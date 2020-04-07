Japan inc bubble economy

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Japan is one of the top industrialized country today. Before gaining economic popularity due to its automobile market, it also faced an economic rise and fall years ago.

  1. 1. Rayhanie M. Pangcoga BSEd Social Studies
  2. 2. What is the “Japan bubble” or bubble economy? It is a nationwide financial economic phenomenon that happened in Japan back in the 1980s.
  3. 3. war currency credit expansion monetary easing Central bank lowers interest rates Central bank produces additional money
  4. 4. pocket transistor radio 1970s - Japan was very successful in its electronic industry Sony Walkman
  5. 5. Japan Inc. is a descriptor for that country’s traditional, highly centralized economic system “King of the Global Electronics Industry” I am the King!
  6. 6. The graph of economic growth look so nice and strong. Japanese businessmen were buying up properties all over the world and the Japanese tourists were fanning out to every corner of the globe.
  7. 7. Ezra Vogel Harvard academic professor 1979 Japan, with its strong economy and cohesive society, as the world’s most dynamic industrial nation
  8. 8. AUTO INDUSTRY the symbol of Japan’s economic ascent
  9. 9. In 1985, Americans were aware of their own currency being too high, which lowered their competiveness. The Americans announced that they decided to interfere the currency market by signing the Plaza Accord Germany England France Japan
  10. 10. In 1989, the government of Japan realized that the country has a big asset bubble. That is why the Bank of Japan decided to tighten the monetary policy. Soon after, the Nikkei stock bubble popped and plunged nearly 50% of it. “Lost Decades”
  11. 11. References Book: Ohno, Kenichi.2006.The Economic Development of Japan.GRIPS Development Forum. Retrieved from internet: http://www.thebubblebubble.com/japan https://www.investopedia.com/terms/j/japaninc https://www.worldatlas.com/articles/what-was-the-japanese-economic- miracle.html http://www.japantimes.co.jp/news/2020/11/11 https://www.japanindustrynews.com https://medium.com/@phuongnguyen_58141/japanese-financial-crisis- 1980s-1990s-ef5522dd778b

