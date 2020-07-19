REDAWN HARD COLLOIDAL SILICA BASED LIQUID HARDENER

Successfully reported this slideshow.
One time floor treatment for the life of your concrete floor
The process of penetration of a liquid Chemical into substrate with resulting makes it part of itself and also increases s...
The average absorption of test sample shall not be greater than 7% for good dense concrete. Concrete water absorption valu...
Permeability of Concrete The permeability of concrete is controlled by capillary pores. The permeability depends mostly on...
Difference in Permeability and Absorption Permeability relates to size of pores, their distribution and most importantly t...
The larger pore ranging from 10 μm -50nm are the unfilled residual spaces between cement grain known as capillary pores. T...
Continued…
Void greater than 10 μm often exist in the concrete either from unintentional entrapment of air during mixing procedure or...
Type of pore Description Size water technique Properties Capillary pores Large 10 μm-50 nm Evaporable Bulk water SEM, OM P...
Basic Ph. of concrete ranges from 12 to 13. At exposed surfaces due to carbonation it falls soon, and overtime fronts of c...
Calcium Hydroxide (CH)  Calcium Hydroxide, also known by its mineral name portlandite, form from C3S (Calcium tri silicat...
 CH is most soluble of the hydration products and thus is a weak link in cement and concrete form a durability point of v...
CURING: Concrete needs to stay moist in order for it cure but some sealer need the concrete to be dry for them to cure and...
It is well known in hot conditions things dry out fast so during the summer month it is vital to make sure bare exposed co...
Drying is also known as evaporation. The rate at which water evaporates depends upon several factors, including the temper...
Temperature describes how much energy is available to drive evaporation. On the warm day more water can evaporates because...
Relative humidity is important because the more moisture that’s already in the air, lower the rate at which water will eva...
Dew point is the air temperature at which the air is saturated with water vapor. Warm air can “HOLD” more water than cold ...
Air flow rate is important because as water evaporates, the layer of air above the water gradually becomes more saturated ...
Wetting the surface of bare concrete creates a barrier of water that prevents the moisture from inside the concrete from b...
When concrete dries out, the suction forces developed when water evaporates from the pores in the concrete can actually cr...
Void Volume Relation With Harden Concrete The volume of water in fresh cement paste or in fresh concrete is related direct...
Free Water Porosity and Evaporable water at different W/C. W/C Porosity at Mixing (Volume %) Free Water Porosity (Vol %) E...
 The cement particles in fresh concrete, which are suspended in the mix water, cannot pack together as efficiently when t...
 The ITZ is region with higher W/C, and thus higher Porosity than the bulk paste. It is not uniform, but varies point to ...
 In most cases the ITZ are linked (Percolated) creating continuous high permeability phase across the structure.  The pe...
Factors affecting Permeability
REDAWN HARD IS a concrete densifier and chemical hardener compound that is a ready-to-use, colorless liquid, consisting of...
How does “REDAWN-HARD” Colloidal Silica Works ? When used on a concrete surface, REDAWN-HARD penetrates progressively thro...
Penetration through micro Capillary.
. . . Sr. No. Average Consumption Sqft/Liter Chemical Requirement @25 % Increased Total Quantity % Ration of cement & Sili...
 In densification system, Client should always be in concern of Ratio i.e.. Liquid Hardener to cement used in 10 MM layer...
Thanks a Lot….
REDAWN INTERNATIONAL has been providing owners, designers and contractors for peace of mind . Protecting concrete is their business.

Redawn Hard is a proprietary formula that penetrates the pores of your concrete to produce a tough, durable, dust-free surface. Most importantly, it is designed to be applied once to last the life of your building. Untreated or improperly treated concrete can be a liability for the life of your building. Making the right choices can be difficult.

Stops Concrete from DUSTING - PITTING – STAINING

Long life of concrete
Choose experience ….. choose the leader ….. choose REDAWN HARD Li Si +1……

