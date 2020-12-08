internet devrimi

Successfully reported this slideshow.
• İnternet, her geçen gün değişen teknolojiler ile çağa uygun yenilikler geliştirmek için insanlara önemli kolaylıklar sağ...
• 20. yüzyılın sonlarına doğru büyük bir gelişim gösteren ve teknolojik bir devrim niteliğindeki makine algoritmaları ve b...
• İnternetin ilk dönemi olarak bildiğimiz Web 1.0, Web' de araştırmalar yapıldığında kolay erişim sağlanması amacıyla oluş...
• Web 1.0' ın gelişimi ve 1993 yılında tarayıcının ortaya çıkmasıyla, toplum daha çok bilgiye ulaşma imkanı bulmuş ve ayrı...
• 2000-2009 yılları arasında ortaya çıkan Web' in popüler bir ortam haline geldiği ve Web 2.0 olarak bilinen ikinci nesli ...
• Web 2.0 kullanıcı merkezli ve yüksek etkileşimli okuma-yazma web ağı olarak da bilinir. Web 2.0 kullanıcıları, Web 1.0'd...
• Semantik Web olarak da bilinen Web' in üçüncü nesli olan web 3.0, 2010 yılından günümüze uzanan bir web teknolojisidir. ...
• Web 3.0' ın temel amacı, ana verileri tanımlamak ve daha etkili olabilmek için bu verilerin birbiri ile bağlantı içinde ...
• Web 4.0 hakkında henüz net bir tanım olmasa da kalitesi ve performansının nasıl olacağı oldukça merak edilmektedir. Web ...
• Web teknolojileri sınır tanımayan bir şekilde sürekli olarak gelişim ve değişim göstermektedir. Ancak, Web 1.0, Web 2.0 ...
KAYNAKÇA Berners-Lee, Tim; Fischetti, Mark. Weaving the Web: The original design and ultimate destiny of the World Wide We...
Web 1.0'dan Günümüzde: İnternet Devrimi

Published in: Internet
  1. 1. • İnternet, her geçen gün değişen teknolojiler ile çağa uygun yenilikler geliştirmek için insanlara önemli kolaylıklar sağlamaktadır. • İnternet bağlantılarının sağladığı bu kolaylıkların kullanılmasıyla web teknolojilerinde büyük ilerlemeler yaşanmıştır. Web teknolojisinin ortaya çıktığı ilk zamandan günümüze kadar olan gelişimine bakıldığında, her dönem yeni özellikler ve fırsatlarla karşımıza çıktığı görülmektedir. Bu gelişmelerin süreci, internet kavramı ile kullanıcı ilişkisinin değişip şekillenmesiyle gün geçtikçe farklı boyutlara ulaşmaktadır.
  2. 2. • 20. yüzyılın sonlarına doğru büyük bir gelişim gösteren ve teknolojik bir devrim niteliğindeki makine algoritmaları ve bilgisayar yazılımları, günümüzde hayatın her alanında farklı şekillerde yer almaktadır (Kordon,2009). • Akıllı web alanlarının oluşumunda makine dilinin, elde edilen veriyi okuyup anlayarak geri bildirim verme özelliğine sahip olan web teknolojilerine ihtiyaç duyulmaktadır. Her geçen gün artan veriler, bu verilerin anlamlı hale getirilme ihtiyacını arttırmaktadır (Ersöz, 2020). • İnternetin hayatımıza girmesiyle başlayan ve günümüze kadar ulaşan gelişiminin de göstergesi olan Web 1.0, Web 2.0, Web 3.0 ve Web 4.0 olarak karşımıza çıkan web teknolojilerinin birbirinden farkı nedir ?
  3. 3. • İnternetin ilk dönemi olarak bildiğimiz Web 1.0, Web’ de araştırmalar yapıldığında kolay erişim sağlanması amacıyla oluşturulmuş statik HTML sayfaları içermekteydi ve kullanıcılar etkileşim sağlamadan bir web ağında pasif konumda yer almaktaydılar (Berners, 2001). Yani Web 1.0 sadece bilgiye erişim ve bulma amaçlı olarak kullanılmaktaydı. • Web 1.0 ‘da kullanıcılar herhangi bir içerik ekleme ya da içeriklere yorum yapma seçenekleri yoktu ve internet kullanıcıları web ortamlarını sadece bilgi edinmek amaçlı kullanabiliyorlardı.
  4. 4. • Web 1.0’ ın gelişimi ve 1993 yılında tarayıcının ortaya çıkmasıyla, toplum daha çok bilgiye ulaşma imkanı bulmuş ve ayrıca internete olan ilgi arttıkça mali hizmetlerdeki şirketler, bankalar gibi kurumlar daha fazla ilgi çeken ve yenilik getiren müşterilerin web erişimi ile bilgilerine ulaşma sağlama fırsatı yakalamışlardır. Salt okunur ve sadece bilgiyi öğrenmeye odaklı durağan ve tek yönlü bir ağ olan Web 1.0, teknolojinin giderek gelişmesi ile birlikte yerini Web 2.0 teknolojilerine bırakmıştır.
  5. 5. • 2000-2009 yılları arasında ortaya çıkan Web' in popüler bir ortam haline geldiği ve Web 2.0 olarak bilinen ikinci nesli ile kullanıcı merkezli ve etkileşimin olduğu bir ortam sağlanmamıştır. • Web 2.0 ile birlikte Sosyal ağların devrimi, yüksek etkileşim, kullanıcıların içerik üretimine katılımı ve paylaşımların olduğu web 1.0’ın tam tersi dinamik ve çift yönlü bağlantı platformu oluşmuştur. • Youtube, Facebook, Twitter, Wikipedia gibi bir çok popüler Web siteleri Web 2.0 ile ortaya çıkmıştır. Sosyal ağlarda büyük bilgi akışları yaşanmış, web siteleri etkileşimli hale gelerek, kullanıcılar arasında geri bildirimler sağlanmıştır. İnternet teknolojilerinde meydana gelen bu gelişmelerle birlikte mobil erişim bağlantısı da önemli ölçüde gelişme ve büyüme göstermiştir.
