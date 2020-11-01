Concept bending l163330114

Successfully reported this slideshow.
MAHMUD SAIFULLAH (王方) L163330114 Concept-Bending
Simple Concept For a beam subjected to bending, Elongation occurs on one surface and shortening on the opposite surface of...
Why the World Trade Center Towers Fell on 9/11
Conspiracy Theories…. I dunno this guy but he says, Bruh that's an inside job…! What shall I do?
9/11 Conspiracy Theories Al-Qaeda There was an advance knowledge of the attacks Result of controlled demolitions To save t...
Really an INSIDE JOB….? I don't really know.
Why the timing of collapse were different? Because of load differences
Why the South tower got a tilted face?
WAS THE WTC DEFECTIVELY DESIGNED? The World Trade Center was not defectively designed Skyscrapers are designed to support ...
References https://www.thoughtco.com/why-world-trade-center-towers- fell-177706 http://citeseerx.ist.psu.edu/viewdoc/downl...
  1. 1. MAHMUD SAIFULLAH (王方) L163330114 Concept-Bending
  2. 2. Simple Concept For a beam subjected to bending, Elongation occurs on one surface and shortening on the opposite surface of the beam. There is a (neutral) plane through the beam which does not change in length during bending.
  3. 3. Why the World Trade Center Towers Fell on 9/11
  4. 4. Conspiracy Theories…. I dunno this guy but he says, Bruh that’s an inside job…! What shall I do?
  5. 5. 9/11 Conspiracy Theories Al-Qaeda There was an advance knowledge of the attacks Result of controlled demolitions To save the US from economic meltdown
  6. 6. Really an INSIDE JOB….? I don’t really know.
  7. 7. Why the timing of collapse were different? Because of load differences
  8. 8. Why the South tower got a tilted face?
  9. 9. WAS THE WTC DEFECTIVELY DESIGNED? The World Trade Center was not defectively designed Skyscrapers are designed to support themselves for three hours during fire.
  10. 10. References https://www.thoughtco.com/why-world-trade-center-towers- fell-177706 http://citeseerx.ist.psu.edu/viewdoc/download?doi=10.1.1.49 0.2176&rep=rep1&type=pdf https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Collapse_of_the_World_Trade_C enter https://www.tms.org/pubs/journals/jom/0112/eagar/eagar- 0112.html Class Notes Smithsonian Channel

