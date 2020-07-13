Fungal degradation 042

Successfully reported this slideshow.
• It is a beneficial activity of fungi in carrying out biodegradation using chemical substances as carbon and energy sourc...
• (Cl-PAHs) are a group of compounds comprising polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons with two or more aromatic rings and one o...
• They are products of incomplete combustion of organic materials. • They have many congeners, and the occurrences and tox...
• Many fungi and yeasts are capable of cometabolizing chlorophenols. • A wide variety of fungi from different taxanomic gr...
• Phenol degrading strains of the fungus, Penicillium and a phenol-degrading yeast, Candida maltosa oxidized monochlorinat...
• The chlorocatechol intermediates were oxidized further, 4- chlorocatechol was oxidized and dehalogenated to 4- carboxyme...
• Candida albicans PDY-07, a strain isolated from activated sludge, was able to grow on 4-CP as a sole source of carbon an...
• A soil fungus, Mortierella sp. was shown to biotransform 2,4-DCP via two pathways. • One pathway involved hydroxylation ...
• Wood-degrading fungi are well established as excellent degraders of chlorophenols. • These fungi are divided into two ca...
• The brown-rot fungi, Gloeophyllum striatum and Gloeophyllum trabeum, degraded 2,4- dichlorophenol and pentachlorophenol ...
• The degradation of chlorinated hydroquinones in white- rot fungi proceeds via two general pathways. • In one pathway, cy...
• In the other pathway, TeCHQ is progressively reductively dechlorinated by the combined activity of glutathione-S- transf...
• The chemical name for dioxin is 2,3,7,8- tetrachlorodibenzo para dioxin TCDD . • The name "dioxins" is often used for th...
• the degradation of chlorinated dioxins by fungi is limited to wood-, or litter-degrading white rot fungi. • The white-ro...
• White-rot fungi use extracellular oxidative enzymes to initiate the attack of lignin. • These oxidative enzymes, lignin ...
• Some 419 types of dioxin-related compounds have been identified but only about 30 of these are considered to have signif...
• They have to be monitored at emission, from stationary sources like waste incinerator, because of their toxicity. • They...
  1. 1. • It is a beneficial activity of fungi in carrying out biodegradation using chemical substances as carbon and energy source for metabolism, thereby breaking down larger molecules to smaller ones.
  2. 2. • (Cl-PAHs) are a group of compounds comprising polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons with two or more aromatic rings and one or more chlorine atoms attached to the ring system. • Cl-PAHs can be divided into two groups: • chloro-substituted PAHs, which have one or more hydrogen atoms substituted by a chlorine atom. • chloro-added Cl-PAHs, which have two or more chlorine atoms added to the molecule.
  3. 3. • They are products of incomplete combustion of organic materials. • They have many congeners, and the occurrences and toxicities of the congeners differ. • Cl-PAHs are hydrophobic compounds and their persistence within ecosystems is due to their low water solubility.
  4. 4. • Many fungi and yeasts are capable of cometabolizing chlorophenols. • A wide variety of fungi from different taxanomic groups (Ascomycetes, Basidiomycetes, Zygomycetes, Deuteromycetes) were shown to have the capacity to remove PCP in an extensive screening program
  5. 5. • Phenol degrading strains of the fungus, Penicillium and a phenol-degrading yeast, Candida maltosa oxidized monochlorinated phenols • 4-Chlorophenol was converted to 4-chlorocatechol, • 3- chloropehnol was converted to chlorohydroquinone
  6. 6. • The chlorocatechol intermediates were oxidized further, 4- chlorocatechol was oxidized and dehalogenated to 4- carboxymethylenebut-2-ene-4-olide; whereas, 3- chlorocatechol was oxidized to 2-chloromuconic acid
  7. 7. • Candida albicans PDY-07, a strain isolated from activated sludge, was able to grow on 4-CP as a sole source of carbon and energy. • The soil fungus, Trichoderma harzianum, converted PCP to pentachloroanisole.
  8. 8. • A soil fungus, Mortierella sp. was shown to biotransform 2,4-DCP via two pathways. • One pathway involved hydroxylation and methylation yielding 2,4-dichloroguaiacol • the other pathway resulted in the replacement of the 4- chloro-group with a hydroxyl group and subsequent dechlorination of the 2-chloro group to yield hydroquinone.
  9. 9. • Wood-degrading fungi are well established as excellent degraders of chlorophenols. • These fungi are divided into two categories: • brown-rot fungi, which degrade wood polysaccharides but lack lignin-degrading enzymes • white-rot fungi, which posses both lignin- and polysaccharide-degrading enzymes and thus are able to completely degrade wood.
  10. 10. • The brown-rot fungi, Gloeophyllum striatum and Gloeophyllum trabeum, degraded 2,4- dichlorophenol and pentachlorophenol up to 54% and 27% respectively • The chlorinated benzoquinones are subject to reduction by quinone reductase activity of fungal cells forming chlorinated hydroquinones such as TeCHQ in the case of PCP degradation.
  11. 11. • The degradation of chlorinated hydroquinones in white- rot fungi proceeds via two general pathways. • In one pathway, cycles of hydroquinone oxidation by extracellular ligninolytic enzymes and subsequent quinone reduction by cells result in the hydroxylation and dechlorination of the chlorinated phenols leading to the formation of tri- and tetrahydroxybenzenes
  12. 12. • In the other pathway, TeCHQ is progressively reductively dechlorinated by the combined activity of glutathione-S- transferase and glutathione conjugate reductase in a fashion similar to the bacteria, e.g. Sphingomonas. Reductive dechlorination eventually leads to formation of the non- chlorinated 1,4-hydroquinone • which is subsequently oxidized to yield 1,2,4- trihydroxybenzene
  13. 13. • The chemical name for dioxin is 2,3,7,8- tetrachlorodibenzo para dioxin TCDD . • The name "dioxins" is often used for the family of structurally and chemically related polychlorinated dibenzo para dioxins (PCDDs) and polychlorinated dibenzofurans (PCDFs). Certain dioxin-like polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs) with similar toxic properties are also included under the term "dioxins".
  14. 14. • the degradation of chlorinated dioxins by fungi is limited to wood-, or litter-degrading white rot fungi. • The white-rot fungi constitute the most important group of organisms responsible for the degradation of nature’s most complex polymer, lignin. • Lignin is formed from the random polymerization of phenyl propanoid units.
  15. 15. • White-rot fungi use extracellular oxidative enzymes to initiate the attack of lignin. • These oxidative enzymes, lignin peroxidase (LiP) and manganese peroxidase (MnP), are also capable of oxidizing a variety of xenobiotic pollutants including chlorinated dioxins
  16. 16. • Some 419 types of dioxin-related compounds have been identified but only about 30 of these are considered to have significant toxicity, with TCDD being the most toxic. PCDD/Fs (polychlorinated dibenzo-p-dioxins)are Persistent Organic Pollutants (POPs), generated by incomplete combustion of carbonaceous and chlorinate d compounds.
  17. 17. • They have to be monitored at emission, from stationary sources like waste incinerator, because of their toxicity. • They are for instance products such as: inorganic impurities arisen during industrial combustion processes within foundries, used-oil combustion, bleaching of wood pulp, domestic heating and road traffic.

