Real Change
BambooHR
380.3k views
64 slides
The Best Study Tips Revealed
LinkedIn
47.3k views
11 slides
Understanding Artificial Intelligence - Major concepts for enterprise applica...
APPANION
29.8k views
17 slides
Four Public Speaking Tips From Standup Comedians
Ross Simmonds
100.3k views
18 slides
Different Career Paths in Data Science
Roger Huang
12.6k views
26 slides
Advertisement

electronics basics

  1. 1. Presentation by Dr.S.Kavitha
  2. 2. What is Electronics?  Electronics is the science of how to control electric energy, energy which the electrons have a fundamental role.  Its also deals with electrical circuits that involve active electrical components such as vacuum tubes, transistors, diodes and integrated circuits, and associated passive electrical components and interconnection technologies.  You will work with a number of basic electronic components when building electronic circuits, including resistors, capacitors, diodes, transistors, and integrated circuits. Here is a brief overview of the functions of each of these basic electronic components.
  3. 3. Part of Electronics Components  Transformer (Trafo)  Integrated Circuits (IC)  Multimeter/Ohmmeter  Capacitor  Resistor  Diode  Light-Emitting Diodes (LED)  Transistors
  4. 4. Transformer  A transformer is an electrical device that transfers electrical energy two or more circuits through electromagnetic induction.  Commonly, transformers are used to increase or decrease the voltages of alternating current in electric power.  Transformers can thus be designed to efficiently change AC voltage from one voltage level to another within power networks. Transformers also can be used in television, computer, and electric station.
  5. 5. Integrated Circuits  Integrated circuit, another name for a chip, is a small electronic device made out of semiconductor material.  The first IC was developed in the 1950s by Jack of Texas Instruments and Robert Noyce of Fairchild Semiconductor.  ICs are used for a variety of devices, including microprocessors, audio and video equipment, automobiles, and other home appliances.
  6. 6. Multimeter/Ohmmeter  A multimeter, also known as a Volt-Ohm meter, is an electronic measuring instrument that combines several measurement functions in one unit.
  7. 7. Capacitor  Capacitor is a passive two- terminal electrical component used to store electrical energy temporarily in an electric field.  Capacitors come in several different varieties, the two most common being ceramic disk and electrolytic. The amount of capacitance of a given capacitor is usually measured in microfarads, abbreviated μF.
  8. 8. Resistors Resistor is passive-two electrical component that implements electrical resistance as a circuit element. Resistors act to reduce current flow, and, at the same time, act lower voltage levels within circuits.  If you put resistors next to a penny, you get an idea of how small they are.
  9. 9. Diode  Diode is a two-terminal electronic component with asymmetric conductance; it has low resistance to current in one direction, and high resistance in the other.  The most common function of a diode is to allow an electric current to past in one direction, while blocking current in the opposite direction.
  10. 10. Light-Emitting Diodes  A light-emitting diode (or LED) is a special type of diode that emits light when current passes through it.
  11. 11. Transistor  Transistor is a semiconductor device used to amplify and switch electronic signals and electrical power. It is composed of semiconductor material with at least three terminals for connection to an external circuit.

×