Published in: Engineering
  1. 1. One time floor treatment for the life of your concrete floor
  2. 2. The process of penetration of a liquid Chemical into substrate with resulting makes it part of itself and also increases substrate weight. % Absorption= (Wet weight- Dry weight) X100/Dry Weight Some water absorption Value given Value (1) Granite-------------0.3%/ (2) Lime Stone-------0.9% (3) Sand Stone------1.8% (4) Fine sand-------- 2.3 % (4) Course sand---- 2.0 % Absorption of Products Continued…
  3. 3. The average absorption of test sample shall not be greater than 7% for good dense concrete. Concrete water absorption value as per quality (1) Very good Concrete ---5-6% (2) Typical Commercial concrete—6-7% (3) Pretty Ordinary Concrete—7-10%
  4. 4. Permeability of Concrete The permeability of concrete is controlled by capillary pores. The permeability depends mostly on W/C Ratio, age of Concrete, degree of hydration. In general the higher the strength of cement paste, the higher the durability & the lower is the permeability.
  5. 5. Difference in Permeability and Absorption Permeability relates to size of pores, their distribution and most importantly their continuity. Permeability has no connection with absorption. It is related with W/C ratio of concrete.
  6. 6. The larger pore ranging from 10 μm -50nm are the unfilled residual spaces between cement grain known as capillary pores. The finest pore ranging 10- 0.5 nm are called gel pores or internal C-S-H gel porosity. The Pore System and it’s Classification Continued…
  7. 7. Continued…
  8. 8. Void greater than 10 μm often exist in the concrete either from unintentional entrapment of air during mixing procedure or from intentional entrapment of air which purposefully disperses air voids approximately 50 nm in diameter through out the paste. Size of capillary and gel pores overlap and thus make continuous spectrum of pore size in cement paste. 0.5 nm or smaller are formed by the interlayer spaces of C-S-H jell. Continued…
  9. 9. Type of pore Description Size water technique Properties Capillary pores Large 10 μm-50 nm Evaporable Bulk water SEM, OM Permeability, Strength Capillary pores Medium 50-10 nm Evaporable SEM, Permeability, Strength Gel Pores small 10-2.5 nm Evaporable Absorption Permeability, Strength, Shrinkage (High RH) Gel Pores Micro Pores 2.5- 0.5 nm Non Evaporable Intermolecular interactions Absorption/IS Shrinkage, Creep (35-11 % RH) Interlayer Spaces Structural <0.5 nm Non Evaporable Absoption/Thermal Shrinkage and Creep (<11 % RH) ITZ 20-50 20 μm-50 nm Bulk Water SEM/OM Permeability, Strength SEM- Scanning Electron Microscopy OM-Optical Microscopy IS-Impedence Spectroscopy
  10. 10. Basic Ph. of concrete ranges from 12 to 13. At exposed surfaces due to carbonation it falls soon, and overtime fronts of carbonated concrete ph falls below 8.5. Surface between ph-9-11 can withstand salting in winter and variable weather condition. Concrete Ph. Factor: The ph. value between 7 to 9 starts breakdown and may exhibit sign of early damage. When ph. falls from below 6.5 then it damage due to very light movement of footfall and when it falls below 6 the critical damage situation and it will show aggregate.
  11. 11. Calcium Hydroxide (CH)  Calcium Hydroxide, also known by its mineral name portlandite, form from C3S (Calcium tri silicate) and to lesser extent, C2S (Calcium die silicate) via reaction when it comes in contact with water.  Calcium Hydroxide forms as crystals with wide range of shapes and sizes, depending primarily on the amount of room available for growth. Crystals that nucleate in the capillary pores tend to form irregular hexagonal plate shaped crystals several micron across, large enough to be seen in the optical microscope. Continued…
  12. 12.  CH is most soluble of the hydration products and thus is a weak link in cement and concrete form a durability point of view. If the paste is exposed to fresh water, the CH will leach out, increasing porosity and thus making the paste more vulnerable to further leaching and chemical attack.  Calcium hydroxide contributes slightly to the strength and impermeability of the paste because it reduces the total pore volume by converting some of the liquid water into solid form  It occupies about 15% of the volume of normal Portland cement paste.
  13. 13. CURING: Concrete needs to stay moist in order for it cure but some sealer need the concrete to be dry for them to cure and stick properly. Temperature and humidity levels play major role in whether your concrete or sealer cures properly. Understanding how curing, temperature, dew point and humidity levels work together will shed light on how you can manage drying. Temperature and Relative Humidity
  14. 14. It is well known in hot conditions things dry out fast so during the summer month it is vital to make sure bare exposed concrete that is still stays moist. On the other hand in cold temperatures make it harder to dry things out . cold concrete takes much longer to dry out because water does not evaporate as fast. Temperature effect on Curing Process
  15. 15. Drying is also known as evaporation. The rate at which water evaporates depends upon several factors, including the temperature, relative humidity and air flow rate. Drying Water evaporates very fast it’s exposed to hot, dry fast moving air. Conversely water evaporates very slowly when it’s in cold, damp still air.
  16. 16. Temperature describes how much energy is available to drive evaporation. On the warm day more water can evaporates because there is more thermal energy available to do the work of evaporation. Relative Humidity In contrast water has less available thermal energy to drive evaporation very slowly when it’s in cold out. Hence drying slowly considerably when it’s cold. Continued…
  17. 17. Relative humidity is important because the more moisture that’s already in the air, lower the rate at which water will evaporate and less moisture that the air can hold. Relative humidity is a measure of the current amount of the water vapor in the air relative to the total amount of water vapor that can hold exist in the air at it’s current temperature, and is expressed as a percentage. A relative humidity of 100% means the air can not contain any more water vapor at that temperature.
