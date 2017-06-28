Lagra forskningsdata – ett universitetsövergripande projekt vid Stockholms universitet Sabina Anderberg Stockholms univers...
Projektuppdrag ”Lämna förslag till en för Stockholms universitet gemensam strategi och struktur för hur forskningsdata ska...
2016-06-15 / Stockholms universitetsbibliotek
Mål 2016-06-15 / Stockholms universitetsbibliotek Strategi Struktur Samordna
Utmaningar ● Byråkrati och politik ● Decentraliserat universitet ● Beslutsfattare universitetet ● Flera olika aktörer och ...
Möjligheter • Formellt prioriterad fråga • Universitetsövergripande angelägenhet • Pionjärverksamhet • Resurser • Kompeten...
Delprojekt lagra forskningsdata publiceringsplattformar Figshare Nesstar (SND) Zenodo 2016-06-15 / Stockholms universitets...
Förväntat resultat • Ökad kunskap och beredskap • Quick fix framgångar och långsiktiga planer • Samverkansvinster • Resurs...
Tack för uppmärksamheten! Sabina Anderberg, Stockholms universitetsbibliotek sabina.anderberg@sub.su.se
Lagra forskningsdata - ett universitetsövergripande projekt vid Stockholms universitet

Presentation av Stockholms universitets forskningsdataprojektuppdrag på Forskningsservice nätverksträff vid Karolinska Institutets bibliotek 15-16 juni 2016.