  6. 6. • Web 2.0 kullanıcı merkezli ve yüksek etkileşimli okuma-yazma web ağı olarak da bilinir. Web 2.0 kullanıcıları, Web 1.0'da kullandıkları alışkanlıkları bırakarak, diğer kullanıcılarla daha fazla etkileşim yaşadıkları platformları kullanmaya başlamışlardır.
  7. 7. • Semantik Web olarak da bilinen Web' in üçüncü nesli olan web 3.0, 2010 yılından günümüze uzanan bir web teknolojisidir. Web 3.0, içeriğin kullanıcılar tarafından nasıl aranacağını ve nasıl görüntüleneceğini düzenlemeyi amaçlamıştır. Bu teknoloji ile Web sayfalarından alınan bilgiler ile kullanıcıların sahip olduğu içeriklere dayalı ve bunların elde edilebildiği bir Web ortamı sağlanmış oldu. • Web 3.0 en genel şekliyle, dünya çapındaki verileri tek bir platformda toplayan, ilgili süreçlerin bilgisayarlar tarafından Web üzerinden otomatik olarak yönetilmesini sağlayan bir teknoloji olarak tanımlanabilir .
  8. 8. • Web 3.0' ın temel amacı, ana verileri tanımlamak ve daha etkili olabilmek için bu verilerin birbiri ile bağlantı içinde olmasını sağlayarak, kullanıcı profillerinin oluşturulmasını sağlayan bir ortam oluşmasını sağlamaktır. • Web 3.0, günümüzde bir çok kurumun da sahip olmak istediği büyük veri (big data) oluşumunda önemli aşamalar kaydedilmiştir. Kurumlar, müşteri memnuniyetini artırmada ve beklentilerini karşılamada verilerin toplanmasında semantik web ile birlikte büyük faydalar sağlamışlardır. Bu faydalardan biri ,kullanıcıların web teknolojileri ile yaptıkları aramalar doğrultusunda oluşturulan veri ambarlarındaki veriler ile birçok kurumun karar verme aşamalarının kolaylaşmasıdır. Yapay zeka ve bulanık mantık içeren büyük verilerin analizi ilk olarak Web 3.0 ile yapılmaya başlanmıştır.
  9. 9. • Web 4.0 hakkında henüz net bir tanım olmasa da kalitesi ve performansının nasıl olacağı oldukça merak edilmektedir. Web 3.0 ile yaşanan ilerlemeler, Web 4.0’ ın teknolojisinin, içerikleri okurken akıllıca davranması ve zeki ara yüzler oluşturarak karar vermeyi kolaylaştıracak olması yönünde çok fazla görüş bulunmaktadır. • Geliştirdiği algoritmalar sayesinde yaratıcı özellikler taşıyacağı düşünülen Web 4.0 teknolojisinin de bu süreçte insan ve makine zekasının bir arada olduğu ortak bir alan haline geleceği görüşü bulunmaktadır. • Web 4.0 ‘ın örnekleri olarak günümüzde hepimizin kullandığı Cortana (Android), Siri’nin (Iphone), Google Docs, YouOS, DesktopTWo gibi uygulamaları görmekteyiz (Kurgun ve Avşar,2018).
  10. 10. • Web teknolojileri sınır tanımayan bir şekilde sürekli olarak gelişim ve değişim göstermektedir. Ancak, Web 1.0, Web 2.0 ve Web 3.0' teknolojileri tam anlamıyla açıklansa da Web 4.0 ‘ ın neler getireceği hepimiz için bir merak konusudur. • Yeni bir Web ortamının ortaya çıkışını belirleyen HTML sayesinde web sayfalarının gelişimi ilk olarak öğrenme ağı olarak bilinen Web 1.0 ile başlamıştır. Ardından etkileşim ve iletişim ağı olarak bilinen Web 2.0 ve devamında bir entegrasyon ağı işlevi gören Web 3.0 etkin olarak kullanılmaya başlanmış ve günümüze ulaşmıştır. Çeşitli teknolojiler ile entegre olan ve ultra akıllı Web olarak düşünülen Web 4.0 ise dördüncü nesil Web teknolojisi olarak ortaya çıkmıştır (Ersöz,2020). • Kablosuz ağların arttığı, akıllı telefonların ve tabletlerin, bilgisayarların gün içerisinde aktif olarak kullanıldığı günümüzde, büyük veri analizlerinde Web teknolojilerinin bir sonraki aşaması olan Web 4.0 ile önemli aşamalar kaydedileceği ve kilit bir rol oynayacağı düşünülmektedir.
  11. 11. KAYNAKÇA Berners-Lee, Tim; Fischetti, Mark. Weaving the Web: The original design and ultimate destiny of the World Wide Web by its inventor. DIANE Publishing Company, 2001. Ersöz, B. Yeni Nesil Web Paradigması-Web 4.0. Bilgisayar Bilimleri ve Teknolojileri Dergisi, 1(2), 58-65. Kordon, Arthur. Applying computational intelligence: how to create value. Springer Science & Business Media, 2009. Kurgun, Hülya; Kurgun, Osman Avşar; AKTAŞ, Erdem.” What does Web 4.0 Promise for Tourism Ecosystem? A Qualitative Research on Tourism Ecosystem Stakeholders’ Awareness. “,Journal of Tourism and Hospitality Management, 2018, 6.1: 55-65.

