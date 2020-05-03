Clinical technique eye screening

Successfully reported this slideshow.
1 Clinical techniques Prepared & Presented By :- Ram Karan Tripathi Sadguru Netra Chikisalaya Chitrakoot
2 Contents 1. Visual acuity 2. Inspection 3. Diabetic retinopathy 4. Hypertensive retinopathy 5. Glaucoma
3 Vision • Dimness of vision • Mode of onset • Sudden loss • Duration • For distance or near • Double vision • Pain in eye...
4 History • Past history • Personal history • Family history • Medical history
5 Screening of the eye (Inspection) 1. Head – Paralysis of extraocular muscles and ptosis 2. Face – Facial paralysis – Ski...
6 Screening of the eye (Inspection) 4. Orbits – Exophthalmos – Endophthalmos – Orbital cellutis 5. Eye ball – Position and...
7 Screening of the eye (Inspection) 7. Lacrimal sac – Swelling and redness (mucocele) – Regurgitation test – Fistula 8. Co...
8 Screening of the eye (Inspection) 10. Anterior chamber – Shallow (Angle closer) – Deep AC ( Buphthalmos and chronic irid...
9 Screening of the eye (Inspection) 12. Pupil – Size 2 to 4 mm – Anisocoria – Miosis and mydriasis
10 Pupillary reaction - Direct light reflex - Indirect light reflex
11 Screening of the eye (Inspection) 11. Lens Color Jet-black – Normal Gray – Immature cataract White – Mature cataract Br...
12 Diabetic Retinopathy • Duration of diabetes • Heredity
13 Hypertensive Retinopathy • Severity and hypertension – Vascular changes • Duration hypertension – Retinopathy • In youn...
14 Glaucoma Open angle glaucoma symptoms – painless – Mild headache – Defect of visual field – Difficulty in near work – D...
15 Glaucoma close angle glaucoma – Small and hypermetropic eye – Anatomical narrow angle – Shallow anterior chamber – Iris...
16 Glaucoma - Confrontation method - Digital tension
17 Thank You
