Microbial biosensors structure and mechanism

IN THE NAME OF GOD Subject: structure and mechanism of biosensor performance in toxic metal detection Seyed Reza khedmati ...
WAT IS BIOSENSOR? Self-contained integrated device that capable of providing specific qualitative or semi-qualitative anal...
COMPONENT OF BIOSENSOR
STRUCTURE & MECHANISEM
WHAT KIND OF MOLECULES CAN BE DETECT? • Protein • Toxin • Peptide • Vitamin • Sugar • Metal ion Cholera toxin Glucose Heav...
HEAVY METAL DETECTION Heavy metal Detectio n by Microorganism s Prokaryote s Eukaryotes In Water (Articles) In Soil (Artic...
GENERAL DETECTION OF HEAVY METALS  Saccharomyces cerevisiae model among yeasts  Tetrahymena thermophila model for ciliat...
 Three main chelating molecules are involved in the cellular response to metals: glutathione (a tripeptide) , phytochelat...
WHOLE-CELL BACTERIAL BIOSENSORS AND THE DETECTION OF BIOAVAILABLE ARSENIC • Bioavailable Arsenic is able to penetrate the ...
Oraganisms by luxAB in plasmid p1258: Staphylococcus aureus Escherichia coli Attachment of As ion: Activation of GFP & lum...
BIOLUMINESCENT BACTERIAL BIOSENSORS FOR THE ASSESSMENT OF METAL TOXICITY AND BIOAVAILABILITY IN SOILS • Important factors ...
• lux genes from Vibrio fischeri • plasmid pI258 (cad A & cad C genes) from Staphylococcus aureus • genes, zntA and zntR f...
• A green fluorescent protein (GFP)-based bacterial biosensor Escherichia coli DH5a (pVLCD1) was developed based on the ex...
• In this research , researcher describe the construction of a nonpathogenic Escherichia coli whole-cell biosensor for the...
• The induction of the sensing system by a variety of metal ions, including As(III), Co(II), Cu(II), Fe(II), Hg(II), Mn(II...
Time-dependent induction of green fluorescence with effectors. The DH5a cells harboring the pVLCD1 plasmid were exposed to...
• Detection technique using a change of color, colorimetric, is widely used in the detection of biomolecules, metal ions, ...
IN THIS STUDY: • E. coli was entrapped in the form of beads using calcium alginate • Other materials as a reagent for sens...
• The relative activity of bacterial beads for monitoring various toxicants with different concentration levels (below Fig...
Profile of reuse cycles of bacterial biosensor beads for monitoring of The stability of bacterial biosensor beads after di...
• The ®re¯y (Photinus pyralis) luciferase (Luc) gene was used as a reporter in sensor strains constructed. • Luciferase ca...
• Freeze-dried cells were reconstituted by two diffrent methods. Bacillus subtilis strains, BR151(pTOO21) and BR151(pTOO24...
RESULT Spiked water samples. Metal sensing ability presented as induction coefficients of natural water samples spiked wit...
microbiology- microorganism's biosensors

Published in: Education
  24. 24. Thank you

