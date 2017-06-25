Networks are everywhere in today's world. Nearly every computer connects to some type of network, whether it is a direct l...
Modern cellular handset designs are incorporating a wide variety of wireless interfaces. Wide area network (WAN) technolog...
The U.S. has long been a leader in wireless technology and spectrum innovation, and we currently occupy the top spot in fo...
wireless trends
wireless trends
wireless trends
wireless trends
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

wireless trends

9 views

Published on

best for students

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
9
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
1
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

wireless trends

  1. 1. Networks are everywhere in today's world. Nearly every computer connects to some type of network, whether it is a direct link to the Internet or a local LAN composed of many different devices. In any case, communication is the key. Wireless has several advantages over traditional physically connected networks. Most visibly, it helps to reduce chaos caused by tangled cables. More importantly, wireless seeks to address two issues that are becoming increasingly critical: portability and mobility. Portability refers to the ability to easily move from one fixed location to another. Wireless has the potential to make this easy, eliminating the need for pre-planned jacks and extra cables. Mobility is the concept of being able to maintain a connection even while on the move. Can I access my email while on the bus, or while walking down the street? No technology is perfect, though. Despite rapid improvement over the last several years, wireless still has lower transfer rates than even low-end cable connections. There is the risk of increased interference, both from background noise and from competing wireless broadcasts; while signals can collide on cable networks, it is much easier to regulate traffic in order to prevent problems.
  2. 2. Modern cellular handset designs are incorporating a wide variety of wireless interfaces. Wide area network (WAN) technologies are rapidly migrating from second generation voice interfaces to GPRS, EDGE, CDMA2000, WCDMA, and HSDPA that offer voice along with high speed data. WLAN technology, IEEE802.11a/b/g, is finding its way into handset designs and offers an attractive interface for high speed wireless data and voice over IP (VOIP) services. Wireless personal area networks (PAN) such as Bluetooth are also finding wide adoption. On top of this, GPS now ships in millions of handsets each year, digital broadcast television holds promise for widespread adoption within a few years, UWB products are coming to market, and advanced interfaces such as 4G WANs and cognitive radios are under discussion for the future. This offers a view of how all these standards will impact wireless services and what it will mean for handset design. Examples- Computer, car, airplane, etc.. because these technologies will be always asymptotically approaching the highest functional performance for their functionality but the technology themselves do not alter the actual purpose
  3. 3. The U.S. has long been a leader in wireless technology and spectrum innovation, and we currently occupy the top spot in fourth generation (4G) wireless penetration worldwide. However, even as countries around the world are still deploying 4G wireless networks, the race is on to develop the framework for fifth generation (5G) wireless communications services and technologies. 5G networks offer the promise of dramatically faster wireless broadband services, but perhaps as importantly, they will enable a vast universe of wirelessly enabled devices, and facilitate tremendous advances in manufacturing, transportation and many other fields. As such, public and private sector stakeholders from countries around the world have begun to put "stakes in the ground" in an effort to shape the 5G landscape to benefit their national and commercial interests. Chairman Wheeler outlined an American vision for 5G that relies on competition, regulatory flexibility, and efficient free market solutions so the U.S. can continue to lead the world in wireless and deliver the benefits of next-generation wireless networks to consumers and businesses alike.

×