  18. 18. Drying is also known as evaporation. The rate at which water evaporates depends upon several factors, including the temperature, relative humidity and air flow rate. Water evaporates very fast it’s exposed to hot, dry fast moving air. Conversely water evaporates very slowly when it’s in cold, damp still air. Drying
  19. 19. Dew point is the air temperature at which the air is saturated with water vapor. Warm air can “HOLD” more water than cold air. When air at a given temperature can not hold any more water it is fully saturated and is at 100% relative Humidity. Dew Point
  20. 20. Air flow rate is important because as water evaporates, the layer of air above the water gradually becomes more saturated with water vapors. When Evaporated moisture levels reach at saturation levels, drying essentially stops. Air Flow rate increases the evaporation rate by “flushing” away the stagnant moist air above the concrete. Air Flow Rate
  21. 21. Wetting the surface of bare concrete creates a barrier of water that prevents the moisture from inside the concrete from being drawn out when the surface moisture evaporates. The film of water on the surface is relatively large reservoir that can evaporate without affecting the moisture within concrete’s pores. When concrete is covered in plastic, the air trapped under the plastic quickly saturated with water vapor. When this happens drying essentially stops. Moist Curing ? Concrete needs to be moist for it to cure. Generally internal humidity needs to be above 80 to 85% for complete hydration.
  22. 22. When concrete dries out, the suction forces developed when water evaporates from the pores in the concrete can actually crush weak cement past. The longer the concrete remain moist, the greater it’s strength and greater the resistance to the suction forces. Moist Curing ! This means fewer cracks and less shrinkage and curling. Longer wet curing also reduces pore size, which means less moisture is available to evaporate and the moisture has harder time escaping out of the concrete.
  23. 23. Void Volume Relation With Harden Concrete The volume of water in fresh cement paste or in fresh concrete is related directly to the volume of empty pores space in hardened cement paste and therefore hardened concrete. Water cement ratio is therefore measure of the void volume relative to the solid volume in hardened cement paste and it’s strength goes up as the void volume goes down, so the lower the w/c , the lower the void volume/solid volume and stronger hardened cement paste.
  24. 24. Free Water Porosity and Evaporable water at different W/C. W/C Porosity at Mixing (Volume %) Free Water Porosity (Vol %) Evaporable Water (Vol %) 0.4 56.0 23.3 37.8 0.5 61.4 34.5 44.8 0.6 65.6 42.1 51.0 0.8 71.8 53.4 58.7
  25. 25.  The cement particles in fresh concrete, which are suspended in the mix water, cannot pack together as efficiently when they are in close vicinity of much larger solid object such an aggregate particle. This is general phenomenon associated with particle packing, known as wall effect.  In the case of concrete this effect is magnified by its shear stress exerted on the cement paste by aggregate particle during mixing which tend to cause the water separate from cement particles.  The result is a narrow region around the aggregate particles with fewer cement particles and thus more water. This is called Interfacial transition zone.
  26. 26.  The ITZ is region with higher W/C, and thus higher Porosity than the bulk paste. It is not uniform, but varies point to point along each aggregate particle with an average thickness 20 -40nm.  The ITZ has important effect on concrete as creates weak link in the chain when compared to the bulk cement past and aggregate particles.  The ITZ is more permeable than bulk paste due to its higher porosity.
  27. 27.  In most cases the ITZ are linked (Percolated) creating continuous high permeability phase across the structure.  The permeability of concrete can be 1000 times greater than that of the pure cement paste it contains.  The durability of concrete is inversely related to the permeability.
  28. 28. Factors affecting Permeability
  29. 29. REDAWN HARD IS a concrete densifier and chemical hardener compound that is a ready-to-use, colorless liquid, consisting of reactive chemicals that deeply penetrate the surface of concrete. REDAWN HARD is specifically designed to produce hardened, dust-proofed and improved chemically resistant surfaces wherever it is applied. Through a chemical reaction process. REDAWN HARD penetrates through the concrete and chemically solidifies the components into a homogeneous concrete mass. Besides its densifying and hardening action, REDAWN-HARD solidifies the concrete, eliminating dusting, rotting, and pitting. What is “REDAWN-HARD” Colloidal Silica Works ?
  30. 30. How does “REDAWN-HARD” Colloidal Silica Works ? When used on a concrete surface, REDAWN-HARD penetrates progressively through the concrete and chemically converts the weak calcium hydroxide and calcium carbonate compounds in the concrete to form beneficial calcium silicate hydrate (CSH) producing a hard, dense, and sealed surface. The process is basically a chemical reaction between the free lime or calcium hydroxide . REDAWN- HARD Chemically converts weak aspects into good ones, through a process of crystalline. Home
  31. 31. Penetration through micro Capillary.
  32. 32. Penetration through micro Capillary.
  33. 33. . . . Sr. No. Average Consumption Sqft/Liter Chemical Requirement @25 % Increased Total Quantity % Ration of cement & Silicate Hardner 1 40 250 62.5 312 10.5% 2 35 285 71.25 356 11% 3 30 333 83.33 416.3 13% 4 25 400 100 500 16% 5 20 500 125 625 21% 6 10 1000 250 1250 42% 7 05 2000 500 2500 84% Calculation of Colloidal Silica Based Hardener
  34. 34.  In densification system, Client should always be in concern of Ratio i.e.. Liquid Hardener to cement used in 10 MM layer’s concrete and Ratio should not be less then 7.44 % (minimum Value).  The ratio of Liquid hardener depends upon water cement ratio adopted during concreting and also on finishing system of concrete. Floor laid is power trowelled or IPS flooring system.
  Thanks a Lot….

