IT307 Exploring the Networks.pptx 1. IT307 Exploring the Networks ICMP Presented By: Kunal_Jangra--A2305219630_5CSE-9Y Shivam_Tripathi--A2305219629_5CSE-9Y 2. What is ICMP Really is? 3. Internet Control Message Protocol (ICMP) is used to send control messages to network devices and hosts. Routers and other network devices monitor the operation of the network. When an error occurs, these devices can send a message using ICMP. 4. ICMP 1. Error Handling 2. Request & Reply 5. Further Shivam Tripathi is gonna Represent 6. ICMP MESSAGES ERROR REPORTING – REPORTS PROBLEM THAT ROUTER OR A HOST MAY ENCOUNTER WHILE PROCESSING OF IP PACKET. QUERY- HELP ROUTER OR A HOST TO GET SPECIFIC INFORMATION ABOUT ANOTHER HOST 7. Error Reporting Messages • Error Reporting messages. Error Reporting Destination unreachable Source Quench Time Exceeded Parameter Problems Redirection 8. Destination unreachable • When a route to the destination is not found ,datagram is discarded and the Router or a host send Destination Unreachable message back to the source. 9. Source quench • The purpose of the source quench message is congestion control. • This message informs the source that a datagram has been discarded due to congestion. • ICMP will take IP address of discarded packet and then add the source quench message to the IP datagram to inform the source host to reduce its transmission rate. 10. Time exceeded • Time exceeded is also known as ‘Time -To -Live’. • This is the parameter that defines how long a packet should live before it would be discarded. • There are two ways when time exceeded message can e generated: • 1. Packet discarded due to some bad routing implementation and this cause the looping issue and network congestion .Due to the looping issue, the value of TTL keeps on decrementing by the router, the Time Exceeded message will be send by the router to the source host. • 2. When destination host does not receive all the fragments in a certain time limit , then the received fragments are also discarded , and the destination host sends Time Exceeded message to the source. 11. Parameter problem • When a router or host discovers any missing value in the IP datagram , the router discards the datagram , and the ‘ Parameter problem ‘ message is sent back to the source host. 12. Redirection • Redirection message is generated when host consists of a small routing table. • When the host consists of a limited number of entries due to which It sends the datagram to a wrong router. • The router that receive a datagram will forward a datagram to a correct router and also sends the ‘ Redirection Message ‘ to the host to update its routing table. 13. ICMP Query messages It is used to diagnose some Network Problems. 1. ECHO Request and Reply – Designed for the diagnostic purpose . These messages are used to determine whether two system can communicate with each other. 2. Timestamp Request and Reply - Two machines uses these message to determine the round-Trip time needed for an IP datagram to travel between them. 14. Lets see practically what we are talking about 15. Thank You We Really Appreciate it. you listen us

