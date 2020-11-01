Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
By Zulu
 Now as a starting point we can consider a basic PLANK as a bridge structure.  Problem arises when we immediately realis...
1. Now we could use this sort of deformation to our advantage, by lets say pre bending our plank structure and fixing the ...
 The act of folding the sides of our plank {complete remapping its size and shape into 3 or 4 separate units is also viab...
 Now after experimenting with the two methods we have just discussed above and concluded that both are viable yet futile ...
 Now at this point after discovering that alterations to the PLANK structure seemed to work in making it MORE resistant t...
 One might ask why these and why not squares  Yes true as square can be seen as two horizontal lines conjoined and suppo...
 Combining all this and having the triangle structure as our base of operations we end up with a truss structure.
 The TRUSS
 CARDBORD
 By Zulu
Bridge Structure
Bridge Structure
Bridge Structure
Bridge Structure
Bridge Structure
Bridge Structure
Bridge Structure
Bridge Structure
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Bridge Structure

5 views

Published on

Structural Mechanics

Published in: Engineering
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Bridge Structure

  1. 1. By Zulu
  2. 2.  Now as a starting point we can consider a basic PLANK as a bridge structure.  Problem arises when we immediately realise that this structure of ours itself has no apparent structure [NOTHING TO HOLD IT UP].  Meaning that if weight is applied to the plank it will bend.  Deforming
  3. 3. 1. Now we could use this sort of deformation to our advantage, by lets say pre bending our plank structure and fixing the ends such that there will be a better weight distribution to either end but problem is. This will only work up to a certain extent
  4. 4.  The act of folding the sides of our plank {complete remapping its size and shape into 3 or 4 separate units is also viable }  To some extent
  5. 5.  Now after experimenting with the two methods we have just discussed above and concluded that both are viable yet futile when it will later come to heavier weights we are forced to dwelve deeper into what we can achieve given the condition that materials should be the same.
  6. 6.  Now at this point after discovering that alterations to the PLANK structure seemed to work in making it MORE resistant to forces, as scientists we are then forced to test and experiment to what extent we can ABUSE this simple phenomenon.  which brings me to the following structure
  7. 7.  One might ask why these and why not squares  Yes true as square can be seen as two horizontal lines conjoined and suppoeted at either end.  Which will be fine to an amount, but when an overbearing load is applied at the top our square turns into a rhombus, and in our case unsuitable for bridge design.
  8. 8.  Combining all this and having the triangle structure as our base of operations we end up with a truss structure.
  9. 9.  The TRUSS
  10. 10.  CARDBORD
  11. 11.  By Zulu

×