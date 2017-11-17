ПСИХИЧКИ ПРОЦЕСИ МИШЉЕЊЕ
ДЕФИНИЦИЈА И ФАЗЕ • Мишљење је схватање веза, односа између неких елемената (предмета, ситуација, појмова) • Мишљење захте...
СУГЕСТИЈА • Сугестија је информација која помаже у мењању начина на који решавамо проблем. • Пример: На питање шта: какав ...
СТВАРАЛАЧКО МИШЉЕЊЕ • СТВАРАЛАШТВО – стварање нових и оригиналних дела. Или нових на планети или нових за одређену особу. ...
ИМАГИНАТИВНО МИШЉЕЊЕ • Је комбиновање елемената у машти и стварање нових садржаја којих нема у стварности
РЕАЛИСТИЧКО МИШЉЕЊЕ • Постоји само једно тачно решење кој треба открити, усмењно је на реалност • пРИМЕР: колико грама ког...
КОЈЕ МИШЉЕЊЕ ДОМИНИРА КАДА ЈЕ РЕЧ О КОНСТРУКЦИЈИ АВИОНА?
ИНТЕЛИГЕНЦИЈА • Је способност да у већини нових и непознатих ситуација успешно решавамо проблеме • Зависи од наслеђа – ген...
Misljenje tkk


Prezentacija za III razred turistički tehničar ili III razred smera kuvar.

Misljenje tkk

  1. 1. ПСИХИЧКИ ПРОЦЕСИ МИШЉЕЊЕ
  2. 2. ДЕФИНИЦИЈА И ФАЗЕ • Мишљење је схватање веза, односа између неких елемената (предмета, ситуација, појмова) • Мишљење захтева одређени напор. • Фазе мишљења: • 1. разумевање проблема (шта имамо од података, шта немамо и шта се тражи у задатку) • 2. избор начина решавања проблема – дирекције • 3. провера идеја
  3. 3. СУГЕСТИЈА • Сугестија је информација која помаже у мењању начина на који решавамо проблем. • Пример: На питање шта: какав мени треба направити дијабетичару? Сугестија је: поведите рачуна о шећеру. • Крутост мишљења је појава да се дирекција, начин решавања проблема тешко мења. Све се увек решава на исти начин.
  4. 4. СТВАРАЛАЧКО МИШЉЕЊЕ • СТВАРАЛАШТВО – стварање нових и оригиналних дела. Или нових на планети или нових за одређену особу. • Фазе: • 1. Припрема (прикупљање информација) • 2. Инкубација (мировање, без идеја) • 3. Инспирација (навиру идеје) • 4. Провера (провера замишљених решења) • Пример: смисли нови рецепт за такмичење и освој награду.
  5. 5. ИМАГИНАТИВНО МИШЉЕЊЕ • Је комбиновање елемената у машти и стварање нових садржаја којих нема у стварности
  6. 6. РЕАЛИСТИЧКО МИШЉЕЊЕ • Постоји само једно тачно решење кој треба открити, усмењно је на реалност • пРИМЕР: колико грама ког састојка иде у рецепт да би се добио одређени укус. Тајне рецептуре: рецепти који се чувају као тајна, преносе са колена на колено, чак се не записују.
  7. 7. КОЈЕ МИШЉЕЊЕ ДОМИНИРА КАДА ЈЕ РЕЧ О КОНСТРУКЦИЈИ АВИОНА?
  8. 8. ИНТЕЛИГЕНЦИЈА • Је способност да у већини нових и непознатих ситуација успешно решавамо проблеме • Зависи од наслеђа – генетике и од средине (стимулација и радозналост) • Генетски добијамо могућност да до одређене мере развијемо интелигенцију а средина и наша активност утиче на то хоћемо ли је развити или не. • Мери се тестовима, резултат је IQ, од 90 -130 је просечни коефицијент интелигенције
×